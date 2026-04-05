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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
1d

Thank You For Your Support Of Women ♥️ Kegstand Got Kicked Out Of National Guard, But Got A General Discharge 🥴??? Someone Needs To Explain That One !!!! Trump Needs To Go 🤬 Kegstand Needs To Be Court Martial🤬Steven Miller Needs To Go🤬 Trumps Impeachment Has Begun 🤭🤨🙄 They All Need To Be Investigated !!!!!!!!!!!

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3 replies by Liberaldad and others
Judy W.'s avatar
Judy W.
1d

Odd that Trump has kept Hegseth around. Trump doesn’t like to compete with other narcissists for publicity. And, by the way Pete, vanity is included in the #1 Deadly Sin (false) Pride, so “Christian” he so obviously is not.

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