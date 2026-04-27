I am going to let the other political writers take the lead on what I believe was a staged moment a couple of nights ago at the WHCD. I want to talk about something different.

I want to talk about something that has been lacking for me in the last decade. I want to talk about something other than the malevolent, disgusting, atrocious administration in this article.

I feel like I have to type it out because I don’t want to forget. I think our collective memory is being completely overridden and abused by the disgusting, toxic political climate.

I need to write just this one article that doesn’t focus on my outrage and most likely yours if you are reading this. A little therapy if you will.

This article will discuss beauty. Not from the perspective of "Isn't that pretty?” I want to point out beauty from humanity that we so rarely get to see.

Every article out there today says something about how the midterms will be rigged or we are on the brink of some catastrophe.

I will continue to write about those things as well, because they have to be addressed. The president must also be called out every day for his constant illegal actions as well. But I think this little side path is important.

We are capable of so much more. We have the capacity for amazing acts of kindness. We are capable of incredible scientific accomplishment. Athletes are able to do things that are so mind-blowing that fifty years ago would have been considered impossible.

Amazing acts of love happen every day. People have sacrificed themselves rushing into places like Gaza to save children despite their lives being at risk.

Sadly, many of these humanitarians died while trying to save those poor people. If God exists, those that attempted such heroic sacrifice, probably have a front row seat to the good place.

We are not built to endure tragedy day in and day out. Instant information at our fingertips has turned us into a people running from one atrocity to the next making our nervous system constantly on high alert.

I realize that much of this constantly delivered bad news is being done on purpose. It is hard to look away from the trainwreck but that is exactly what we have to do sometimes. I feel that this constant fight or flight way of life is awful for us.

What I am getting at is that we all should put our phones down for a little while. Get outside (if you can) and breathe some fresh air.

Take a minute when sitting next to your spouse on the couch and talk for a little while. Then go back to showing funny memes to each other.

Or, instead of talking about the latest outrage, talk about an accomplishment. Talk about a goal.

My family all gathered around the television the other night and watched the crew from Artemis II splash down. I got questions from the kids about how the Orion was able to withstand all of that heat when it was plunging back through the atmosphere at speeds that are beyond anything most of us will ever experience.

They also asked about gravity and how astronauts slept in space. It was so satisfying to watch them witness a modern miracle like space flight. This is the sort of thing we have recognized as a pressure release before diving back into the horror show we are witnessing from Washington DC.

Every night like clockwork, after the kids go to bed, one of the first things my wife says to me after browsing on her phone is, “What is wrong with people?” Without fail she is appalled at the latest bad news.

This constant stream of disgust is being mainlined into our brains; it’s no wonder people are burnt out. We need more good news to look at sometimes.

I started thinking about this concept of ignoring the bad (just for a little while) after spending the other day painting, and it reminded me that we are meant for so much more than anticipating what horrible thing the president will do next. (He will do more horrible things, count on it.)

I am not saying to completely disconnect because the resistance needs to continue, louder and larger than ever. I am simply recommending taking a short reprieve from the constant flood of toxicity. Take a couple hours a day if you can or if you are able and turn off the firehose for a few minutes.

Doing things that don’t involve the latest outrage, like listening to music, playing sports, drawing a picture, or working on your old car for a little while, it won’t hurt, the news will keep coming in and if you must, I am sure you can catch up. Doing these other tasks can give you a sense of accomplishment.

It will remind you, as it reminded me, that there is still beauty out there. I hate that there have been so many that no longer can experience it.

We all have a limited time here, and I don’t want to look back and say all that I did was watch for the next horrible thing.

I want to remember the beauty of what people can do. I want to look back and say what awesome accomplishments were made during my short time here. I want to look to the future and be able to say that this little blue marble, rolling around the sun, contains some of the greatest accomplishments a species can achieve. Acts of love, beauty, science, technology, humanity, or otherwise.

Humanity can be so amazing when we choose to be. Someday I hope we can get there together.

I realize we have an out-of-control country right now. I know that there are many things that require our attention. I know some of us feel stuck or depressed. Please know that I do really care. Everybody is important, and everyone deserves a voice. Please know that I am with you guys every step of the way.

I love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

PS This is the painting I was doing, when this idea occurred to me for this article.

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