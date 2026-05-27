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Carlos Manuel Pires's avatar
Carlos Manuel Pires
4h

Perhaps what's most disheartening of this administration is that the whole cruel, narcissistic sadistic, Machiavellian thing seems to be the point. Bring up the worst in human nature for the sake of bringing up the worst in human nature. Lie, cheat, steal, kill and bribe. All for an endgame which is "stay in power and own everyone who isn't like me." That is what MAGA is. It's not a movement to really rescue America. It's a movement to put a certain kind of people on top and put everybody else at their proper place: under those at the top.

Resistance to this hydra is no longer feasible. It must be excised. To its last representative. And safeguards made to build intolerance of intolerance. Otherwise, the American experiment is over.

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Hilary Ransdell's avatar
Hilary Ransdell
4h

It’s sad that so many of our fellow citizens exhibit these traits. My question is, what caused this profound emotional deformity? Was it possibly because here in America we had the idea not that we were BLESSED or FORTUNATE but that we were somehow ENTITLED to find ourselves in possession of this land? After having dispossessed the inhabitants, of course. Our history is full of failing up; but perhaps too many among us don’t see it that way.

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