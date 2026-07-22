Sometimes I sit in front of that blinking cursor and don’t even know where to start. Today has been one of those days.

I recognize all the terrible things happening in this country and continue to be outraged by all that is happening. I should take my own advice and take a day or two off.

But to be honest I think writing is the only thing that keeps me from falling into a pool of despair. But on days like today I don't even know if the writing helps.

The morally unjust in the government will continue on their crime spree. But when tragedy hits close to home like it did on several occasions these past few days, it brings on a whole other level of pain. It hits me to my core.

If you haven’t heard, I returned to my day job on Monday after being on extended medical leave. I broke my leg back in March, and I am finally getting back to somewhat “normal.”

Sidebar: the painful part is not the return to work.

At 11:00am Monday morning I received an email that said, “With a heavy heart we wanted to let you know that your coworker has passed away.” For privacy I will keep back the name.

He died of an illness that put him in the ICU two months ago. He was only 49 years old, and he has a 19-year-old daughter in college. He was not sick; he didn't have any comorbidities. Out of the blue, he had an intestinal problem of some kind, and he went septic. He was never able to recover.

There is no way for me to disconnect from this tragedy. He was someone I saw almost every day before my injury. He was a good work friend that I was able to joke with and also take work seriously with when it was necessary.

Not only did this hit hard because he was a pretty close friend of mine, but I can say, due to my own experience, that his nineteen-year-old daughter is going to go through so much after this.

I lost my mother when I was 20, and she was only 44. So there is a similarity there that is hard to ignore. When I was 20 years old, I was still in that difficult transition of breaking away from the family nest and finally starting to learn what it meant to be an adult. Mom was my backstop; she was able to coach me and see the world more clearly when it was difficult for me to deal with. She was very good at giving me perspective when things seemed bleak.

I can only imagine how hard it would be for a daughter to lose her father at 19. Again, that transition from kid to adulthood is a tough thing to do. It becomes even harder when you are down a parent.

He must have been a great father; his kid is in a top-tier college; he must have done something right. One can only hope she will find some good help along this difficult path. She will certainly struggle; that is a huge loss at 19.

I feel like when a personal tragedy hits, there is no way to quite comprehend it right away. There is this immediate denial, some kind of surreal thought that what just happened didn’t actually happen.

Everything around me feels normal, so why would I feel differently? Then I think to myself, why am I not crying? Then I get mad at myself for not having a reaction that one would have after such an event. Does it make me some heartless jerk? Have I become too callous to these things?

I think in the end, I find myself in a headspace where there is no time for tears. One kid has soccer practice; the other has a baton competition. Make dinner and be sure the kids are ready for bed on time.

Did you take your shower?

Did you take your meds?

Put away the dishes.

Fight with the teenager about their disrespect of Mom and Dad.

Go to bed and do it all over again. Oh, and then you find out a friend of yours died.

Or you find out the man that was sitting in front of you at church was taken away by ICE on Monday morning. He had working papers as well as a wife and three kids.

Someone I could have shaken hands with at church this past Sunday morning has now been stripped of all of his rights and placed in a detention center god only knows where.

All of these tragic events all the time. Justice just seems like such a foreign concept these days. What the heck has happened? The law just gets ignored. Nobody is held accountable. All this stuff is so hard to register, and at the same time it feels like I need to be upset about it all, yet this blast furnace of excrement just keeps on coming.

We need help, and none of our reps seem to be acting with the urgency that this moment calls for. I know the people that want this to change are out of power, but things like ICE and a DOJ that is now just a personal holding company for the most corrupt people in the world need to be stopped.

ICE must be abolished. Every governor in the country should close their borders to these goons. People are getting killed for nothing. This has gone on way too long, and something has to change.

It’s been a long week, and it's only Tuesday. Hopefully you understood what I was trying to say.

Love you guys.

Erik

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