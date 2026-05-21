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Heather Wynne-Phillips's avatar
Heather Wynne-Phillips
9h

I was so comforted yesterday when I listened to an interview with Ruth Ben-Ghiat.She is an NYU professor specializing in fascism, authoritarianism, propaganda, and the history of democracy. i was struck by her calm measured tone while the rest of us are in rage mode. She has written books about authoritarian leaders. She knows how they all end. Crushed. We experience hell in the process but we must not forget the end of the story. TRUMP (and his cronies) WILL FALL.

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7 replies by Liberaldad and others
Vicki Parker's avatar
Vicki Parker
9h

Thank you. I am 80 and in good health ( although recovering from a broken leg too slowly for my liking ) but I cannot sleep. The present situation concerns me. My retirement money seems to be shrinking. Friends tell me to stop reading. I cannot. It is part of me. My mother and I ALWAYS discussed current events, strongly opinionated. I am on meds for depression and anxiety but that started decades ago. Not helped by Trump et al. I am so glad I found Substack. You all have become my “ friends”. ;)

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