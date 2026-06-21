I probably should have made them the first people in this series (no offense to Jamie Raskin). When I watched Michele and Barack Obama make their speeches in front of their library, I was enthralled.

I don’t know if it was because of the stark contrast of what they had to say compared to the deluge of lies and deceit we hear on a daily basis, but they nearly brought me to tears.

Their messages of hope and their never-ending optimism for the future were on full display on that beautiful sunny day in the Windy City. They spoke of equality, they spoke of love, and they spoke of the desire for their country to be a place where people could express who they are without the fear of being targeted by bigots.

I called this one “The Obamas,” plural, because Michelle and Barack together form a team that, if not united, would not be nearly as effective. They demonstrate power through grace, kindness, decency, love, and respect for not just each other but for whoever they come into contact with.

Not once have I seen either of them say one disparaging word or one showing of disrespect. By all rights they have every reason to be bitter, yet they stand up and speak of their love for each other and the kindness they wish to be shared throughout the world.

They have been put through the ringer by the state regime media over and over again. Michelle has been putting up with accusations of being a man for years. Not only does she just brush it off, she doesn’t even acknowledge it. It is not worth her time or energy. She has every right to clap back after being defamed by that Neanderthal on the White House lawn.

She and her husband continue to stand by their belief that “when they go low, we go high.” Many of us, including myself, have abandoned that concept. We have been through a lot of discouragement and continue to be outraged. Most of us have been outraged for not only the last 18 months of this current presidency but also the last 11 years since that snake slid down the golden escalator.

The Obamas are a reminder to me that there are still well-meaning people of strong moral character. People who believe in the basic human dignity to not feel like you are being watched and wonder if you will be next on the regime’s hit list because you happen to disagree with what our current “leadership” thinks.

The Obamas love each other, and it showed just a few days ago when Michelle brought her husband to tears. I saw it as Michelle’s voice wavered when she spoke of her life partner and her children.

I saw it as Barack struggled to speak when thanking his wife and his children for their love and support. It brought me nearly to tears as well. I thought about all the goodness that this country is capable of. It made me think of my wife and my children, whom I love so dearly, as well as the family that I grew up with.

It made me think of the unmeasurable love that my parents showed me as I grew up. It showed me that justice is not just found with aggression and anger. Justice can be found in the way we react; it can be found in the quiet places of our own minds. It doesn’t have to be a big external display.

President Obama spoke on the moral arc of the universe bending towards justice so famously delivered by Dr. King years ago. I happen to believe that this is still the case. The problem is that we have to find that hope through patience. That is no easy task as we encounter so many hurdles that feel so difficult to overcome.

Here is the secret that the people in charge don’t realize. We are helping that arc bend every day. Through our protest, through our resistance, through our letters, through our mutual understanding as we build each other up. All of these micro-moments of care for our neighbor, of painting a new protest sign, of emailing your rep, of refusing to buy from places that support (or capitulate to) the demands of the regime.

All of these moments add up to something greater. I think that is what the Obamas were saying during their speeches in front of their new library in Chicago. They are a reminder of what is possible in this country. We are stronger than we know. They reminded me of that, and I hope it reminded you as well.

They truly were a breath of fresh air. Emulating the Obamas’ quiet confidence and dignity is something I aspire to. Their unshakeable faith in the American people was on full display this week while we watched our current leadership sign an MOU in Versailles, of all places (oh the irony), that essentially gives away the barn to Iran.

The inspiration that those two gave me was incredibly helpful to me. If you didn’t have a chance to see their speeches, I highly recommend watching them both in their entirety. Don’t watch it at 1.5x speed either. Watch it at the speed in which it is meant to be delivered. I realize that there is a lot of news out there, and it is hard to keep up. That said, this is well worth your time investment.

They show what it is to truly be the American Dream. Their commitment to each other, their commitment to the American people, and their commitment to their children were a truly beautiful moment. That is why the Obamas are the 2nd entry on my list of “The Goats.”

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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