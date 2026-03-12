Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

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Wendy C Johnson's avatar
Wendy C Johnson
Mar 12

Great list of the many things we face. Also a good reminder that we can do things that don't require perfect health and money. Thanks.

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Judy Katz's avatar
Judy Katz
Mar 12

THANK YOU Erik!

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