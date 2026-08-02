CBS, NBC, ABC—all of these multibillion-dollar conglomerates are not our friend. They are owned by the people who want a particular narrative. None of them are going to give us any satisfaction when it comes to relaying the truth.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is all the proof that we need. With only a few exceptions, none of the faces on the air are worth the time spent watching. You would be better off picking your nails or doing the dishes.

When I see people like Kaitlan Collins schmoozing with a monster like Stephen Miller as he tells jokes and pretends that he is just another run-of-the-mill politician, something is up.

Nobody that stands in defense of the American public with honest reporting should be that comfortable around a Nazi of such enormous hate. It makes me suspicious. I know she was praised last week for asking some pointed questions to the president recently, but that makes me that much more concerned.

It is all narrative spin depending on the situation. And at many times it is outright lies meant to make you feel scared or angry or apprehensive or any number of negative emotions.

The reason for inducing these types of responses is simple. Fear is the most basic, most instinctual emotion that we have. We NEED to find out what comes next. Our primitive brains want to figure out what that source of fear is night after night, so we continue to come back to the well.

The mass media platforms know this. It is their job to make you feel this way. None of them are in the business of upholding what is right and true anymore. It is only about what will bring in the most viewers, which translates to dollars.

Therefore, it is up to people like us to become the backbone that has been lost by the “free press.”

Yes, I understand that any moment these billionaires can flip the switch and silence us on social media. But until that happens, we need to be actively recording and questioning these abusive politicians.

We need to be out doing video and live reporting. Try to realize the power that you hold in your hand. It is a double-edged sword, but I think we need to use our devices to bring to light everything we can.

You don't have to have a journalism degree. You can probably tell by the way I write that I am not a professional.

But it is up to us to make it clear that information doesn't get hidden. We need to keep active. Midterms are approaching, and those that write continue to write. Those of you that do live video stuff, keep doing it.

If you see something you like, repost it so the good information spreads. Don’t keep it a secret.

We are in an information war, and our work is what is going to keep our dissent clearly visible. We have to continue to push the narrative. We cannot become complacent even if the midterms do not go the way we want.

Regardless of what happens in the future, I know we have to put a spotlight on the corruption. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. There is no room for complacency. We have to still be the fourth branch because like the Washington Post used to believe “democracy dies in silence.”

So let's keep being loud. Let's continue to make fun of these fascist punks. They don't deserve a moment's privacy or respite.

They lost that right when they started putting on masks and kidnapping people. So let’s keep informing the people. Let’s keep tabs on these wannabe tough guys.

I love you guys and I hope you share this so more people see it. We need to keep these stories alive, and we have to keep letting people know that we are not going anywhere. We will win, but we cannot just hide and wait for it to end. We have to be proactive, and we have got to stand up for what is right.

Accept that you will feel fear, but don’t let it restrain you. Use that fear as a reminder that there is still more to do.

With all my heart, I love you guys and thank you for being here.

Erik

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