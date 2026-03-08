DT has called it a war. Hegseth has called it a war. They didn’t call it a “special operation” or “overseas hostilities.” They didn’t mince words; they used the word war.

There is a huge problem with that concept since the Constitution gives the decision to declare war to Congress. The authority of Congress is written in black and white under Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11.

Military strikes authorized by the President have happened, which I personally have a problem with, but the President does not have the authority to announce a full-scale war. This seems to be what DT has done. Once again trying to normalize language like “Gulf of America,” “Department of War,” and now simply the word “War,” and the Hegseth special “War fighters.”

Iran has been attacked with massive military force from both the United States and Israel. This is a bombing campaign that is said to cost us about a billion dollars per day. Let us not forget that the money being used to put on this unauthorized display of recklessness is our tax dollars at work.

I don’t know about you guys, but this is clearly a theft of the American people. At the same time, it is the theft of lives. I realize we are not friends with Iran. I also realize that the people who run that country are cruel, and they treat their people like dirt.

This still does not authorize DT to drop bombs or launch missiles on a school of 160 children, and much more since I have written this.

This is the main reason the President doesn’t have that power. Declaring war must be decided by the people, who are represented by those in Congress, especially when there has been no clear rationale given for this conflict.

The decision to go to war is a somber moment. It is a time when we are taking into our hands the ability to extinguish human lives. We don’t know any of these people. They have not definitively attacked us in any way that would give the justification to declare war in recent history.

The decision to go to war by this administration seems like just another Tuesday. It seems that our Regime does something like this:

Monday: kidnap babies from asylum seekers

Tuesday: declare war on Iran

Wednesday: redact more Epstein files

Thursday: Levy tariffs on countries for no particular reason

Friday: take away healthcare from seniors

Saturday: force everybody to practice the same religion

Sunday: Go on Sunday shows and make silly excuses for the terrible things that were done.

Here is the thing about war: it doesn’t just end when DT says so. It is a Pandora’s Box that can quickly spiral out of control. The answer to the title of my article is ‘no.’ DT will not be able to just TACO his way out.

If anything, he will only escalate. He cannot back down because he is so broken from his years of drug abuse, mixed with pride, along with the white nationalist, drunk fratboy that heads up the Department of Defense, he will never say stop. He will have no choice because, as history shows (Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine), wars don’t just end after a couple of weeks.

There is always more fighting to do. There will always be more threats. The conflict never gets resolved, no matter how many bombs get dropped.

When we pulled out of Afghanistan, nothing got resolved.

When we left Vietnam, there was no victory.

When we ended World War II, we dropped nuclear bombs on hundreds of thousands of people in Japan.

The only thing we succeeded in doing with these conflicts is destroying millions of lives and further ruining our environment. Policing the world has cost us trillions of dollars, and in a few short months, DT has ruined any respect we may have gained by engaging in these endless conflicts.

We are now a laughing stock. We have turned on our best friends and allies. And what we have to show for it is increased healthcare costs, detention centers, Gestapo roaming our streets, and the loss of goodwill throughout the world. It will take a lifetime to rebuild trust between what used to be our allies.

TACO is not an option. Iran is not some little isolated country. It also has the backing of large countries like China, and from recent reports, Russia is giving intelligence to Iran as well. So TACO’s butt buddy, Putin, is delivering information to the country that we are attacking. Seems like a great relationship those two have.

Unless the country rises and increases its opposition tenfold, we won’t be able to force the cowards in Congress to change their complacency. This is an active crisis that will be difficult to pull back from.

According to Hannah Arendt’s book “Eichmann in Jerusalem.”

Coined either by Hitler or Goebbels, which made self-deception easier on three counts: it suggested, first, that the war was no war; second, that it was started by destiny and not by Germany; and, third, that it was a matter of life and death for the Germans, who must annihilate their enemies or be annihilated.

During my travels here on Substack, I have run into some very misinformed characters who are very self-deceived. They think that Trump is allowed to do whatever he wants as president. The absolute delusion that these supporters feel for this monster is nauseating.

When it’s convenient, DT will say he was joking about this being a war. He has already done things like this on multiple occasions.

The destiny piece is already being put through the lens that this Iranian conflict is a biblically authorized hostility. It is being framed in such a way by people like Hegseth, who is a Christian Nationalist, that he believes this conflict is what will bring forth the second coming of Christ.

Third, the soldiers who are being put into this conflict are taking out the Iranians because they have been deceived into thinking that we are under active attack from Iran. Now that we are there, I am sure Iran is more than happy to take them out. But who started this whole disaster? It sure wasn’t them.

Day after day, I say the same thing. We must continue to increase the pressure on our congresspeople. They must call out the illegal conflict happening.

No King’s Day is on March 28th. Try to get one or two friends who haven’t been involved yet. If we do that, we will overwhelm the minority that thinks it is in charge, and we will end this incredibly foolish war.

I love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

P.S. If you don’t know, I accidentally fell while rollerskating with the kids this past Monday. I had to go to two separate hospitals, and I got to enjoy two separate ambulance rides. I have no idea what my final bill will be, but I had to have a rod, two plates, and two screws put in my leg to repair it. If you have the means, I would be eternally grateful for your support by donating through the button below or by buying a $5/month subscription or a $50/year subscription. If you cannot afford it, I completely understand. Times are tight. Thank you for reading. The newsletter will always be free regardless, and I am happy to bring it to you. Take care.

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