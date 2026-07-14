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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
3h

I agree with you. These places need to be closed. The worst of the worst is not what they are after. I would love to abolish ICE. They are after everything that doesn't look like them. Trump and Miller are despicable. I'm glad your governor is fighting back.

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dB's avatar
dB
2h

Erik, this latest is almost unbelievable. To a lesser degree so is the Mitch McConnell episode. I feel like we’re in a bad horror flick.

dB

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