Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jack spirtos's avatar
jack spirtos
3d

He better fail soon.

He is now our Hitler, who doesn't want day care, medicaid or medicare. He wants more weapons for his glorious Imperial Military.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Al W's avatar
Al W
3dEdited

Hoping and waiting for the fucking crash and burn! 🤞🏼Sooner than later please.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Liberaldad and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ErikSvensson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture