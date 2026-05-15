Since we spend a lot of time on here discussing the last awful thing the regime did, I would like to discuss something different today. In this new series, I want to point out a few people that have actually gone to bat for us. There have been so many politicians that have remained silent in the face of this clear assault on our way of life. But there are a few that have stood up to these fascists, and they certainly deserve our thanks. So the first person that will be labeled a GOAT is…

Jamie Raskin

The first person that I would like to mention is Jamie Raskin. A former constitutional law professor for 25 years at the American University Washington College of Law. He began his tenure in Congress in 2017 as a representative of the state of Maryland’s 8th district. He was the lead prosecutor in the second attempt to impeach Trump for the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

If there is a question about the constitution, chances are that he would have an answer. If things weren’t upside down, I would think he would be on the shortlist for the Supreme Court.

He has been a voice of reason in the face of the hysterics happening at the Capitol these days and has the training and knowledge to back it up. He doesn’t shy away despite the consistent aggression brought on by the GOP.

A famous quote from his time in the Maryland State Senate while debating for the passage of same-sex marriage:

"Senator, when you took your oath of office, you placed your hand on the Bible and swore to uphold the Constitution. You did not place your hand on the Constitution and swear to uphold the Bible."

When the MAGA GOP starts spouting off about this being a country that was put here to practice only their version of Christianity, this quote could certainly come in handy.

Raskin objected to the certification of Trump in 2016, but no one in the Senate supported his action. He has been an ally to all who have known that Trump has been pulling a grift since day one and has not stopped fighting for the people who know that this is as corrupt an administration as there has ever been in our almost 250-year history.

Personal quote from his daughter on January 6th, 2021:

"Dad, I don't want to come back to the Capitol.”

As a father of three girls, that would make me go nuclear. Raskin certainly has every right to feel righteous anger, and I would certainly not have handled it as well as he did. That would echo in my mind every time I set foot on the Capitol grounds. Not only did he have every right to pursue an impeachment, but his own daughter was most likely traumatized by that event. I would have been dragged away in cuffs if my daughter had told me that. I guess that’s why I am not a politician. You can mess with me, but you upset my kids, and it probably wouldn’t end well for me if I were in Rep. Raskin’s shoes.

The man is a two-time cancer survivor, and still he pushes to do what is right for the people of this country. He continues to fight for what the constitution actually says. And despite all of the obstacles in his way, he still continues to investigate Trump for his illegal actions in addition to what everybody already knows: how to legally remove the current “president” for his inability to perform the duties of the office.

Raskin is the consummate professional, and he deserves our thanks. He, in my humble opinion, is one of the congresspeople who get it. When the midterms are in full swing and chaos threatens to take hold, he will be one of the voices to keep this republic’s wheels from completely falling off.

So thank you, Rep. Jamie Raskin; I appreciate your hard work and dedication to keeping our democracy functioning even if it is on life support at the moment.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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