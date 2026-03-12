So it’s actually quiet in my living room this afternoon as I type. The rain outside my window sounds like one of those noise machines that you can get as a sleep aid. It is pouring rain as we make this transition from the deep freeze of winter here in Western NY and into the Spring.

Our Spring is always a bit of a toss-up. In a good year, we can get some of the best weather, sixty-five degrees and sunny for a good stretch. Most years, however, are nothing but rain, mud, and even a little snowfall to really put you in a bad mood. I, for one, am sick of snow by January 1st. The snow is nice and pretty, up until the first of the year. After that, it’s slush and heavily packed snow that weighs triple what it would have at the start of the season.

The cold, windy spray of rain outside reminds me of being a kid in early spring. This is the time of year we would start baseball practice. Standing in the outfield, my hands numb and thinking, what the hell am I doing out here? Or if you know what it’s like to hit a baseball in forty-degree temperatures, you are probably as traumatized as I am.

A nice thing about living here is that everything is temporary when it comes to the weather. If you are feeling a little dreary because of the weather outside, chances are that the grey clouds will lift soon. There are long stretches, especially in the winter, when the sun may not appear for a week. It takes its toll on a personality like mine.

So today I am feeling a little dreary, which has got me thinking about the dangerous place we are as a species. People are actively trying to take our rights. Especially if you are not a traditional white male who happens to be a Christian. I can no longer sit in my house and feel that my family is safe. It is always in the back of my head like a bug flying near my ear that won’t go away.

I fear, mainly for my girls. I have three. They are all at risk if this administration truly gets what it wants. I fear for their safety if they were to go somewhere like Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, or Louisiana, among others. What if, god forbid, one has a miscarriage in one of these states?

There have been increased arrests since the fall of Roe v. Wade, following a miscarriage. A miscarriage is a private matter and should not include the government getting itself involved. We have mandated reporting for such things.

Some states have laws on rape that force the mother to carry to term. Some of these barbaric laws even force a child to carry to term, which would either kill or permanently damage the mother.

This is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to my fear for my children. The federal government believes that women are not equal under the law. Look at the absolute disrespect being shown to the victims of Epstein. When Epstein’s victims stood up, and the Attorney General was asked by one of the House members to acknowledge them, she wouldn’t even make eye contact. She didn’t glance. If the AG acts this way in public, I can only imagine how she behaves privately. To hate yourself so much must be like living in hell. Hell may be easier for her knowing she serves the whims of her Dear Leader.

When it comes to Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s need to make women subordinate is a slap in the face to all women and all of their huge accomplishments since they gained the right to vote and prior. It should never have been a question. Women are just as capable as men. In many cases, they are more capable.

Unfortunately, we have a whole bunch of whiny, insecure men who hold their Bibles up as an excuse to treat women poorly and not as equals. Since the book comes from thousands of years ago and a misogynist wrote as Paul, this is their excuse to mistreat women. That is too far and should not be used to force women to be worth nothing more than a womb. Women who don’t agree with what is said in the Bible shouldn’t be subject to such restrictions.

Freedom of thought is part of the inalienable rights the Founding Fathers talked about. Being a trad wife is not a goal for most women, even women who align themselves with Christianity.

The problem is that these organizations, like The Heritage Foundation, have too much power. They use that excess power to influence the government to make their misogynistic worldview a dystopian reality.

This is part of the reason the midterms need to be a blowout. Those who want equal rights, proper privacy, and living wages need to vote for people who have a somewhat reasonable worldview. This extreme Christian nationalism will set us back so far. In a short 14 months, the damage to our country done by this administration will take a lifetime to heal.

Being laid up on the couch because of my leg injury has had me thinking about a lot of things. I feel like I may be trying to squeeze them all into one essay, so I apologize for rambling if it seemed that way.

Remember, No Kings is on 3/28, and if at all possible, you need to be there. It goes without saying that it doesn’t look too likely for me since I can’t walk. That said, I can call my representatives and be a pain in their collective butts.

I love you guys.

Erik

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