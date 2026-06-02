Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maureen Staley Cary's avatar
Maureen Staley Cary
4hEdited

I can’t help but wonder, as Jennifer Welch recently did, if these aren’t the most broken people imaginable.

Soulless and selfish and lost people.

Reply
Share
Maureen Staley Cary's avatar
Maureen Staley Cary
4h

What is motivating Todd Blanche? It is just power? I don’t understand him at all.

Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ErikSvensson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture