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EBrian's avatar
EBrian
11m

No oath has been taken seriously in this trump administration and many other congressional and senatorial seats that back maga and trump at every turn. Sure trump is a garbage human, but so many others are truly to blame for what he and his evil have wrought.

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Toni Wiker's avatar
Toni Wiker
11m

Government employees have contracts. Part of the contract states they are "held to a higher standard" and failing to do so is immediate grounds for dismissal and potentially losing their pension.

It's intentionally vague so, in essence, the employee can be terminated for basically any reason.

So, if the employee doesn't agree with the regime, they are breaking their contract.

Another control tactic, but when your pension is threatened after 30 years of working, you mind your business and keep your mouth shut.

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