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Meg M's avatar
Meg M
1d

You are correct Erik. All you say about trump is true, but to me, the biggest harm and most to blame, is congress. They could stop this now and even impeach the sonofabitch, but they don’t. They are supposed to be our voice. We PAY them to do what we want. They are the small, sick, weak, self serving worms that are to blame for where we’re at right now.

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Michael Lindsay's avatar
Michael Lindsay
1d

It’s simple maga has overtaken republicans now the democrats have to come out in force November to take back the house and hopefully the senate. If not this country is doomed

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