If you are a regular reader of mine, you may have noticed that I haven’t put out anything new since the 4th of July. There has been so much information coming in that I had a hard time parsing something out because it all seems to run together at times.

I know that this is part of the plan. To quote Steve Bannon, old wart face himself: “We’re going to flood the zone with shit.”

This is on purpose, as most of you already know. So I needed to step back for a day and reevaluate and see what rises to the top. I am a one-man operation with the support of all of you guys, and I truly appreciate that. One day I hope to do this full-time, but that goal has not been reached quite yet.

So I am going to cover several stories here. I think there are a few worth mentioning. Hopefully I covered the most important ones from this past week.

So much happened this past week, and all of it was VERY consequential. We had the bravery of Major Watson standing solo on the steps of the Capitol demanding the impeachment of the president and his cronies.

He is currently in Air Force custody and not allowed to speak, but there is a video that was recorded prior to his incredibly brave act on YouTube here on the Lights On podcast.

We had the decision from the Supreme Court that the 14th Amendment still applies to all who are born in the United States are considered citizens. There is a small exception of children born of foreign diplomats, foreign public ships, occupying armies, and Native Americans, but they fall in very narrow categories.

This was passed by the most narrow of margins; even though the technical vote was 6-3. Justice Kavanaugh felt it was a matter of changing around some words in an existing statute and not because of the actual 14th Amendment and what it says.

Kavanaugh is full of crap. The MAGA Supreme Court really doesn’t believe in the Constitution; therefore, they left an opening for the MAGA Congress to exploit Kavanaugh’s opinion to try to overturn the law.

The plain reading of the Constitution isn’t some word game. It’s not encrypted. It is plain and straightforward, and there is no ambiguity. It is just another power grab by the MAGAt's. Hopefully midterms will put an end to any more abuse of the Constitution.

If you didn’t read Justice Jackson’s concurrence in Barbara v. United States, do yourself a favor. She absolutely slams the dissenters. You can click the link for the opinion here. I promise you will enjoy what she has to say; she is absolutely brilliant. (She is a much better writer than I am, LOL.)

Of course we had the farce of July, aka this country’s 250th anniversary celebration. In Washington, DC, there must have been some bad karma. The heat was scorching, and it rained and nobody was interested in going anyway.

It was pathetic to say the least. The area in front of the stage where our somnolent leader spoke at 11:15pm on the Fourth of July looked like one of the fairways at one of his golf courses. By the way, the fireworks didn’t go off until July fifth because him and anyone that associates with him are losers.

Additionally, they set off 850,000 fireworks for the “celebration,” which created a code red air quality alert, which, of course DT didn’t pay any attention to. Hopefully those that have breathing problems stayed indoors. It sure seems fitting that they created a environmental hazard for this “celebration.”

Also, the Patriot Front, a group of white supremacists, showed up in DC with their stupid khaki pants and white face coverings. I think they wanted to see how many men with a micro-penis can gather at the same time. It was a micro-penis convention.

I believe it was something like 500 incels that showed up. They got there and shouted about how tough they were but not tough enough to show their faces. If they were such “patriots,” why do they have to hide their faces? What are they afraid of? Do they think if they are seen, it might go poorly for their job prospects? Seems to be a contradictory statement they are trying to make.

Of course their dear leader had nothing to say about the fascists, but he sure had a lot to say about communism at his farce of July speech. Apparently we are all communists now. (I thought we were Antifa.) Maybe “communist” sounds scarrier.

We all know DT doesn’t even know what communism is; it’s just another buzzword he wants to use to scare us away from the midterms. Oh, and because of our desire to allow to people have free health care and social programs.

Maybe he is trying to revive the McCarthy era or maybe he thinks he is in the McCarthy era. It is hard to tell at this point.

But those that disagree with him are terrible people who “are going to be dealt with quickly.” I don’t know exactly what that means, but it is obviously a threat. There is nothing like having the “president” openly threaten the people he is supposed to protect.

I hope you all had a lovely Farce of July.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

PS. If there is anything I can do to earn a paid subscription from you, please feel free to let me know. My plans are only $5.00 per month, or $50.00 per year. I will never put up a paywall, but I put a lot of hours into this work. So only if you can afford to, would you please consider buying me a coffee (link below) or purchasing a paid subscription? Thank you all.

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