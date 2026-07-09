Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
3h

I agree with you 100%. We have to hold more people accountable.

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Janet Sanderson's avatar
Janet Sanderson
2h

Spot on Liberaldad! 👏👏💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💙

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