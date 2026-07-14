Today we are very much in this fight. The majorities in Congress are shrinking. The polling numbers for the administration are falling like a lead balloon. Votes for foundational legislation are being rejected not just by the Democrats but also by Republicans. The grip DT has on Republicans as well as his sanity is becoming less tight by the day as we sprint toward the midterms.

I came across a letter written by the current governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. I know this is just a “strongly worded letter,” but it tells me that at least this state is fighting back. We are not just rolling over and letting the federal government have carte blanche. They cannot start using this state’s facilities without any notice of cooperation or process.

Below, Hochul points out three separate detention facilities that are either being built or expanded. One happens to be close to my home, so it is of particular interest to me. These facilities are going up in Rochester, Batavia, and Newburgh, NY.

Not only that but she points out that there have been repeated promises to coordinate with the local communities. If you read the letter, it is clear that there has been no cooperation or communication.

She calls out DHS Secretary Mullin, pointing out that these projects have been done without any transparency whatsoever. She also refers to the “worst of the worst” as the ones that are supposed to be detained per the command of our fearless leader.

When reports come out that 10,000 people have been detained in a week’s time, how could they ALL be the worst of the worst? Especially when people in that group like pregnant mothers, toddlers, infants, and kids going to elementary school.

Am I missing something here? What exactly does Secretary Mullin or DT mean by the worst of the worst anyway?

I have some crazy kids of my own, and my neighborhood also has some wild ones, but I have never heard of them being picked up for felony offenses. Seems weird that the only people being apprehended are those with a darker complexion than mine.

The point is that once again the numbers they are trying to “round up” are not possibly as high as the promise suggests. So what other reason would DHS have to expand and build more and more of these facilities?

Obviously we all know the answer. This is not just an immigration project. This is not just jailing the “worst of the worst” despite what those in charge are saying.

These are places that are meant to house more than just people with an unsettled immigration status. These are being built to make people like you and me be silent. This isn’t just a place where “murderers and rapists from Mexico” are being put (which is complete BS anyway.)

These are places that ghouls like Steven Miller, Russell Vought, Pete Hegseth, and Donald Trump want to put people.

They are children that found their dad’s gun and decided they were going to play Hitler for the next four years. They act like no one is watching. They are still trying to push this insane agenda despite the fact that they are extremely unpopular.

They continue to spout their ugly lies. Everybody knows that this is an assault on the American public. Yes, the prototype for all of this is the immigration crackdown. They are going to try and use this model for any other marginalized groups.

They will also use this against people who are of a different faith, sexual preference, and those that don’t adhere to their idea of what makes “America Great Again.”

The governor’s letter tells me that our state is watching and willing to point out when the federal government crosses a line. My hope is that she will take this letter and use it as a pretext to demand that immigration crackdowns without probable cause and proper procedure not be enforced.

I also hope other states will use this letter as an example. Imagine if the DHS secretary starts getting letters from all 50 state governors on a regular basis. The governors are aware that people don’t want what is happening to continue.

I applaud Governor Hochul’s attempt at trying to get DHS’s attention and hopefully put an end to the expansion of these concentration camps. They are not just temporary holding cells; they are meant for things much more insidious, and it needs to be brought to daylight.

When leadership steps up and does the right thing, people will follow. Her writing the letter is a good start; now we have to take that encouraging sign and redouble our efforts to put an end to this Nazification of our country.

Read below if you would like to read Governor Hochul’s letter.

Love you all.

Erik

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Dear Secretary Mullin:

Over the past several weeks, New Yorkers have learned about three separate federal immigration detention projects planned for our state. But they didn't hear about them from your administration. They learned from press reports and procurement records uncovered after the fact.

You have repeatedly promised to coordinate with local communities. That's not what's happening.

Instead of focusing on the worst of the worst, your administration is detaining neighbors and coworkers, separating families, and secretly building the infrastructure to detain even more people.

• In Rochester, your department is seeking to install immigration detention cells inside a building that houses a daycare and a federal court, over the objections of the chief judge, the mayor, the county, and the community. In Batavia, you announced an expansion of the already overcrowded detention center, which your department’s Inspector General already cited for improper treatment of detainees.

• In Newburgh, the administration has reportedly signed an agreement to lease a warehouse for use as a detention facility. But no one has talked to the town or the county or the state, despite bipartisan public condemnation.

My long-standing policy has always been that we will cooperate with law enforcement when crimes have been committed and there is a warrant for arrest or a court order, because we want our streets to be safe as well; but this unbridled aggression against law-abiding New Yorkers must stop.

So I ask: is your department building or expanding immigration detention facilities in New York? If so, where, in what capacity, and under what authority? And is this being done at your direction despite President Trump's commitment that ICE enforcement operations in New York would not be expanded unless requested by the governor?

New Yorkers, like all Americans, deserve honest answers about what their federal government is doing in their communities. And I demand your department provide that transparency.

I am also formally requesting the opportunity to speak with you, Mr. Secretary, about these matters and the need for greater transparency to protect the safety and security of our communities as the Department of Homeland Security continues its work in New York

Sincerely,

Kathy Hochul

Governor