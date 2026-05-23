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Michael Lloyd Gregory's avatar
Michael Lloyd Gregory
8h

Thanks. Every so often, I need a reminder to stay the course, but I've been trained over the past ten years to expect nothing good to come from this administration, even when common sense tells me at some point, people should stop supporting him. It's good to see a little movement in the right direction.

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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
7h

This describes the current administration. I wish the ones who are not retiring would speak out. That would be great.

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