In light of the cosplay president’s return from the NATO conference in Turkey, I thought I would release an article that I wrote in May of 2025. Unfortunately the cosplay president couldn’t fly home in his “Flying Palace” that was so generously gifted to him from Qatar.

You see, the “Flying Palace” hasn’t been properly fitted with missile defense systems like the original Air Force One. You see, Turkey borders Iran, and we are having a war with them that isn’t a war, I guess.

*******

Welcome to Qatar-a-Lago! If you want to be a part of this exclusive club, you only need to meet a few requirements.

If you are a white supremacist. Welcome!

If you shoot dogs for no particular reason—come on in!

If you want to take away medical coverage from millions, you are a shoo-in.

If you enjoy being humiliated by self-destructive, delusional, narcissistic psychopaths, then this is the place for you.

Once you’ve taken some of the sights in of this gaudy, gold-plated farce of a luxury hotel, you may need to stop at the loo. If you have to go, however, be sure to just knock some of those top-secret documents out of the way. While you’re sitting there, you may want something to read, so just help yourself.

There is a fine selection of reading material there. Everything from Iran War plans to maybe some coordinates of where we plan to launch our next airstrike. Perhaps even some spicy information about our current president’s “whoopsie” moments.

It's all yours with your investment in Trump's meme coin. It starts at the low, low price of your dignity, self-respect, and lack of morality so you won't be left holding the bag.

Next, don't forget to take a tour of the Boeing 747-8, aka “The Flying Palace.”

It's a lovely gift from one of the main Qatar-A-Lago founding members, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He sure is nice, being that he funds organizations like Hamas and other terrorist cells. But don't worry; I am sure the jet is being given as a nice gesture of peace without any strings attached.

And be sure not to forget, if you're an oil baron, you can get whatever you want. If you have a cool billion dollars available, Donald will sign your own personal executive order. The possibilities are endless. Just remember to put on the check memo that this is “an official act of the president” so Donny 2 Dolls doesn't get in trouble with his buddies in the Supreme Court. As we all know, Donny Boy is not a president but a king, so he can do what he wants as long as it's an official act. So ladies, if Donny Epstein is starting to seem a little frisky, you may want to call it a night before he catches your eye.

All of these wonderful amenities can be yours as long as you meet the above requirements. If you meet these requirements, you will also get your own complimentary signed Trump Bible, autographed edition of Mein Kampf, and KKK outfit so you will feel right at home.

So after you've sold your eternal soul to Satan, step on in; the water is fiiiinne.

I hope you enjoyed this short tour of Qatar-A-Lago, and please let me know if you need any further information.

I can be reached at 1-800-kleptocrat. Or if you want to correspond by mail, feel free to just send it to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Just not too late in the evening or you might catch him trying to hide his porn collection again.

Love you all,

Erik

PS. If there is anything I can do to earn a paid subscription from you, please feel free to let me know. My plans are only $5.00 per month, or $50.00 per year. I will never put up a paywall, but I put a lot of hours into this work. So only if you can afford to, would you please consider buying me a coffee (link below) or purchasing a paid subscription? Thank you all.

Buy Me A Coffee