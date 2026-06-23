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Janet Sanderson's avatar
Janet Sanderson
10h

You are right, felon47 will be the most hated in American history, almost as much as hitler! But 47 is still here , so he may surpass him also….we need to make him stop before he gets that far.

As for his insane jealousy of Obama…he wants the same admiration and respect that people hold to Obama. Things 47 will never achieve, and he cannot stand it. Well, diaper don, money can’t buy REAL respect, only artificial respect from people that don’t even really like you, just your money. We will defeat him! We have to make the final chapter in all this be in our favor, and make sure his legacy is his total, complete failure! ✌️

💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💙

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Ken Davies's avatar
Ken Davies
11h

As metaphors go this is really on the nose

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