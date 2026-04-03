The dictatorship exists only when consistent escalation is applied. It feeds off of the fear of the question, “What will he/she do next?”

Dictatorships exist under the guise that there is no hope. They exist on the perception that they are inevitable.

People like Steven Miller, Kristi Noem (fired), Pam Bondi (fired), Tulsi Gabbard (about to be fired), and Karoline Leavitt want you to think that DT is Thanos from “The Avengers.”

When people watch our supposed commander in chief, people are realizing that chaos has consumed his administration. He never has a straight answer, and 10 out of 10 times, what he says is verifiably false. The actions they are taking are desperate. When you see the administration lashing out and attacking other countries, it is not a power play. They will do anything to distract from the failures happening back home, not to mention THE EPSTEIN FILES.

I am not making light of the Iran "excursion." It is an escalation, but it is being done out of desperation. It is not being done as a display of dominance because it is clear we are losing whatever conflict we initiated. Look at our gas prices; that is just the start. The reason that I think they are desperate is the mere fact that there is no consistent answer for the conflict. First it’s nukes, then it’s regime change, then it’s some vague biblical reasoning. Pick a lane, dude. Oh wait, you have frontotemporal dementia. You don’t remember what you had for breakfast.

There is no unified front from the Republicans except for the wackos like Lindsey Graham and his billionaire cabinet. Those sycophants are quickly dwindling.

Two of the most dedicated of the MAGA movement have been fired in the last month. Kristi Noem on 3/5/26 and yesterday, 4/2/26, Pam Bondi was handed her walking papers.

The Republicans in Congress just bowed to the demands of the Democrats in the DHS funding bill. The normally united front voting in favor of DT’s ridiculous demands is showing big signs of fracture.

Thune is refusing to scrap the filibuster in order to pass the SAVE act. Unlike DT, he knows that removing the filibuster will essentially kill the Republican party in the future if and when the Democrats take over Congress.

The Supreme Court shot down the emergency powers that DT claimed in order to tariff other nations at a whim.

Judging from the adversarial reaction by even the conservative judges on the Supreme Court, it looks like the birthright citizenship case is also about to be rejected. Plus, our silly boy DT sat in on the oral arguments yesterday, which a serving president has never done, and then proceeded to walk out in a huff because he sees the writing on the wall.

Let’s also not forget that other cases are being brought to district court judges who are also smacking down DT’s lawless edicts. PBS funding has been restored, and that atrocity of a ballroom was put on pause.

I think the regime thought we were going to hide in terror of all these horrible things that they are doing. I don’t think that this would unify much of the country. The protests are just the tip of the iceberg. Coalitions are building all across the country to defeat MAGA candidates. Republicans in the House and Senate are retiring and/or choosing not to run for their next term at a record pace. They know what is coming.

Elections across the country, even in DT’s very own Florida district, were taken over by a Democratic candidate. Side note: If you didn’t hear, the bastard voted by mail. You know, because voting by mail shouldn’t be allowed because of all that corruption. The old phrase comes to mind, “Do as I say, not as I do.”

Normally we hear “the Democrats are in disarray;” right now I think the Republicans have earned that title. At least that is something they can win because it certainly won’t be any future elections.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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