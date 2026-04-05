Today being the most important day on the calendar for the Christian faith has me thinking about how hardcore/nuts Pete Kegsbreath is about his Christian nationalism.

Kegsbreath is part of a radical church that has somehow managed to find its way into the inebriated brain bucket of the current SECDEF. He follows the misguided teachings of the notorious pastor Doug Wilson from Moscow, Idaho. His church is called Christ Church, and he is expanding his work through a national group called the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches. He is a jovial, almost likable speaker. Unfortunately being funny and charismatic doesn’t necessarily transfer to what constitutes proper Christian values.

I am no authority when it comes to Christian practices. But what I do know is that Doug Wilson’s ideas are toxic. Pete Kegsbreath believes what Doug Wilson has to say about women. One such thing he said was that the 19th Amendment “was a bad idea.” The 19th Amendment grants women the right to vote.

Doug Wilson also believes that every household should get to cast one vote. This one vote would, of course, be cast by the head of the house. In most cases we all know this would be referencing the husband.

This raises questions, of course. For instance, what if the head of the home is a woman? What if the husband dies? What if two women are married?

The last question would probably be moot because if the conservatives got their way, there would be no same-sex marriage.

And if you had any question about what Doug Wilson has in mind, be sure to read his books called "The Case for Christian Nationalism” and “It’s Good to be a Man: A Handbook for Godly Masculinity.” That should clear up any questions you may have. And he defends slavery. Look up “Southern Slavery: As it Was.”

The problem is not only that it devalues women in addition to basic human rights; it also flies in the face of the Constitution. Doug Wilson wants a Christian nation. That’s nice, but we have laws that make it clear that one religion cannot be forced on everybody. This was stated in the very first amendment to the Constitution:

Amendment I

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Another problem arises, especially when looking at the orange potato that sits in the White House. He hates women. Whisky Pete also hates women, and now he gets to justify his hate by following the harmful practices of Doug Wilson’s church, hiding under the umbrella of their fake Christianity.

Isn’t it curious that these blockbuster firings of Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem have both been women? I also find it curious that the rumor mill has been saying that next on the chopping block is Tulsi Gabbard. My money is on Linda McMahon after Tulsi Gabbard.

Religions based on hate of women and destroying others that don’t practice someone’s twisted version of faith are grounds for impeachment, not to mention prison. Executing people in the Caribbean and blowing up children's schools in the Middle East should land that drunk loser in jail. His fake prayers that he performs in front of the press, asking his god to destroy all those people that disagree with his violent version of religion should land him in the Hague.

Keep calling your reps. Make sure they know you do not want this illegal war. Unlike the president, most of us don’t want to see shit get blown up. Innocent people are dying and have died, not just our perceived enemies but our own troops. People are getting killed needlessly for a megalomaniac and a drunk in need of an ego boost.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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