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Toni Wiker's avatar
Toni Wiker
12h

I, myself, lost my son. The heartbreak and devistation left in their passing is not something anyone ever "gets over." It changes the very essence of who you are. My heart breaks for the parents of Minab.

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5 replies by Liberaldad and others
Ms.JP's avatar
Ms.JP
12h

Thank you for sharing the letter visually. Very moving. Somehow tactile and palpable.

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