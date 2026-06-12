“I will be the peace president.”

“Under my administration there will be no new wars.”

-Donald Trump 2024

The excuse that has been floating around Washington has been that previous wars lasted much longer. The Vietnam War lasted 20 years. The conflicts in Iraq/Afghanistan were also 20 years.

That does not give our leaders an excuse to conduct hostilities (wars) against other countries for no reason except the president's own vanity. There was no imminent threat to the US to justify any strikes on Iran.

Men and women have been either wounded or killed. Human lives have been either ended or permanently traumatized for the rest of their lives. The cosplay president and his cronies couldn't care less. There is no reasonable explanation for the conflict.

We all know the president doesn't care how many casualties occur. The bombing of Iran is another distraction to take eyes off of the Epstein files. That and the mountain of other illegal acts committed by this regime.

They say that it's not a war but then proceed to call it a war within the next five minutes.

The man said that there would be “no new wars,” yet he sends our troops for no good reason but to feed the ego of a sad old man. He has continued to lie about every single thing that he was going to do if he won the presidency.

Not only do the people that are in his cabinet continue to say that “other conflicts lasted much longer,” but also his cult of supporters.

In the same tone as Kristen Welker this past Sunday, should you find yourself in a debate about Iran, the first thing that needs to be answered is, why did he start a new war when he said that he would not start any new wars?

Grab onto to that first question. If they cannot answer that, then there is no reason to continue the discussion. If someone debating you tries to use the Vietnam excuse, you simply continue to ask the first question.

He promised no new wars. There is no debate. This country is spending billions and billions of OUR tax dollars to kill kids in Iran under the silly excuse that they have nuclear weapons at the ready, which they know is bullshit.

That problem was already well under control thanks to the Obama administration. The concern was already allayed until our idiot in charge couldn't stand the fact that a Black man solved the problem with Iran years ago.

Now our country is stuck in a conflict that has put us in an impossible situation. How do we get out and still maintain some kind of economic viability?

There is no good solution, and until this congress gets the spine to end this thing and admit defeat, we will continue to dig a deeper and deeper economic hole and lose lives both from the United States and innocent Iranians.

The ego in chief cannot possibly admit that he started an ill-advised conflict and his people don't have the guts to call it out unless they plan not to run in the next term.

His narcissism will never let him pull back from this fight. He will either die or watch the world burn before he admits defeat.

How many times has he said that Iran has been totally destroyed? How many times are reporters going to continue to ask nicely about when the conflict will end? How many times is the market going to fall for his lies about ceasefires?

We need a hundred more Kristen Welkers and thousands more voices speaking out on Substack and on the street corners and the protests and the town halls and any other platform that is taking a stand that says we refuse to go away. We will win if we stick together. I am so thankful for all of you. You have my gratitude forever.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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