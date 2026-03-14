Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Gasparino's avatar
Michael Gasparino
Mar 14

Trump has shown nothing but depraved indifference to the deaths of Americans whether it is soldiers serving in his illegal war, peaceful demonstrators murdered by his Gestapo or his legislation that makes healthcare unaffordable for millions. We must fight back. Vote blue. Take back our country.

Reply
Share
Judy's avatar
Judy
Mar 14

I don’t live in your country, but my wish the Trump family sees the streets! Getting dirt on their hands and know that they just are not royalty but reptilians! 🇨🇦🤮🤬

Reply
Share
5 replies by Liberaldad and others
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ErikSvensson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture