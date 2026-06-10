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Rosa Maria's avatar
Rosa Maria
19h

"This poor excuse for a human being should have been removed from power yesterday."

Indeed, yesterday, 10 years ago.

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6 replies by Liberaldad and others
sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
19h

It's the most rewarding and the most horrifying job to raise daughters. You literally have to be a negotiator. We are most certainly worse off with this president than we have ever been. He's divided the country and just seems apathetic to the American people. He can't even address our needs and when he does it's all about his vanity projects. I'm still shaking my head that he won especially with Project 2025.

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