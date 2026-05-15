Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

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Laurie Flamino's avatar
Laurie Flamino
2h

Wish we had a houseful of Jaime Raskins.

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1 reply by Liberaldad
Janet Sanderson's avatar
Janet Sanderson
2h

I leave my heartfelt gratitude to Jamie Raskin for being everything that’s right!👏🫶💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💙

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