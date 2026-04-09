“Thus it is that in war the victorious strategist only seeks battle after the victory has been won, whereas he who is destined to defeat first fights and afterwards looks for victory.”

~ Sun Tzu

Iran was not an attack of strategic aggression. Iran was not a case of necessity. Iran was not a place or time that said our best option was to attack another country. We were not under duress until this madman stepped into the Oval Office. Along with his rabid stooge that thinks “maximum lethality” is the goal for our military.

The Secretary of Defense has no clue what it means to be an honorable leader. Honor is still an attribute for most members of our military. It is trained into our service people from day one. Honor is part of the code in which every member of the military is supposed to serve. I guess our SECDEF had a hangover the day those values were taught.

The U.S. Army Values—loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage—are, according to the Army, foundational to this system.

When you put a spotlight on the core values listed above, none of these aspects describe our current SECDEF.

When we were not living in the upside down, the people who sat in that position were people that at least attempted to personify those values.

These days we have to listen to this clown saying things like “no more stupid rules” when referring to the rules of engagement. (I am not even in the service, and I know the rules of engagement are crucial.)

Yesterday he said, “Iran begged for a ceasefire, and we all know it.” Yet six hours later the Strait of Hormuz has been slammed shut again. Something tells me that Iran is not as afraid of our current military as our inebriated military leader seems to imply.

All of this bluster and chest thumping just makes me sick to my stomach. I don’t get how someone so embarrassingly incompetent was able to fail upward so quickly…wait… Yes, I do; we have someone who occupies the White House that has even less integrity than the drunk who is supposed to manage our armed forces.

The supposed leader of the “free world” knows nothing about integrity. A quick refresher if you are interested:

Integrity is the quality of being honest, having strong moral principles, and maintaining consistency in actions, values, and methods, even when no one is watching. It implies wholeness, reliability, and uprightness, often described as doing the right thing rather than the convenient thing.

It is like these two individuals looked up the definition of integrity and honor and decided to see if they could maintain the opposite of these attributes.

honesty

strong morals

consistency

values

methods even when no one is looking

wholeness

reliability

uprightness

I had to look at this list myself and examine each one carefully. After making this observation, I honestly cannot pick out one of these qualities that these two even come close to having. Not only that, they actively ignore these things.

So when you are saying goodnight to your kids tonight, and you’re talking to them about admirable qualities, be sure to consider what our “leadership” is teaching our nation day in and day out. If they are paying attention to the people that are ruining our country, be sure to remind them that these people are of some of the lowest moral standing you have ever seen.

Remind them that these are people you should never let set the example. Perhaps in the past people could look up to those that sat in high office, and we could try to emulate them.

The absolute filth that sits next to DT when doing press conferences or donates to his PACs are people that care about nothing but money.

My disdain for these people is without limit. They have turned our country into a divided nation and blown a hole through what used to be considered common sense and moral order.

The people that used to hold back on their bigoted positions on things have decided that since the “leader” of our country can make fun of disabled people, steal our tax dollars while playing golf, and take away the innocence of children all while bankrupting our country, they think they can also do things that are just as repugnant.

When we take back Congress at the midterms we need to learn from our apathy, our capitulation, and our lack of seriousness.

The strength of our party will sit with those that have remembered their integrity. It will sit with those that have realized that passion for the people will be paramount. It will sit with those that have the moral clarity to remember that our nation is supposed to be united.

Without these core values this nation will not recover.

Love you guys.

Erik

“The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office.” — General Dwight D. Eisenhower

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