Pete is doing the honorable thing, which can at times take a lot of guts. When I look at the current political climate in the United States, it is striking to me, at least, that honor isn't even a consideration. That would require good character from these politicians.

To lower yourself to the point of groveling at the feet of the “president” and doing whatever he asks no matter how illegal or how incredibly demeaning it just doesn't make sense to me. I am not trying to say I am some oracle of morality here. I am just saying that the lack of self-respect and dignity is pretty sad. It is like they are these empty vessels commanded to do the lowest, most self-immolating acts a man or woman could do. And then they defend it.

When he decides the next move, whether it’s nonsense like accusing every person that has crossed the southern border of being a rapist or a murderer, which we all know is completely untrue.

But then to go along with that line of thinking shows that you have no honor. It makes you a coward. It makes you scared to stand up and say that this is not right because you are afraid of the consequences.

Losing your job, losing friends, and losing money because you decide to stand up for what is right are what are so lacking in our higher offices. Refusing to go along with the group is the honorable thing to do.

But this is the thing about the current administration: they are all weaklings. They just stand there and demean themselves and spout the latest bullshit that they think DT will like. I mean Hegseth stood there and read a poem to him in praise of the “president” as the TV cameras rolled. Testosterone Pete just confessing his soul to his orange Jesus.

When someone like Trump decides to say the first thing that comes to his mind. Ninety-nine percent of the time it is something incredibly idiotic. Now, as an acolyte you are tasked with covering for him. You must twist yourself into a pretzel to remain in the “president's” good graces. It has to be exhausting.

Like “they are eating the dogs and the cats” fiasco. Nobody with a properly functioning mind could have actually believed it. It was so far out of left field that it made me think that this was the end for him. How silly I was.

Instead, right-wing podcasts and television hosts have the nerve to go out there and actually support this incredibly stupid lie.

Maybe I shouldn't even be surprised since people literally attacked our Capitol, smeared shit in the halls of Congress, and actually have the nerve to try and gaslight J6 out of existence.

Or these judicial nominees who refuse to say who won the 2020 election. Talk about cowardice.

To defend this puts these people in a place of absolute emptiness. It is the lowest level of cowardice and absolutely shameful. I don’t understand how people like this sleep at night. Maybe it's because I have a conscience or too much pride to allow myself to sink to that level.

But it is so pathetic that people go along with these lies. For instance, the lie about murderers and rapists from Mexico and how they are invading us seems to have lost some of its fearmongering ability.

So what do they do? People like Stephen Miller get up there and begin a new narrative that we are all communists now. Anyone that votes against the Republican Party’s platform is a communist. Last I checked, wanting a fair society where one can get reasonably affordable healthcare and a roof over one’s head makes me a communist. Weird.

But the dishonor just continues to roll in this group of MAGA idiots. Mike Johnson pleads in front of the press that this election will determine whether this country remains a democratic republic. He stands up at the podium, trying to make the case that the Democrats are now all communists and that getting things that are “free” always come with a price. Yeah, Mike, that price is our tax dollars, dumbass.

Meanwhile, he is just this doormat for Trump. He will spin anything for him. Whatever putrid lie is told he will continue to deflect and dodge and bury any honor that he may have once had.

What does it take to snap these guys out of their idiocy? They just repeat whatever their master says, and it is gospel to them. Imagine having to live in the absolute mockery of an administration. If they don't go along, they get primaried and sent packing.

I don’t care how much money these politicians make. To sacrifice your honor, dignity, and care for fellow human beings is so low. To support wars of choice knowing that it is all garbage. But since the “president” thought it was a good idea, then you think it’s a good idea.

To support USAID being closed even though the numbers since USAID was shut down are staggering, you just look away and collect that paycheck. Just passing the buck so you can stay comfortable must take a whole lot of self-loathing. Make no mistake, the people that allowed this massive number of lives lost knew full well what they were doing. It is sad and pathetic because they don’t have the guts to do what is right.

I never thought our government would be willing to support such a drastic and evil change, to ignore all morals, and to lie for a failed businessman; it is just as deranged as the idiot in the Oval Office.

Politicians that support his actions are pathetic and weak without an ounce of compassion. None of them are worthy of any of the positions they hold.

Here is my last example. During my time protesting over the last year and a half, I have seen this cowardice spread. Each time I hold up a sign, it seems the anger coming by becomes that much more vicious.

I think that maybe it is because many of them are starting to realize they have been supporting the wrong guy all along. So maybe there is this sense of shame, and perhaps they are lashing out.

On Thursday I saw so many angry people driving by. One finger salutes and cusses at my group because we care about the dignity of our immigrant neighbors. So many people came by shouting while at the stoplight, saying how much they “love ICE.”

How sad is that? They claim to love the kidnapping and brutalizing of human beings. Not just kidnapping, but mistreatment while living in overpacked cells. Given rotten food and, not to mention, little if any medical care.

Why doesn't this bother these losers shouting from their cars that they “love ICE” Those that love ICE will be remembered as the scum of society. They will be considered a pariah once their social media gets discovered. Because one thing we know is that potential employers will check your social media.

This evil will not last forever. We will overcome this scourge. We will win if we continue to pushback. Keep fighting and stay strong. Do not let despair take over. Fight back that darkness. Remember you are on the right side of history if you are against what this regime is doing.

Thank you all for your love and support through these difficult days. It means so, so much to me.

Love you all.

Erik

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