When a person runs for office, they normally run on policies that, as a general rule, improve people’s lives. Perhaps the political figure runs on creating jobs, stimulating the economy, or raising take-home wages.

In most cases, the politician has a reason for putting forth such legislation. It might be because they have seen some injustice or problems in the infrastructure of their particular district. Many times the goal is to further a political career. Every politician has some selfish reason beneath their desire to fix the community. We all have a drive to be liked, have prestige, or feel famous. This is not a character flaw unless they go in with the intention to break things.

Many times, things that are campaigned on, Democrat or Republican, are not accomplished. Legislation is supposed to be hard; sometimes it feels unnecessarily hard. That is the point, though, in a democracy, new laws and amendments are supposed to be debated. That’s the whole game.

The regime subverts the proper checks and balances process. They enact extremely harmful executive orders and then litigate afterwards. This ability to enact clearly illegal things should be the first thing to go. The “temporary” laws are criminal on their face, yet these executive orders are allowed to be enacted despite a proper debate process.

Look at the illegal deportations. There was no proper action taken. The majority just handed the reins over to DT and said, “Do your worst.” We will fight the legality after the actual cruelty has been accomplished. We will fight in court after we accomplish whatever inhumane thing that was done.

Look at tariffs, tax the US Citizens for the first twelve months, and then a legal challenge can actually be decided on. This is taking advantage of how the system works. The tariffs have already caused the pain they were meant for.

We should be refunded for those clearly illegal tariffs as decided by the Supreme Court. The people of the United States suffered on a massive scale as a result of this clearly illegal activity. Hundreds of farms have gone out of business. There have been multiple reports of farmers committing suicide due to these losses.

How do you refund the loss of a life? Obviously, you cannot. Someone so broken up by the loss of possibly a generational farm chose to end their own life. They could no longer sustain themselves or their families because of something illegal to anyone who knows basic Civics.

From a dollar amount, how does one even calculate those losses and where they go? I am positive there wasn’t anyone sitting in the Office of Budget and Management, with a ledger, calculating how much to refund if the Supreme Court rules against the regime. Either way, we feel the pain in our wallets. According to the regime, mission accomplished. It was brought to you in part by Russell Vought and the Heritage Foundation.

The really frustrating thing is that we knew this was the plan all along. Almost a year before DT was elected, The Mandate for Leadership, aka Project 2025, laid it all out; this was the plan.

The regime knows this. Quick moves and instant orders are the opposite of the body of law. This is how they steal human rights. This is how they take away the dignity of people with less means. This is how they start an illegal war. This is how they take away the lives of our men and women in uniform overseas.

I don’t know how long we have to wait for this realization to dawn. This is all being done by design, and no one is being held accountable. People who serve under DT should be going to jail, one after another, in an expedited fashion. How much more evil will be allowed before someone says ENOUGH?!

Are we going to let him launch nukes and then go to court over it? I only use this example because the man sitting in the Oval Office is out of his mind. He cannot make such dire decisions. He has already made us a laughing stock, and now we have an undisciplined idiot running the Department of Defense who has the Orange Idiot’s ear. Hegseth wants to blow shit up, so he can get more YouTube hits, especially if the people defending themselves are brown.

The regime does nothing but take. We have not received anything of benefit from the current administration. They have taken away Veteran Benefits, privacy, Healthcare, and take-home pay.

They have taken immigrants, legally here or not. They have taken away children. They have taken away climate change initiatives. They have taken away jobs.

They have taken away my peace of mind. They have taken basic human needs. And they have taken away safety for future generations.

I don’t know about you, but I am sick and tired of funding all of this illegal shit. That is why I WILL be at No Kings on 3/28, bad leg and all. I will NOT BE SILENCED!

This is our country! Let’s take it back!

Love you, guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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