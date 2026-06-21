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Linda Specht's avatar
Linda Specht
13h

My heart soared to see again the man who brought light and hope to the White House, who cared about ALL the people, not only himself or billionaires, people of influence. Obama’s trademark smile and humor put everyone at ease and his determination to serve with honor and dignity stand out today when the current administration is beyond redemption. I am so grateful for the Obama family and the example they set for all of us. They are worth emulating.

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Christine Derby's avatar
Christine Derby
14h

Refreshing to hear complete sentences from our former president and his beloved spouse.💙🩵💙

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