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nj666's avatar
nj666
1d

Thank you Erik. This is great advice. I need it everyday. There is still so much beauty and good in the world. I unplugged yesterday and spent the day in NYC enjoying the beauty and the people. Time well spent away from the news. Thanks Erik.

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Marti Williams's avatar
Marti Williams
1d

Thank you for the reminder. As many have said before, their strategy is to “flood the zone.” Taking a break reinforces our concept of what is really important in this world and allows us to go back to the fight renewed and able to prioritize how we spend our efforts to make this world a better place for all. Love to you all!

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