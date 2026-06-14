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Heather Wynne-Phillips's avatar
Heather Wynne-Phillips
18m

Hopefully beginning of the end of this. He's NOT invincible.

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James (HVR)'s avatar
James (HVR)
1h

He even had "woke" shows come in under his "authority." It was all about a flex to show he could.

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