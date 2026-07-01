This post was inspired by a video I watched here on Substack. It was titled “Americans are UNDER Reacting” by Bella Vandala. It is the only video I have watched of hers, but what she says is on point, and it deserves more attention.

In her video she points out multiple facts that should each be enough to cause mass outrage. She points out that 1,000 of the 1,200 goals of Project 2025 have been accomplished. That is a stunning number. Meanwhile, we are planning protests and dressing up like frogs on our days off if we can make it on the weekend.

Albanians have gathered in mass protest about Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s bulldozing of its pristine coastline to make a palace for themselves and their other billionaire friends. They protestors have been at it for weeks.

Meanwhile, we here in the United States watch SCOTUS rip away our constitutional rights. Distraction after distraction has continued to keep us outraged and beleaguered by each new atrocity. Literal concentration camps have been built. Teenage girls have gone into detention centers and come back out pregnant.

I am just as guilty for my underreaction as anyone else. We are not on the right track here. We need to get more aggressive and leave our comfort zone. They are slow walking us into theocracy. They are constantly from all angles, on the attack.

These bastards at SCOTUS destroy voting rights; we sit on our hands and hope that the “president” won’t be able to delete the 14th Amendment by executive order. That is a position one takes as if we are lining up like lambs to the slaughter. We are simply not taking a hard enough stance here.

Don’t get me wrong, our hearts are in the right place. There have been mass crowds showing up for small issues, and “The No Kings” events have been amazing. But we need to wake up NOW! We have to get out there and get on offense. We have to make them wonder what we will do next. That will take sacrifice and bravery. We need to be the ones making them second-guess their actions.

We can not be reactive anymore, we have to be proactive.

This means that we have to sacrifice things. We have to go in big numbers and expect that we may get arrested. We need to show these people we will no longer put up with this constant aggression against our rights.

I know this is a big country, and it takes a long time for a country of this size to make big movements, like a ship trying to go around icebergs. I realize many of us are not able to physically be out there, but all of those that can must!

We are running out of time. It has been eighteen months of a direct assault on the people of this country. We are a country of 338 million at last check. Our numbers, even when we account for kids and those that cannot physically get out there, we way outnumber those that mean us harm.

It has been too long. We need to send a message to both Democrats and Republicans and everyone in between. Watch and wait can no longer be the status quo.

We cannot continue to just wait on our neighbor to make a move. We have to put it upon ourselves to be the example. We have to get out there and maybe look like the crazy person on the corner. Sitting at home and watching reels about how awesome one person did this or that to fight back is not enough.

We need to take their example and apply it to our own resistance activities.

People are dying, and there is no accountability. People are disappearing and not coming home. Epstein victims continue to get no justice. Instead, they get their names exposed and become further victimized by people like Bondi and Blanche, who cover for that fucking monster in the White House.

We sit here on the internet and yell and scream (just like I am doing now) and don’t see the bar moving. We let this felon get the keys to the White House once again, and he just strolled in like it was just another Tuesday.

There was almost no resistance to the fact that this man is a felon. He should have never been allowed to get another chance at presidency.

The man is a finally labeled and will forever be considered under the legal system as someone who sexually assaulted a woman. There is no way to appeal that decision. SCOTUS denied review of that decision. There is no litigation to be had. That is a permanent record now.

We cannot just go out there and protest for one day and go home. We cannot protest for one day after they do something horrible and just go home. This needs to be sustained activity. Going on a nice Saturday afternoon, like it is something to do when you are bored on the weekend, is not enough.

Granted, we have come a long way, and that is amazing. His approval rating has gone through the floor, yet he continues to break the law on a daily basis. He has barely been held accountable throughout his whole life, and it’s no different since he took office.

Waiting for the guy to finally kick the bucket or waiting for the midterms is NOT enough. We have to get much more active. We need to make those that sit in their ivory towers feel our anger.

If you’re not angry, you are not paying attention. We need men and women to stand up; we need leaders to inspire our movement. We need to be physically present every day, getting in these politicians’ faces, telling them that we will no longer listen to this milquetoast bullshit. Appeasing us just enough to keep us from making a ruckus is not acceptable.

We need leaders to rally us. We need leaders who can tell us where to go and when. People need to be willing to step away from their comfort zone, or we will just continue to see the same result. Yelling about each individual thing is not enough.

We have blown past that. There are too many violations of the rule of law to count, and no one is doing anything. Despite the way these people behave, they are still human. They will run and hide; they are not this unstoppable force.

I am not suggesting J6 activity, but we need to have a mass movement aimed at DC right now. We need millions to show up in DC, and we need to show them what the true patriots of the United States look like.

I am not overreacting; this has to STOP NOW! The fascists are in the White House planning our demise. They are trying to make us irrelevant and scared. They want us to just cower in our homes and do what Big Brother says.

I say screw that! We have to change this trajectory now. Time is short and we have to recognize that the mask is off. They are actively trying to end this democracy. Let’s not go out with a wimper. We are better than that. We have to get out there and show these bastards who we really are.

WAKE UP!

LET’S GO!

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

PS. Be sure to check out Bella Vandala’s substack

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