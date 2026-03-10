Count me out. Enough is enough.

LindseyGraham

January,6th 2021

The South Carolina Senator, who has been DT’s little lapdog since the first administration, has taken a severe turn. There is something terribly wrong. When you appear on the Sunday shows acting like a carnival barker. By displaying hats that say things that are offensive to the American people, you have lost the narrative.

When you say, “We are going to blow the hell out of them.” Sidenote: Keep your blowing activities to yourself, Lindsey. (Fast forward to the last 2 minutes)

Or saying “DT is Reagan plus.” It further implies that he is a clown.

He would look better with a court jester’s hat than that slimy, overgreased haircut on top of your quickly receding hairline.

He appeared visibly intoxicated on AF1 a couple of weeks ago.

I know he has been a warhawk for many years. That said, he appears desperate. He appears to be flailing with his outrageous remarks. Threatening Cuba, among other nations, to keep running from his problems.

Lindsey Graham is a unique kind of stupid. He actually has a considerably good political mind. He knows how to manipulate and at the same time hide from the spotlight like the vampire that he is. He sustains himself by glomming onto people that have more appeal.

He knows his limitations, but what he doesn’t know is himself. He has only his political life and nothing else. He is a desperate person, desperately trying to hold onto office. He will do and say anything to keep his seat, in my opinion.

The person that knows this best is DT. He knows DT, at any moment, could turn on him. If he doesn’t act like the cheerleader he puts himself in jeopardy. If he doesn’t keep with the narrative and play the clown, Lindsey is finished.

What those specific things that DT may know, it’s hard to say. Maybe he appears in certain documents attached to Epstein’s name. At this point it doesn’t really matter; at this point he is attached to whatever DT is involved with. Whether it’s the cover-up of the Epstein files or whatever mountain of illegal things they have done in this term alone.

Lindsey Graham knows the ins and outs of government. He knows how to manipulate the system. He knows a LOT of people. He is connected domestically, but I am sure internationally. He has lived and breathed government for 23 years.

He also knows that DT is historically unpopular. He is also pulling out all the stops because he is up for reelection this November 2026. Recent numbers have shown Democrats absolutely slaughtering Republicans in recent special elections, which obviously spells trouble for Mr. Graham.

Where DT goes, LG goes. For a senator like Graham, who has always found a way to attach himself to the powerful, this may be his swan song. This strikes me as to why his behavior has continued to become more unhinged. He has made a bad bet attaching himself to an autocrat.

When the time comes, which it will, the rats will abandon ship, and I am not so sure Graham has made that calculation. I believe he is too far down the rabbit hole to climb out and redeem himself this time.

DT’s ship is in the process of hitting that veritable iceberg, and I just don’t see Graham taking the lifeboat.

He is like Renfield to Dracula. He is like that parrot from Aladdin to the Wizard. He is like Harley Quinn to the Joker. He is like Smee to Captain Hook.

He really is like a cartoon, but I will quit with the comparisons, but he certainly strikes me as that guy.

I really wasn’t going to write a “Stupids” post about Lindsey Graham, but he really stepped up his “Stupids” game.

When you brag about bombing other nations on live TV and absolutely clowning yourself in front of TV cameras, you will probably end up on my list. If you ever have a “Stupids” suggestion, let me know. I am always open to pointing out the absolute unbridled stupidity in today’s politics.

Also, if you liked this article, I have four other “Stupids” posts if you are interested below. If you liked the article, please hit that heart button and restack. It seems the algorithm has been adjusted. I don’t know if my visibility has been affected, but it would appear from the slowdown of new subscribers that something may be up.

Buy Me a Coffee?