A time to be bold. I am not normally an aggressive person. Typically I am very much in the mindset of finding a solution in which each person comes home with a little bit, maybe not everything, but finding a fair middle ground.

As I have said many times in the past, I am a father of three young ladies. Each of them has very different interests.

With that in mind, I have become a negotiator over the last seventeen years or so. I truly have learned when to pick my battles. They scream, they fight, and they insult each other; however, as a father, there is this learned ability to weigh the matter at hand and actually choose to engage.

My aim is typically pretty good, but if not, I have support from my wife that keeps me on track; she provides me with the guardrails I need. Kids are difficult to manage. They are the most infuriating, difficult, annoying, and wonderful people in my life.

They force me into a lot of difficult decisions. These decisions could be a matter of safety, security, human relationships, or any of the thousands of other questions I have to answer.

With all that I encounter with the kids, compared to our political discourse right now, the political answers have become a walk in the park.

Questions like “Should ICE be patrolling our streets?”

No, there is not any nuance. People are still being picked up without due process and are essentially being kidnapped. The answer is easy: No.

Another question: Are we better off now since 47 took office? Of course not!

The time of passivity in this country is over. There is no nuance. If you are on the fence about any of this administration’s policies, then you are making more money than over 99 percent of the country, or you are lying.

We have to be bold. We have to continue to show absolute opposition. There is no room for negotiation with this regime. They took trillions of dollars away from the people of this country and around the world. (Read about USAID for details.)

The regime thrives on cruelty, and they do not apologize. This is active warfare against all but a very select few very rich people.

There is no question in my mind that this regime will attempt to put this country on its knees for good. Project 2025 is calling for a fascist takeover of this country, and we have seen the playbook being used since day one of 47’s second term.

We have to make sure our representatives stand up and say no. There is nothing in it for them. Once the goals of these oligarchs are complete, they will continue to condense their power until it is a very select few that have any say in what this country does.

Congress is completely impotent, and the people that still want to do something that is ethical get ousted. Congressman Massie is one of them. I don’t agree with most of his policy decisions, but he stepped out of line with the cosplay president over the Epstein files. He has already lost his primary in favor of some other shill for the loser in chief.

These politicians, from dog catcher all the way up, need to look beyond 2028. They will not have any say; there will no longer be any negotiation, hearings, or debates. If they give up their power and continue to support the maniac in office, they will be part of the rubble that was once part of the White House East Wing.

They actively defend what the cosplay president is doing, and for what? Dictators want one thing, power and when they get bored, they want more power.

The cosplay president didn't go to the New York Knicks game the other day to watch basketball. He went there knowing that he had power over these people. He knew that he would get booed. He does not care.

That booing confirms to him that he is being noticed. He basks in the attention, good or bad. He knows he is relevant, and that is all that matters. His dementia most likely has twisted his mind to the point that he may not even be able to tell the difference between boos or cheers anyway. At this point he knows people are looking at him, and that is all that matters.

This poor excuse for a human being should have been removed from power yesterday. Once I figure out how without waiting until midterms, I will let you know.

Honestly there is no negotiating with these people anyway. The “president” does not care at all anymore. He proved it when he was asked if there was any progress with the negotiations on the war with Iran.

I don't care if you are Republican, Democrat, or any other political leaning. Nothing that the bastard in the White House has done has ever been in your best interest whatsoever.

He has turned every venture he has ever had into a pile of flaming dog crap. He is doing the very same as leader of this country. Personally, I have absolutely zero interest in living in this dystopian hellscape. Most of the population feels the same way if the polls are even moderately accurate.

We must continue to show zero tolerance for anything this administration does. They have only done harm, and the only way out of this quagmire that I can see is to vote out ANYONE that shows any leanings toward the political extremism happening in this country.

There is no negotiation to be had. My kids need to grow up knowing that we did everything we could to put an end to this monstrous regime. Anything less is unacceptable.

This was a country that had laws for what the president can and cannot do. This nation has to show every political figure that these rules still apply. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but justice must catch up to these horrible people; otherwise, we will never get back what has already been lost.

Thanks for reading my friends.

Love you all.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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