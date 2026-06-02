Todd Blanche, lawyer to the stars. He has spent the last 4 years or so repeatedly fellating Donald Trump.

He was hired as DT's lawyer to defend his 34 felonies for fraud and subsequently lost.

In addition to being DT's personal lawyer, he is now the interim attorney general. No conflict of interest there, I'm sure. The most powerful law enforcement official in the country also happens to the cosplay president’s personal lawyer.

He most likely has information of the most personal nature about the president. In addition Blanche is probably a trove of information on how much wrongdoing the felon has actually committed. Cracking Todd Blanche could reveal immeasurable evidence of the disgusting acts that DT has perpetrated over his delinquent existence.

For him to continue to defend the felon no matter what the cost must be the most sycophantic, masochistic job in the world. One must enjoy this kind of embarrassment to continue this rancid existence. To go on fake Fox News media and actually say that he actually loves this monster is beyond my comprehension.

Blanche would worship and defend that ancient pus bag regardless of his actions.

Epstein files? What Epstein files? Nothing to see here, right Todd?

You must be so far up the felon’s ass you can probably taste what he had for lunch.

I didn't think that there could be anyone as pretentious, bottom-feeding, or willing to disregard any type of moral framework as much as Pam Bondi.

I continue to think this is the basement, that this is the worst of them. Then we see people like Todd Blanche, who can lose a 34-count felony case against his personal lord and savior and then become deputy AG and proceed to debase himself even more in defense of pedophiles.

At this point the current regime is really scraping the bottom of the barrel. I could only imagine which attorney is next. after Blanche gets fired. Clearly the felon has got to have something on Blanche. For him to willingly step in front of the freight train of provably illegal acts by the cosplay president. Lying with a straight face to every camera put in front of him and continuing to ask for more is just pathetic.

There have been interviews done with former colleagues of his that said he was a decent lawyer. The absolute mockery that this guy makes of the justice system, not to mention himself, is astonishing.

However, the good news is that Mr. Blanche is starting to realize that the party is coming to an end. He has just been hit with a bar complaint citing multiple conflicts of interest.

The Ghislane Maxwell interview that he personally conducted while also being a personal lawyer for the felon. All of a sudden Ms. Maxwell gets a sweet heart deal in a minimum security prison, that’s not suspicious.

Also, he “stonewalled” the court when the government was required to provide information on the illegal deportation of five Venezuelan immigrants, saying that “he was not at liberty to say” what the government was doing with the people in the government’s custody.

The party is almost over, Todd; you are witnessing the final death throws of DT's power, it is fading and he is the only protection you have. You will be disbarred just like Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman; it will only be a matter of time.

You may be a true believer in the president, but he is not going to last forever. Midterms are right around the corner, and when the power shifts, you will be one of the first to go.

Of course your daddy may get bored of you before then. He seems to be wavering on your ability as an attorney. Your unabashed love for DT seems like it will also lead to your downfall.

DT will not hesitate to throw you under the bus if it suits his purposes. You are just another chewed up piece of gum stuck to the bottom of the cosplay presidents shoe.

Welcome to “The Stupids,” and you get a standing ovation for being just as bad, or possibly worse, than Pam Bondi. As far as the grade of slimeball goes, that’s a tough hurdle to clear. Well done.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

Source:

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/67367bde1a5ffd49c54fcf7e/t/68cab126dfdd2b081f36d6e0/1758114086895/Blanche+Complaint.pdf

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