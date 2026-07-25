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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
1h

That's so true. We don't have honor in the country anymore and it's sad.

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Dr Christine DiBlasio's avatar
Dr Christine DiBlasio
15m

I will never be rich (in terms of money), but I have integrity. What is happening right now in our country makes both my head and heart hurt.

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