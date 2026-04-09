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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
7h

Civility must return, and empathy must return for us to have a fully functioning country. I hate the division, and our "leaders" are all so hateful that it seems everyone has chosen to adopt that mindset that makes it normal to act like a buffoon. It's easier to be a decent, kind human being than a brutal bully that isolates themselves within their own cocoon of "hate." We choose empathy and love, and it will win out over this awful darkness.

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Michael Gasparino's avatar
Michael Gasparino
6h

Supporting Trump's depraved indifference to the murder of innocent people, whether it's Americans killed in this war, by ICE, by his legislation or Iranians by his war crimes you are lifting the veil on your own depravity.

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