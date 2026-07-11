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Janet Sanderson's avatar
Janet Sanderson
3h

This was brilliant! I think you’ve captured his aura perfectly! Thanks for the tour!👏💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💙

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1 reply by Liberaldad
Jerry's avatar
Jerry
3h

I don't qualify for I have only 0.0005 BTC in my Bank account

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