Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

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Joan March's avatar
Joan March
Mar 10

Remember when he partnered with John McCain? John was a hero of mine. LG turned course as soon as John passed away.

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9 replies by Liberaldad and others
Chuck H's avatar
Chuck H
Mar 10

Yep. All this and then some

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