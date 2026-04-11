US Flag on fire

This one is going to be a little different. Please forgive me if it doesn’t resonate. I am just trying something that isn’t quite my normal.

He likes to repeat this phrase all the time. “We are the hottest country in the world.” When I hear that sentence or when I read it on his failing social media platform, it just doesn’t land for me.

I am assuming that he means that we are the most successful country of all time, any place, anywhere; "Nobody has ever seen anything like it.”

On the other hand, there is another definition of the word “hot” in the current way we use the English language. Maybe the reference to our country being “hot” implies it was stolen.

Our country is “hot” because he knows, since he is a malignant narcissist that he may enjoy saying something like this because his broken mind is enjoying the feeling of getting one over on the people of the US. We all know he is a criminal; maybe he is saying it to see if anyone picks up on it.

Could it be that it is his petty little way of telling us that he has stolen this country without saying he has stolen this country? It strikes me like a criminal that can’t help but return to the scene of the crime.

Maybe I have just watched too many episodes of “Criminal Minds.” I don’t know; the way he goes about repeating that phrase seems just a little off. (Yes, I know we are talking about a very broken person.) It just seems a bit out of place whenever he says or types it. I also never heard him say anything like that prior to his 2024-2026 time in the White House.

Perhaps I am trying to intellectualize something that has no actual merit. The man is dumber than a box of rocks and couldn’t sell a cup of water to someone dying of thirst.

But when I am thinking about the grifter, the fraudster, the felony counts, and the toxic behavior of this man who thinks he can get away with anything, it seems like that is what he is referencing when he says we are “hot.”

He is actively stealing our medical coverage, our tax dollars, social security, privacy rights, our sanity, and our reputation on the world stage. There are many more things that this man is stealing from us. Maybe he uses these lies and these references to how “hot” we are as just another jab at the people that he hates so much in this country.

You are free to tell me I am way off base on this take. Sometimes I just try to write something that isn’t just regurgitating the news. I thought maybe hearing something different but possibly still relevant could be a breath of fresh air. Today, this is just what came to mind. I enjoy writing a little bit on the fringe at times, that’s all.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

PS. If there is anything I can do to earn a paid subscription from you, please feel free to let me know. My plans are only $5.00 per month, or $50.00 per year. I will never put up a paywall, but I put a lot of hours into this work. So only if you can afford to, would you please consider buying me a coffee (link below) or purchasing a paid subscription? Thanks!

Buy Me a "HOT" Coffee?