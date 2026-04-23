I know that Earth Day was yesterday, but I had a few words to say about it. Earth Day should be every day. This is our planet; we only get one.

Elon Musk and his billionaire buddies don’t seem to understand this concept. This continued wreckage of the planet based on their terrible disrespect for our planet will continue to destroy our environment and will eventually make life unsustainable.

It won’t matter how much money these nepo babies have. Covering yourself with cash and hiding in a bunker as the world burns won't end well.

Those that believe that this is a sign of the end times don’t seem to understand the concept of being good stewards of creation. Even if the rapture were to happen, they will have been complicit in allowing God’s creation to become a cesspool of wasted plastics, nuclear waste, "throwaway" culture, and disregard for the things that sustain life in this world.

I would think if people were standing at the pearly gates and God were to ask, "What the hell have you done to my creation?” It makes me wonder what their answer would be.

Would it be “Well, I didn't believe in science.” The problem with this answer is that science is not a belief system. Science involves the gathering of factual information and applying it to a question. At least that is science in its most basic form.

Study after study has proven that the Earth is warming. It is warming at a faster rate than anytime in history. Isn’t it interesting that the increaser heating corresponds with the introduction of the automobile?

These are physical, observable facts. It is measured with equipment that is proven to work WITH SCIENCE. This is not a belief system, an ideology, a religion, or any other type of spirituality.

It is all based on facts and clearly observable data. Yet people like the Orange Buffoon, who is in bed with the fossil fuel markets, are saying that “clean coal” is the way to go.

In addition, we have many religious leaders of Christian denominations saying that global warming has some kind of basis in providence and it must be this way. I am not a religious scholar, but I do not recall seeing anything about us destroying the planet. I always thought that God does that during the Book of Revelation.

Why would a loving creator want its people to choke on polluted air? Why would a loving creator want its people to suffer from dysentery and die in agony due to bad drinking water? Why would a loving creator want its people to starve due to lack of edible food? Why would a loving creator want the beauty of life to be snuffed out by the toxins released into the atmosphere and the ground by massive power plants and poor farming practices? Why would a loving creator want to burn the planet to cinders due to the misuse of fossil fuels when there are many clean and cheap energy options?

Global average temperature datasets from various scientific organizations show substantial agreement concerning the progress and extent of global warming: 1880– pairwise correlations of the four longer-term datasets are at least 99.29% .

The above are measured data that were taken by six different organizations, and the trend line tracks at the same rate almost all the way through the graphs. This is not some conspiracy that some environmentalist cabal has been trying to fool us with.

The oligarchs and tech bros that assault the earth with their TNT and fracking equipment, as well as the building of these massive data centers use up fresh water that becomes less and less available every day. This is all done in the name of their true god, profit. It is done in the name of greed. The love of money supersedes the things that keep this planet a habitable. Somewhere I have heard that "the love of money is the root of evil,” but I am just a random heathen.

We all have a right to life, but according to the Christian nationalist ideology, we have the right to life until we are born. After this, it seems as if it doesn’t matter if you grow up under a bridge or in an environment where food is scarce.

Or if you can’t afford to live, you become a drag on society because of YOUR failure to “pull yourself up by your fucking bootstraps.”

Instead, oligarchs think it best to close down assistance programs like USAID, SNAP, WIC, HUD, and other agencies that could be life-saving but fall into this stupid idea of being too “woke.” But how could they pay for all those unnecessary wars that need funding.

Thanks for reading (or listening) to my rant. I take issue with our earth being destroyed by a few overly rich, bloated, disgusting oligarchs that think they can lord over our precious home.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

All graphs courtesy of Wikipedia:

Global surface temperature

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