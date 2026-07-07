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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
9h

I felt the same way. I'm so tired of Team Trump and all his minions. They all belong in jail. I long for the days when we don't have to hear about them. Take care of yourself

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A. Pinto's avatar
A. Pinto
8h

Everything Trump touches that is supposed to be for us Americans is really just a last minute, hope it works out, I’ll promote myself in it somehow kind of piece of junk you would not even accept from an elementary school production. I mean, when Trump says he doesn’t care about the things plaguing the American people, believe him, because he’s proven that.

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