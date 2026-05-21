Hello, my friends. I have noticed in the last couple of weeks that the outrage in my circles has increased significantly. That increased outrage has also been felt by yours truly as I've read comments on my recent articles. The absolute disgust about the recent events in our government is palpable.

Indeed, my own outrage has increased during these last few weeks as well. I somewhat feel responsible for perhaps bringing you, my friends, down further into despair. I genuinely hope that I haven’t discouraged any of you. I truly want us to keep up this fight.

It is hard not to be upset about what our government is doing. I have felt it in my own thoughts, and I have felt it in your responses to my articles.

This slush fund for insurrectionists sent me through the roof when I read about it. (See previous article.) I am still pissed off and still feel this gnawing at my soul. Always waiting for the next catastrophe to strike.

The ballroom crap, the dismantling of the Voting Rights Act (VRA), the slush fund, and the daily violations of the constitution. The violence caused by ICE and unapproved wars. And of course Epstein files. This is just a brief list of the atrocities happening in our government.

But I don't want to talk about those things in this article. Please understand that I am not tossing these things aside. I want to talk about how it has changed us psychologically and in some cases physically.

The plan has always been to exhaust us. The idea is part of the playbook. Russell Vought himself, director of the OMB and main contributor to Project 2025, said his goals are the following:

“We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected."

"When they wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work, because they are increasingly viewed as the villains."

"We want their funding to be shut down… We want to put them in trauma.”

This was his goal from the beginning. This idea was not just to traumatize bureaucrats; it was to lay siege to people trying to live their lives if they don't adhere to his Christian nationalist way of thinking.

Well, I will tell you that I am exhausted and probably traumatized in some way. But you know what, I will not give in to cynicism. I will not accept that this is the way the American experiment ends. Partly because I will not give them the satisfaction of allowing a fascist takeover.

But the main reason is that people should not be wronged, harmed, violated, raped, stolen from, threatened, or otherwise.

The people of this country and worldwide have done no wrong to those that are attacking us every day. There is no justification for the evil they do.

I get comments from those who are now retired and can barely afford to eat saying they can't believe this was allowed to happen. They worked their entire lives, and the regime treats seniors, veterans, and non-white people as collateral damage. Their desire is to wipe out people, not just here but also in Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, and many more.

My father, who just turned 75, told me a few months ago that the criminal in office has weighed heavily on his psyche for the last ten years. Understand that my father is a baby boomer.

Economically, he was very lucky, and he was able to provide for me and the rest of my family with a reliable paycheck, good healthcare, and a pension.

Due to his fortunate place in society, he has been in tip-top shape for most of that time. But a couple of weeks prior to his 75th birthday, he had a stroke. He has recovered for the most part but is still struggling with memory loss.

He has paid close attention to the ongoing crisis in this country. He has joined with me at protests and is well aware of the mess our nation is in.

Could this have accelerated or increased the potential of a stroke? Maybe, but it makes me think of all of those who are at an age when health concerns start to mount.

That is one of the many things that have fueled my rage. If these monsters didn't cause my father’s medical event, there are plenty more actions that this government has done to cause us all so much grief.

Even though these things continue to happen, I will not quit. They can try to keep me quiet, but it won’t happen unless I am taken away in cuffs.

This is our time to say with our full chest that we are the true patriots! These people that have this notion that they deserve our fealty can shove it. They have no right to turn this country into some tech bro, octogenarian, fascist theocracy.

We, the people, are in charge, and they will not stop us. When this regime falls, and it will fail, we will proudly be able to say, “I stood up for what is right.”

We the true patriots will not let this country dissolve into fascism. Seven out of ten people disagree with these nut jobs. We are in charge, we just need to realize it. We must continue to organize and peacefully move forward. We have to continue to be loud; there is no longer a choice. Do not quit. Do not become complicit. Do not let them lull you into a sense that no matter what you do, they cannot be stopped. That is bullshit.

We have the power and the right. Let's show them there is no quit in our hearts. We know that we are on the right side of history, and those that oppose do too.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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