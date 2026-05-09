Gerrymandering: the practice of dividing or arranging a territorial unit into election districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage in elections

Supreme Court Justice Alito, under the direction of Chief Justice Roberts, wrote in a 6-3 decision along ideological lines the opinion that, in order to prove illegal gerrymandering, it must be proven that the purpose for redrawing districts is racially motivated.

In Alito’s decision, he was making up conditions that needed to be answered that were not relevant to section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. He essentially committed the same blunder that seems to be the ongoing theme of this current regime.

All of these sychophants are presenting a solution in search of a problem. Meaning that Alito’s opinion presents all of the possible reasons that section 2 of the Voting Rights Act is no longer needed and then works backwards in order to justify the reason for his ruling.

That is absolute hogwash. Section 2 states that “The Voting Rights Act of 1965 prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color, or membership in one of the language minority groups identified in Section 4(f)(2) of the Act.”

There is also a list of factors to consider from the Senate Judiciary Committee back in 1982 that, until this decision, held firm:

The Senate Committee on the Judiciary issued a report to accompany the 1982 legislation. In that report, it suggested several factors for courts to consider when determining if, within the totality of the circumstances in a jurisdiction, the operation of the electoral device being challenged results in a violation of Section 2.

These factors include:

the history of official voting-related discrimination in the state or political subdivision; the extent to which voting in the elections of the state or political subdivision is racially polarized; the extent to which the state of political subdivision has used voting practices or procedures that tend to enhance the opportunity for discrimination against the minority group, such as unusually large election districts, majority-vote requirements, and prohibitions against bullet voting the exclusion of members of the minority group from candidate slating processes; the extent to which minority group members bear the effects of discrimination in areas such as education, employment, and health, which hinder their ability to participate effectively in the political process; the use of overt or subtle racial appeals in political campaigns; and the extent to which members of the minority group have been elected to public office in the jurisdiction.

S.Rep. No. 97-417, 97th Cong., 2d Sess. (1982), pages 28-29.

So Judge Alito essentially skipped over all of these factors to consider when determining if illegal gerrymandering was happening and came up with his own set of rules.

One of his rules included the requirement to “disentangle race from politics." I am sorry, but one of the biggest factors that exists when discussing politics is race. The whole idea in this country is to use our laws to help improve the relationships between our fellow men and women.

This is how change occurs: when rulings are made to make it more fair for everyone. That, in my opinion, is supposed to be the foundation of the Supreme Court. No favoritism and ruling based on the constitution, not looking for ways to take things away from the less fortunate.

He asked for an impossible thing to prove. How do you determine what is motivating somebody? And in so doing, how do you take a nebulous concept and apply it to something like gerrymandering (which should be illegal anyway) and then prove that it was racially motivated?

Has the judge ever met any politicians? They will make an excuse and obfuscate their way out of anything. So why on earth would a politician ever admit to or leave a trail that would even imply racial motivation? I am sure they could come up with a million excuses for drawing a line on a map that just so happens to completely dilute the vote of a minority group.

This evisceration of the Voting Rights Act was the backstop to keep people, especially black people from becoming disenfranchised. Now that the Supreme Court killed it, these rich politicians think they can all but erase people that won't vote for them.

These decisions by the Supreme Court majority are because they've been purchased by billionaires. Just like almost everyone else in Washington, DC, they are owned by special interests. Whether it’s AIPAC, the Heritage Foundation, or some radical religious group, the Supreme Court majority is bought and paid for.

This goes for Republicans and Democrats, and if special interest groups and lobbyists are not taken out of government, it will continue to get worse if that's possible.

The 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court is making up law that pulls the rug out beneath us. It simply removes the power of the citizenry to determine the fairness of our laws. They gave Trump immunity. They took away abortion rights, and now they have removed any guardrails on racial gerrymandering. This can settle elections before the first ballot is even cast.

If this ruling was made on a nonpartisan basis, then why on earth would the Louisiana politicians reschedule a primary? Why are multiple maps in multiple states being redrawn to favor Republicans all over the country? Why was the only Black majority districts in Tennessee and Louisiana just eliminated for the upcoming midterm elections?

Why is it that Chief Justice John Roberts felt compelled to complain and imply that the people of the United States don’t understand the function of the Supreme Court? I find that question particularly interesting because many legal experts across the ideological spectrum point out the very blatant partisan views that this version of the Supreme Court holds.

Many times over we have seen the Supreme Court use the shadow docket to circumvent procedure in order to favor Trump’s constant illegal use and abuse of power.

Every time a good decision comes from a lower court Trump runs to the Supreme Court and either halts the lower court’s decision or moves to make rulings at lightning speed if it favors Republican sentiment.

But here is the good news. When we vote in November’s midterms, the turnout must be beyond any turnout this country has ever seen. So when the non-MAGA candidate is voted into the Senate or the House, the numbers will be so incredibly in favor of that candidate that gerrymandering won’t even be relevant.

This will keep the vote from being too close. We all must show up to vote in November no matter what! If we do that, and I think we will, there won’t be any way to object to how overwhelmingly we voted for the people that aren’t trying to do any further harm to our country.

People are seeing the change; the opinion polls are way in the favor of people with a sane view of where we want this country to go. Approval rates of the president are lower than any president in history. MAGA is shrinking by the day, and Independents are overwhelmingly in favor of bringing the government back to sanity.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

PS. For those that have been following me for a while, I was able to take a few steps on my bad leg with the help of crutches for the first time in over 2 months.

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