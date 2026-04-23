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nj666's avatar
nj666
18h

Not a rant, Erik. You say what needs to be said. I like the quote by Neil Degrasse Tyson (I think he said it): just because you don't believe in science doesn't mean it's not true." Something to that effect. We shouldn't have to go way out into the wilderness to see no garbage at the side of the road, or to breath clean air. One of the many many ways that we need to change our mentality.

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Rosa Maria's avatar
Rosa Maria
19h

No rantt, this is a warning. We only have this one planet available. Colonies on the Moon, on Mars? What could be done with money set apart for those dreams, invested here?

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