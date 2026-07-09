I honestly believe we need a quick gut check. I also think that the first question that is proposed to a potential candidate, whether it is for POTUS all the way down to dog catcher. If someone is going to run for a government position, the question must be asked.

“Did you ever sexually assault someone?”

If the answer is a nuanced maybe or a yes, STOP everything. The idea of trying to bury a story of that nature, first of all, is despicable; secondly, running for office is supposed to be an honored position. If one is a predator, you have no right to represent my country, my state, my city, my town, or my hamlet. It is an insult and a betrayal to the people. These politicians are supposed to represent the best of us.

Why someone would believe after vetting that they would be able to hide it under the radar in this day and age of internet history and instant communication is beyond me. People will find out. There is so much money and ease of access to information that stuff like this will not stay quiet forever.

Platner is just the latest instance of sexual assault allegations made against a politician. I am ashamed to say the one before it was also one of my favorite congressmen, Eric Swalwell. I thought he might have a chance to go to the top.

We cannot sacrifice our morals in order to win; otherwise, we are no better than the other side. The Republicans gave up any honor, dignity, self-respect, and/or care for women and some men allegedly when they sold their souls to DT. They, and I am not being hyperbolic here, are the worst people that could possibly be in charge of our government.

I refuse to support candidates that have this type of history on either side of the aisle. I will not vote for someone like Platner, Swalwell, or Cuomo. These men are pigs; no offense to pigs. I don’t care if they are republican, democrat, independent, or otherwise.

This is a moral choice that comes to light, and I will not sacrifice my morals so my “side” will win. There is a line that must be drawn. I believe that most of you know that this should be a line in the sand for all of us. How people can ignore a past like some of these people have is beyond me.

Now most of the Democrats have done the right thing and pulled their support for Platner and also kicked out Swalwell, and that makes me feel proud. So I haven’t lost all hope that there are good people in our government.

The only reason DT remains in office is because of his complete lack of morality, so allegations against him just bounce off of him like the slimy creep that he is.

Somehow he got the rest of the Republicans to buy in to his nightmarish personality along with the roughly 77 million people that voted for him. Men and women that claim to be good, Christian people are so willing to look past all of these disgusting things that he has done. To allow him to escape accountability all of this time is an absolute failure of our lawmakers. If normal people in Congress get control again, the ones that are defending this monster’s actions should also be brought up on charges of aiding and abetting a criminal.

This has gone on for far too long, and morality must be injected back into our government. I am not asking for religious ideologies. I am looking at caring for your fellow human being. All of this money being made by both parties through super PACs and underhanded corporate deals needs to end. When they are being paid to look the other way, then they need to get out.

This is not how a government is supposed to be run. Being beholden to corporations and religious groups is the opposite of what was laid out in the constitution.

To be so desperate to win and to ignore the pleading of people that have come forward to point out some of the unconscionable behavior of these candidates is upside down. A moral reckoning must be had. We need people that are capable of pointing out the immorality of their colleagues if this democratic system is to survive.

All of the evasiveness and side-stepping that goes on is not the answer to our problems. If you have to dance around answers to the question presented, then you should immediately be put under harsh scrutiny despite the possibility of someone being in the same party.

Compromising morality at the expense of the public should get these people fired. There is no room for this behavior. When one becomes a representative of a state or a town or a country, one must expect to have their morality questioned. We should be expecting to elect the best people, not those that have the most money.

Love you all.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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