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Laura A. Drury's avatar
Laura A. Drury
13h

I’d never judge a parent of teenagers! Been there, done that. I even took my teen’s phone once as a consequence. She’d been warned, but the carry-on afterwards was insane. You would have thought I’d ripped her arm off! She even accused me of abuse. I told her,” No, sweetheart, that’s called setting boundaries. You had a warning , and you chose to ignore it.” Sometimes it feels like we’re not getting through, but they do listen. We love our kids… but it doesn’t mean we have to like their behavior! Your daughter is angry, so she’s going to lash out. Let her….unless she crosses a line. Let her vent to the wall as you walk away! Stay strong, dad! You got this!

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3 replies by Liberaldad and others
Sue's avatar
Sue
13h

As a parent of two grown children, a retired teacher with certification in special education, I do have some experience and respect with what you are going through. This is HARD. I get it. With what you have shared here, it seems like you are doing a great job. Please be good to yourself where you can.

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