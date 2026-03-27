Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emma's avatar
Emma
4d

Pissed off is an understatement

https://youtube.com/watch?v=kHdfWjsONFc

Reply
Share
2 replies
Wendy Parker's avatar
Wendy Parker
4dEdited

I'll be hobbling around Dayton Courthouse Square. Frankly, I'm sick of showing out with no results however, I will not give in. I will not bow. I will not accept this is our fate. We can change it and we WILL.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Liberaldad and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ErikSvensson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture