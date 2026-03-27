Are you pissed off that your groceries cost double?

Are you pissed off that gas prices are four dollars a gallon and rising?

Are you pissed off that our country is currently in a war with a foreign country without any justification?

Are you pissed off that the Department of Justice runs cover for the giant turd sitting in the oval office?

Are you pissed off that immigration enforcement is being conducted by a bunch of cosplaying, barely trained thugs?

Are you pissed off that the giant orange turd takes his orders from leaders of countries that at any other time would have been considered enemies of the United States? (except Israel)

Are you pissed off that the giant orange turd has not fulfilled ANY of his campaign promises?

Are you pissed off that the giant orange turd knocked down the entire east wing of the White House to make room for his vanity project?

Are you pissed off that the giant orange turd is raping the world of its natural resources with glee?

Are you pissed off that a pedophile, a serial rapist, a thief, a grifter, a liar, a racist, a misogynist, a cheater, a low-IQ fat ass is supposedly running this country?

If you answered yes to any of the previous questions, then you qualify. You get to participate in the reckoning.

Tomorrow, 3/28/26, will be the biggest protest in United States history, if not the world. It very well may be the biggest protest in world history, as people from every corner of the globe will be attending their own No Kings protests.

There are over 3000 protests already scheduled, according to the No Kings website.

Moses Mike and his little gaggle that he walks around in are going to tell us that we are a bunch of radical left lunatics. They are going to say it’s so sad that we don’t recognize that the giant orange turd saved us from the evil Biden administration. They are going to say that we haven’t praised the giant orange turd enough for starting the most expensive military venture in history, or as the giant orange turd likes to call it, a “little excursion that we have already won.”

Meanwhile, we are sending 5000 troops to be massacred in the Strait of Hormuz. That doesn’t sound like a conflict that we have already won.

Asked the other day about who would control the Strait, the giant orange turd responded, “Me and the Ayatollah.” I get this image in my mind of the big orange turd skipping through the grass with the Ayatollah hand in hand while “Accidentally In Love” plays in the background. With this clown show going on, who knows. Anything is possible.

These people are disgusting. We have a convicted felon making deals with whoever the future leader of Iran is, trying to write up peace treaties. It makes no sense. The only thing the giant orange turd and the future Ayatollah will work out is enriching themselves further while making everybody else’s life worse.

This is why we need YOU out there on Saturday. This is crucial. We cannot give these bastards any rest. We need to be out in the streets, patriots with one voice calling for the end of this absolute shit show of an administration.

We hold more power than them. We hold the actual “cards.” These people that sit in OUR government seats and abuse their positions need to go! They are only human. We give them more power by being afraid to speak out. The performative fire-and-brimstone bullshit that Kegsbreath preaches about is a desecration of any holy book. He is a liar who preaches about giving “no quarter” to his enemies, which is a war crime that essentially means killing anyone whom he perceives as an enemy without hesitation. He came out and said he wants to ignore the rules of engagement at his little dog and pony show that he had with the joint chiefs a few months back.

These are sick people who have no respect for human life. They are the opposite of pro-life, which they love to claim because it gives them a boost in the polls. The only thing they are “pro” for is power.

We must show them where the power is. It’s with the people. We must be relentless; we have to resist any unfair legislation, any punitive garbage that the giant orange turd thinks he can enforce with an illegal executive order.

Our power comes from the need to protect our children. It comes from the strength of those who stop to help someone bring in their garbage cans. It is found in a community that combines its resources to help a fellow neighbor to pay for his or her chemotherapy. It comes from the people who can’t physically be at the protest, who write postcards and make telephone calls to drive their representatives crazy. It comes from those that stand up to the bully that is picking on the little kid at school. It comes from families that gather around the house of someone who is being pursued for illegal deportation. Our power comes from those that donate to food pantries and work at soup kitchens for the homeless.

Our strength comes from our willingness to stand out in subzero temperatures while protesting ICE in Minnesota. It comes from people like Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who sacrificed their lives to peacefully call out those that were committing crimes.

We are the answer. We will be ungovernable to this clown. We will fight peacefully with our voices. Mainstream media can ignore us all they want. Around the world, everybody knows that tomorrow we will be making a massive roar that will shake the foundations of the halls of Congress, the White House, and the Pentagon. It will be a gathering that will not be ignored. We will be in lockstep with pride in our hearts and loved ones in our minds.

It is only a matter of time before victory comes.

Love you all. See you in the streets!

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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