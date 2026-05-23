This past Thursday evening proved something to me that I have only read in the history books. Dictatorships always fail.

The Senate adjourned early on Thursday after a War Powers resolution passed 51-47 to curb the absolute debacle happening in Iran.

On top of that, the president wanted to add an additional billion dollars into the reconciliation bill for the ridiculous ballroom, which wasn't supposed to come from the taxpayers from the start.

Many Republicans from the House are even staunchly against the idea of taking another billion dollars from the people in order to build that monstrosity that was once called the East Wing of the White House.

Additionally, Republican Senate leaders are also calling the 1.7 billion dollar slush fund for the J6 rioters, per Mitch McConnell, “stupid.”

Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security; Pam Bondi, Attorney General; Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Secretary of Labor; Joe Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center; and just yesterday Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, have either been fired or put in their resignations.

It is no surprise that these removals from office are all women, except one. Joe Kent resigned in opposition to the Iranian conflict.

Everyone knows that Kash Patel is on the outs (alcoholic), and I believe Hegseth (alcoholic) is also in line to be shown the door. But since DT hates women, it appears he wanted to get the women out of the way first.

The insistence on the ballroom project being included in the reconciliation bill is driving a wedge into Congress and causing a bit of a mushrooming effect.

It started when the Democrats stood their ground a few weeks back when they refused to allow more funding to go to ICE. Then the ballroom went from private funding to public funding. Then the war in Iran, which seems to have opened the president to even more ridicule and his flip-flopping on whether he “already won the war.”

Much of this is revealing how incompetent Trump is, and it is now rolling into both the Republican Senate and the House.

The pledge of undying fealty to this human-shaped piece of garbage is finally starting to lose its grip. There is still a long way to go, and midterms feel like they might as well be another ten years away, but signs are showing that this iron grip on our government is beginning to falter.

Does this look like a well-oiled machine to you?

Jim McGovern (D-MA) stood at the podium and called out the Republicans yelling in the chaotic moment:

“Mr. Speaker, further parliamentary inquiry. Are we not voting on it (the War Powers Resolution) because the American people are sick and tired of this illegal war that is costing tens of billions of dollars. Gas prices are through the roof. People can't afford their groceries. Is that why vou're pulling it? You guys don't have the balls?”

There was supposed to be a House vote on Thursday for the War Powers resolution, and slimeball Mike Johnson abruptly shut down Congress until some time in June because he knew he didn't have the votes to reject it.

He practically ran to the elevator to get out of the range of reporters, and I am sure he needed to call Daddy to figure out what to do.

This is not a well-oiled machine. This is a circus. People saying that this bunch of clowns will manage to rig the midterms does not strike me as a possibility. The MAGA party is in complete chaos.

The president has lost his mind. The speaker is a buffoon. The Senate and House Republicans are all turning on each other.

They have no strategy to get out of the war in Iran. They have no plan to help the American people.

I do not see how they could get organized enough to change the results of the midterms when polling numbers are so historically low for the Republicans. The absolute lack of knowledge these people have about how even a mediocre government could run is way above their ability.

The stage is setting up for the biggest blue wave in the history of this country. It will not be without its share of terrifying moments. But if we stay loud and direct our outrage in the right way, I believe we are going to see justice find its way in November, and maybe some healing will begin.

I love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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