I found it incredibly satisfying to see DT's name no longer desecrating the face of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts this morning.

I am also sure most of you reading this newsletter feel the same. Yes, it is essentially graffiti cleaned off of a monument, but in my mind, it seems much more than that.

Authoritarians rely on the facade that they are invincible. The board of MAGA cronies that runs the Kennedy Center made requests all the way up to the point that the scaffolding was being built to initiate the removal of the letters.

If the illusion is to be held up, the regime would have had to figure out a way to not let his name be removed.

In a way the removal of his name is much more symbolic than anything else. It helps me realize that this man and his people are not invincible. There is still a lot to do, but this moment of reversal seems to be a sign that the grip on our culture is not quite as firm as it once was.

Last week we had Kristin Welker demolish DT during the Meet the Press interview. Earlier this week he got booed to hell, and now his name has been removed from a cultural landmark that represents some of the best of us and some of the most wonderful artistry in the world.

It was also dedicated in honor of a man that lost his life because of his desire to make this country truly great. Not MAGA, not America First, but a society that was capable of the ever-elusive American dream.

For JFK's name to be minimized by the fools’ gold, Temu president’s name above JFK's was a disgrace. It spoke to how weak he is. It says that since I don't have any redeeming qualities of note, I will just appropriate someone else's honorary monument.

It also tells me that they are running out of shock material. They knocked over the East Wing of the White House. They paved over the rose garden. They used their front porch as a used car dealership and now as a venue for an MMA fight.

It's gross and awful and discouraging. But here is the encouraging thing; we are still here. Despite all of the atrocious things they have done, despite all the personal insults and denigration of our institutions, we are still here! Not only are we here, but we are growing.

This just might be the tipping point; it just may be the message to finally take us over the top of that summit. We very well may be at the point where enough people, even the cowards in Congress, will say, “Enough is enough.”

DT has been politically toxic. He is now politically radioactive. If you defend him, you cannot be considered a politically serious person.

Those that voted for him are starting to see the light. It doesn't mean we still don't have a long way to go. But I think the writing is on the wall. (Not the Kennedy Center)

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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