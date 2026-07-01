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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
4h

Yes sir. I watched her video early this morning. It was the first I had heard of her. She is balls on accurate. The American ostrich syndrome needs to end. The threat to your freedom isn't a pending possibility, it is an occurring reality. Project 2025 is 80% accomplished. Delay is doom. IT'S TIME TO WAKE THE F UP AND EXERCISE THE POWER OF THE MASSES.

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Lazlo's avatar
Lazlo
4h

What can the average American do? I’m already boycotting & attending events.

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