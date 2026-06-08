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Judy W.'s avatar
Judy W.
17h

Trump is a raving madman. When asked again, and again for evidence the response is that he just “knows” in his “gut.” Then he insults the reporter for having the audacity to question him. Such a pathetic excuse for a human being, and a blight on our country.

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Bob Healy's avatar
Bob Healy
18h

Thank you Eric, for acknowledging the Kristen Welker interview with DJT. He does not deserve to be the President of the USA. Kristen did a masterful job of pushing back, "where is the evidence". She has made a name for herself, "you go girl"

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