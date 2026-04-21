“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful “His Excellency Pope Leo XIV, the Respected Leader of the Catholics of the World “We write this letter to you with trembling hands and a heart full of pain, from amidst the ashes and ruins of the schools of the city of ‘Minab’ in southern Iran. We are the fathers and mothers of 168 children who, these days, instead of embracing the warm bodies of our children, press their burned bags and bloody notebooks to our chests; innocent children whose only crime was smiling in the classroom, but this crime, through the instigation and support of illogical warmongers, crashed down upon the heads of our innocent children. “Your Holiness “In the dark days when the terrifying sound of explosions had closed the ears of the world to our wails, the echo of your peace-seeking words became a balm for our endless wounds. When you courageously asked the world powers to ‘reduce the level of violence and bombings,’ we saw in every single one of your words the effort to save our children; those same defenseless humans whose lives you tried to protect by emphasizing the ‘necessity of protecting civilians and respecting international and humanitarian laws.’ “You, with an aching heart and a divine perspective, warned the awakened consciences of the world that ‘hate is increasing, violence is worsening, and many have lost their lives.’ Today, the empty chairs of the classrooms in Minab are bitter testaments to this very truth; a truth brought about by the making of American bombs directed by illogical warmongers. We thank you that amidst the tumult of war, you became the voice of righteousness and reminded everyone that lasting peace and tranquility are achieved ‘not through force and weapons, but through the path of dialogue and the genuine search for a solution for all.’ “Our children will never return home again to build a better tomorrow, but the prayer of us bereaved fathers and mothers is that your message to ‘lay down weapons’ is heard. Especially when America and the Israeli regime, with their excessive demands, fuel the fire of these crimes. We ask you to continue to be the voice of the voiceless children and strive to reopen ‘all paths of dialogue’, so that no more weapons are built, and no father or mother anywhere on this earthly sphere is forced to whisper a nighttime lullaby over the cold tombstone of their child. “With endless sorrow and deep respect, “A group of bereaved fathers and mothers of 168 martyred students of the city of Minab, Hormozgan Province - Iran”

What you read above is the letter from the families in Iran that lost their children. This was a result of the bombing of the girls’ school back on February 28th of this year. It was sent to Pope Leo to say thank you for the support he has shown on the world stage as he asked for a cessation of violence. That violence is not the answer. That we are better than our animal instincts. That we are capable of so much better.

Pope Leo, in several interviews as well as a few media posts, has shown his disagreement with the unprovoked war that DT and his regime have started.

I will not let this go.

“We are the fathers and mothers of 168 children who, these days, instead of embracing the warm bodies of our children, press their burned bags and bloody notebooks to our chests; innocent children whose only crime was smiling in the classroom, but this crime, through the instigation and support of illogical warmongers, crashed down upon the heads of our innocent children.”

I really sat with that paragraph for a while. I think every parent should. I read each one of those words, and I saw the faces of all of these beautiful kids, and it filled me with horror. I couldn't help but see my own children in that absolutely achingly accurate description of rubble, gore, fire, and blood.

I put myself in the shoes of these heartbroken parents, and it absolutely rattled me to my core. The letter could have been written to the Pope; a religious leader of any faith that preaches peace and justice; or a next-door neighbor. It could have been written to another parent. Pope Leo, however, has a much larger microphone. I applaud these families for their strength to speak out.

Reading the words of a mourning mother, father, sibling, or otherwise is so, so difficult. If you read it slowly and really digest these words, no human should be able to just go on with their day. I could feel the moral outrage. I could visualize the total destruction that these parents must live with for the rest of their time on earth. The constant pain that will never go away.

When my mother lost her battle with cancer, which isn’t anyone’s fault, it left her parents broken. The death of their daughter, who was only 44, broke them to the point that not long after, her father (my grandfather) suffered what appeared to be a stroke and died not long after. I could only imagine what it would feel like to lose a child that wasn’t even a teenager yet.

Knowing that an evil government halfway across the world felt that they could ignore targeting data and just assume that the school they were bombing was a military target. Or the more likely possibility was that they just didn't care. The silence from the White House on this topic speaks volumes.

The bloodlust that these game show hosts and Fox newscasters, who consider themselves poor excuses for human beings, have is immeasurable. They know nothing of the culture they are attacking. They are attacking this country for what could be classified as sport, and it sickens me to no end. They know nothing of humanity. They just like to “watch shit get blown up.”

It is devastating that this is how far we have fallen. No remorse, just excuses. No respect, just misquotations of religious doctrine or the movie Pulp Fiction.

My kids are all girls and school-aged. I fear for them daily due to the toxicity of the internet, the mass shootings that happen every day in this country, and the seemingly endless stream of bad news everywhere. This is not the world I want them to grow up in. I didn't ever think we could be capable of such thoughtless carnage. I knew we were never a great nation, but we have plunged to the depths that I never thought we could be capable of.

The people in charge of this government have no remorse. They just view people as targets. They don’t see people, especially if they are not white, as unworthy and can be counted as collateral damage. If something gets in their way, I don’t think it would even matter who they decide to destroy.

We are not meant to feel this constant barrage of terrible events. It damages me and it damages my wife and children. It damages everyone that understands what is being done. Even if my kids don't see the news, my mental state can wordlessly be identified just by body language. My kids are very perceptive, and they can tell when something is not right with me. Body language is a major communication device that can, in most cases, give away our mental state.

What an absolute atrocity. How does a government not even apologize for such a horrible act of violence?

The press has moved on because they are mostly goldfish that get to the other end of the tank and forget the latest story. Well, I am not. These things must be remembered along with all of the other shameful and illegal acts this administration has committed.

This nation can be so much better. You know it and I know it. Ending people’s lives on a whim is murder. These murders MUST be accounted for, and the murderers responsible must be punished. The murderers are not just the ones that pulled the trigger. The commanding officers all the way up the chain of command must be charged. There is no room for exception. “I was just following orders” is no excuse.

A broken heart is not a proper description for what those parents must feel. Every day since that attack must be torture. Those children deserved none of this, nor did their parents.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

Letter was posted by MeidasTouch Network via Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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