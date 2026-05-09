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Joan March's avatar
Joan March
5h

We need some kind of mechanized truly impartial system to determine voting districts so that the process can’t be hijacked by partisan interests. No more tinkering to play with voting outcomes of the people! (And we need to get back to having politicians and especially presidential candidates with true integrity and above all a desire to do good but that’s another matter.)

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jack spirtos's avatar
jack spirtos
1h

So much for the "New South".

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