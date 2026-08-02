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Janet Sanderson's avatar
Janet Sanderson
2h

Ty liberaldad!🫶 I do the best I can to spread the word, but how many people actually pay attention? I know my daughter doesn’t…she claims substack, Aaron Parnas and THE MEIDAS TOUCH, are all fake and are just ripping people off. Now mind you, SHE is a podcaster on Tik Tok. She does TRUE CRIME, and is building up a decent following and is starting to make money on it. Cool. She has helped bring some people to justice, also cool. But she refuses to see the bigger picture. She doesn’t like tRump, but says there’s nothing you can do about

it. So she just ignores all the obvious signs. She didn’t vote in the last primary.

Now my son voted for tRump the last primary, but he is regretting it. He still tries to ignore the bigger picture…except when he has to board an airplane or fill his gas tank. So the MSM is not the reason for their denial. I am not a writer neither and will not pretend to be, but I have always been able to express myself on paper more than verbally.

I just want to enjoy what time I have left on earth and be able to at least see more of this great country before my time…so I need more time. I’ll continue as I have been, and keep pushing the truth and spreading awareness! Ty for the space, I don’t exactly know why, but you really do give me inspiration, ty.💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💙

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BigEyes14's avatar
BigEyes14
3h

Might warrant remembering that this platform is privately owned and not exempt from the turbulent forces mainstream media faces. This rock may too be upset one day.😌💎

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