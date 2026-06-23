The reflecting pool. Extending beyond his statue, Abraham Lincoln gazes down from his marble throne. The place where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his most famous speech. A place of honor, a place where giants of civil rights, marches, protests, and even the sets of a few famous movies were made. A place that millions visit every year to admire. A place built by people that have been oppressed by our government for far too long.

The place where the People’s biggest decisions are made is just a stone’s throw away. A place where the voice of the People should speak loudest but instead has been captured by a handful of disgustingly rich people. Yet another metaphor for the green pool. Maybe they should keep the pool that way since the regime’s goal is to steal as much money from us as possible. Maybe instead of the 8647 on the lawn, maybe they should just put a big dollar sign in its place.

These monuments are not just something to stare at and leave. These are monuments that should remind us of how we got here. And now, looking from a certain angle, the faintest hint of lime green reaches Lincoln’s masterfully crafted marble face. The metaphor doesn’t take a whole ton of brain power to figure out.

The green in the pool represents the rot of this administration. The fact that the money for the repainting of the pool, as well as the filtration system, was given to one of DT’s buddies that happens to look like a cartoon villain—oh, the irony. But it also speaks directly to the cosplay president. The man, no matter how hard he tries, will never measure up to any president that has ever sat behind the resolute desk.

One president, DT, is particularly GREEN with envy of is his predecessor, Barack Obama. He is so envious of a man that is the polar opposite of him. It is interesting that he is so stuck on Obama.

Is it because he is conflicted? Recently DT has been making comments about male MMA fighters and how handsome they are. At a rally he couldn’t help but mention the size of Arnold Palmer’s junk. And let’s not forget the fawning over Mayor Mamdani when he visited the Oval Office.

To this day he still brings up Obama even though he hasn’t held the office of president for almost a decade. It appears that his sexuality is arguing with his racism. I will gladly say that Obama is a handsome guy, so maybe he hates Obama because DT can’t have what he wants. He wouldn’t dare to ever admit something like that, so the frustration boils over. He has been given everything he has ever wanted all of his life, but this one thing, he knows he will never have. Perhaps this toxic soup of greed, conflicted sexuality, and envy is playing around in what is left of his twisted 80-year-old mind.

Every time DT looks in that reflecting pool and sees the filth that has now become what looks like a toxic sludge, I hope he looks at that reflection in the once-respected monument. I want that green face to look back at him so it reminds him of the moldy, gangrenous, slime-filled scum bucket that he is.

I want it to remind him that his mortality is gaining on him quickly and that when he is gone, there will be a new spring of green. The new green of vitality and hope. The evergreen that never fades away. The green that springs new life eternal as we all wake up from this national nightmare.

My concluding message to you, Mr. “President,” is this. No one will mourn your passing. You will be forever a stain on our democracy long after you have been in the ground. You will be a lesson in abject failure. You will be a morality tale of what not to do. There will be laws made in your name. They will explain exactly what you did and how to avoid any of the pitfalls that you managed to dig as a supposed leader. We will be running ahead as you wither underground as your corpse rots and is turned to worm food.

You will not end this democracy. You will be banished to the clearance section of history. Your legacy will be ignored and left on the shelf until it ends up being thrown into the vault toilet of history. We will all move on, and people will say, “Donald who?”

We all want you to know you will be the most hated man in American history, and that is saying a lot. So try to enjoy your last days as your mind slowly melts away, and for your sake I hope you leave that skin sack you call a body before justice gets ahold of you in this life.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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