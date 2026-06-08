Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” yesterday did it. She actually had the guts to push back on the cosplay president. DT in the past has walked out of interviews, but I don’t think he has since his first term. This tells me that he thinks he will be able to stop the GOP death spiral by going on shows like “Meet the Press.”

Please continue, Mr. President, because I have to say it was glorious. It reminds me of how incredibly weak he has become. I think he, in his muddled brain, is finally recognizing that his power is fading. Welker simply asked for evidence that the 2020 election was rigged. The only thing that he was able to do was call the press crooked and throw insults.

Just answer the question, Mr. President. Where is your evidence?

Welker pressed further about the current primary vote happening in California, claiming that it was rigged. The only reason being, his MAGA pick is losing his lead as they count the incoming votes.

“Where is the evidence, Mr. President?”

“I can just tell by looking at it,” he replied.

Once again he goes to the old standby. “It has been rigged like nobody has ever seen. Nobody has ever seen anything like it.”

Yet Welker stood her ground, and I for one think every journalist that isn’t under the cosplay president’s spell should assert this position with every query.

“What evidence do you have, Mr. President?”

What evidence has he ever had to prove he was right about anything in his two terms in office? He expects all the journalists to just nod and take him at his word. Sorry, Prez, this isn’t some gullible journalist.

Of course FOX News will edit it to make the reporter to look bad, thereby holding on to his supporters that are willing to believe anything he says.

Those supporters are evaporating at an accelerating rate though. At this point when his supporters are paying double for fuel. His supporters are now seeing him declare war without approval. Those supporters are now watching their grocery bill skyrocket, and the only response we get from him is, “Just wait; once I solve the Iran crisis, everything will be better.” Sounds like the healthcare plan from his first term. “We will have something in two weeks.” Sounds familiar.

You know what I say to that?

Where is your evidence? Mr. President? Hello? Is this thing on?

Oh, look, he’s running to the car rather than answer the question.

The reason for all of these nasty responses is there is obviously no evidence to present, as you, dear reader, already know. He bloviates, he obfuscates, he yells, he insults, and he attempts to intimidate. This was the second term plan all along. Now that the cosplay president has lost the zip on his fastball, there really isn’t much left.

The only thing he can do since he has all but destroyed every institution under his control is yell and cry like the spoiled five-year-old that he is. I have to say that I can’t help but enjoy watching him deteriorate. This is long overdue.

The ballroom has been stopped; he is being sued for the UFC cage on the White House grounds; the Kennedy Center is being returned to its proper name, and the J6 “thug fund” is being rejected by his very own House and Senate.

I would certainly be remiss if I didn’t say that today has been a good day. Every Sunday would be great if the cosplay president were actually asked questions that required a halfway intelligent response instead of “trust me, bro” answers.

Kristen Welker, you have won the prize for having bigger balls than every other reporter that I have seen yet; Kaitlan Collins is a close second. Thanks to both of you for having the guts to actually ask questions and pushing for a real answer.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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