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Shirley Olinik's avatar
Shirley Olinik
Mar 8

Erik, I couldn’t have said it better. General Bone Spurs has absolutely no idea of what he has started. The so called Christian Nationalists don’t understand that they cannot change God’s timing. They cannot force the second coming of Christ because God works in His time, not theirs. They may be very surprised when it does happen and they find themselves possibly on the wrong side of the path with the goats.

Take care of yourself Erik. 🙏🙏🙏🙏

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Schmendryck
Mar 8

"When it’s convenient, DT will say he was joking about this being a war. He has already done things like this on multiple occasions."

He, as well as his drunken walking pile of Smegseth & the Raisin-Bran-Caine (which may be some sort of anesthetizing digestive Aid used to push out the shit we're all forced to consume in this matter) have ALSO done things on numerous occasions JUST IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST that easily pass the stink-test as not only WAR but WAR CRIMES. He will have his "just joking" line parroted 'til while children & the innocent are blown apart, starve, are shackled & imprisoned in death-camps, & denied basic sustenance.

We may grow old awaiting Evil to receive their divine just desserts, but that orange sack of pus & his coterie have been gorging themselves on dessert for years & it's past-time to deny them repast.

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