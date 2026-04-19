Executive Branch

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Legislative Branch

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Judicial Branch

“I will administer justice without respect to persons, do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and faithfully and impartially discharge all duties under the Constitution and laws of the United States.”

Even the most generic positions in government take an oath of office. Every House member, every Senator, every President, every Judge, and even every poll worker takes an oath of office.

Every position without exception states that they will support the Constitution. There is no ambiguity here. If you are going to be in a government position, you must promise to adhere to what is stated in our most important founding document.

It doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter what your history is. It doesn’t matter what religion you practice. The only way that our government will work is if the three branches of our government work together and faithfully do their job. Even if the officeholder disagrees with what the Constitution says. If you disagree with it, then you have no right to hold whatever office you occupy.

The Founders wanted a serious set of rules that binds the person to their position. If they do not faithfully execute their duties, then they should be removed.

As stated above, every federal law maker must take an oath. This is supposed to be a binding agreement.

This is one of the poisonous roots that has infected our government. This has spread to everyone one in office, especially those that sit under the name of MAGA.

They took their oath in bad faith. They lied from day one that they would uphold and defend what the Constitution says.

To our own detriment we assumed that these criminals would operate according to the rules laid out in the Constitution.

You can see it when people like Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, Scott Bessent and many others of the presidential cabinet answer questions posed by congresspeople. They filibuster, they dodge, they spit insults and dig up dirt on every lawmaker that they anticipate will ask questions they don't like. Specifically questions that actually pursue the truth.

Looking back it was painfully obvious that this usurpation was in the works. You could see it in the first Trump regime. It has been the mission of the MAGA base since the beginning.

If lawmakers looked at Project 2025 and took it seriously, they would have known that much of what was written had no business being instituted. Most of it required unconstitutional methods to achieve.

We are only now seeing some of the results of these anti democratic actions. Had there been more patriotic lawmakers at the start of this mess, we may have been able to avoid the worst of what is happening.

For example, this a list of the Articles of Impeachment that were filed just last week.

Donald Trump—Without question, he is the most corrupt president to ever sit in the Oval Office. Thirteen articles of impeachment have been announced as of April 2026.

1) Unauthorized use of war powers.

2) Using the military domestically.

3) Thousands of illegal detainments and deportations of citizens and immigrants.

4) Retaliation against constitutionally protected speech or association.

5) Abuse of pardon power.

6) Defunding programs that protect consumers, the needy, workers, and the environment.

7) Usurping the power of the purse that belongs to Congress.

8) Contempt of Congress.

9) Perversion of law enforcement to target political opponents.

10) Removal of inspectors general without thirty days’ notice and without reason to Congress.

11) Issuing an executive order that is in direct contradiction to the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution regarding birthright citizenship.

12) Illegal declaration of a national emergency when there was none to be found.

13) Enriching himself by using his position as president to influence the stock market and other money-making ventures.

The president is supposed to be the top law enforcement officer in the nation.

He has done nothing but commit impeachable offenses since day one of his second term. These are not made up charges. This is fully documented material. This is not a “witch hunt." These are offenses that can be be proven. He did these things; the people who actually took their oath of office seriously should all be onboard.

This list does not include the Epstein files, which we are still waiting for, fully unredacted.

If these supposed lawmakers don't take their oath seriously then the laws of the land are not worth the paper they are written on. If we don't hold ALL of our lawmakers accountable then they need to go.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

Reference for articles of impeachment from Mr. Larsen in congress

HR 1155

PS. If there is anything I can do to earn a paid subscription from you, please feel free to let me know. My plans are only $5.00 per month, or $50.00 per year. I will never put up a paywall, but I put a lot of hours into this work. So only if you can afford to, would you please consider buying me a coffee (link below) or purchasing a paid subscription? Thank you all.

Buy Me a Coffee?