When I heard this phrase, “The Dark Tetrad,” I thought it was a term that was used in “The Lord of the Rings.” It sounds scary like something that Sauron would have used to torture Frodo and Sam (I know, cringe LOTR reference.)

Actually, the Dark Tetrad is a psychological term that, in reality, is scarier than an LOTR reference. It is a combination of character traits that define not only our cosplay president but also many that continue to support him.

The characteristics of those that support him are psychopathy, Machiavellianism, narcissicism, and everyday sadism.

When I was reading articles about this mysterious term, it was like I was reading a profile of those that are currently running our country into the dirt. These “true believers,” as we like to call them, show these personality facets in spades.

Psychopathy

Impaired empathy, lack of remorse, and bold and disinhibited traits. Without a doubt, we see people every day taking on this behavior everywhere, especially in the MAGA sphere. Laughing at disabled reporters, insulting women, covering households in “Trump 2026” regalia.

They really have a type; you can see it from a mile away. When I protest, you can see the oversized truck with all the extras. These MAGA clowns sit at the stoplight, waiting for the green light. Meanwhile they rev their truck’s engine and blow as much exhaust at us as they can as they drive off laughing like they really owned us libs.

It’s pretty sad that they waste so much fuel doing things like this. They are burning through gasoline that is almost double what it used to cost under Biden. Is that a self-own? I am not 100% on what constitutes an own.

Machiavellianism

Do whatever it takes. Manipulate your opponent. Lie, cheat, and steal; as long as you come out on top, that is all that matters. “I will stop the war on day one.” “Day one gas prices will go down.” He claimed that he would make sure that the affordability crisis would end.

None of these, of course, are true statements unless you are part of the billionaires’ club. But Trump voters think he is a businessman. That must mean he could just pull the lever and all of these cost issues would just be solved.

If, god forbid, we push back on the whole idea that he is a businessman by pointing out the bankruptcies, the failed marriages, and the overall inability to be a decent human being, we are met with the old reliable “fake news” trope. Which leads us into the next part of the Dark Tetrad.

Narcissicism

The reason these people, including the cosplay president, will take anything he says as gospel is because their ego cannot handle being wrong. When we point out the absolute failure of the regime, whether it is groceries, gas, tariffs, or wars, his people will hang onto every word he says. He can do no wrong.

To say “dear leader” is wrong is blasphemous to them. The cosplay president has somehow sucked in every person that has narcissistic tendencies and pumped their minds with some kind of brain rot to make them think he is the second arrival of Christ.

They have assumed his personality in such a way that they believe their own misogyny, lies, and bad-faith arguments are valid. They lap it up like pigs at a trough. They have to protect their identity, so they use the cosplay president as their cover. Since there is always some new garbage coming from the White House, they always have a way to sidestep the argument and feel like they came out the winner.

Everyday Sadism

They freaking cheer. When he makes some horribly racist comment about Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar about how they should be institutionalized. Or that all the immigrants that are here are from “shithole countries.” He says it without apology, and he makes fun of the disabled or mocks female reporters and calls them “piggy.” His followers cheer.

His followers get some kind of sick pleasure from the cruelty on display from him. They emulate him. Benny Johnson thought it was the greatest thing when he saw the black vans full of people being denied due process pulling up to “Alligator Alcatraz,” commenting, “Inject this directly into my veins.”

Below Benny Johnson’s Facebook post, I scrolled through the comments, and thousands upon thousands of comments were cheering for this depravity. It was like heroin addicts getting their long-awaited hit. It was horrifying to see that there was so much hate built up. The cosplay president is like this pressure release valve that allows them to let out the worst version of themselves.

They take pleasure in other people’s pain.

This is the Dark Tetrad, and it emits radiation like a black hole coming from the White House. All of this hate is coming through the algorithms programmed into all of these devices that we stare at every day.

Fortunately there are many of us who have chosen to see this darkness for what it is. The foolish fantasies of an illegitimate president, a failed businessman, a rapist, a pedophile, and a demented old fool. He has managed to assemble the worst cast of characters who all display the most concentrated version of this Dark Tetrad.

People see this more than ever now, and many are finally starting to see the man behind the curtain. The old fool has gone to his third annual checkup today. I always thought “annual” meant once a year, but whatever. Obviously the press secretary is covering something up, which is par for the regime.

The man is decomposing right in front of us, and it doesn’t matter how much makeup he cakes on that hand. Eventually he will go the way of the dodo, and in the midterms we can start the long process of repairing and reassessing our priorities. Maybe we can begin to make this a place where everyone has a fair shot, and when those that stumble need help, we will be there for them as well.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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Sources:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-says-muslim-lawmakers-omar-tlaib-should-be-removed-us-after-speech-clash-2026-02-25/

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/social-instincts/202508/3-ways-narcissists-get-what-they-want

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/fulfillment-at-any-age/202504/when-two-dark-personalities-argue-sparks-fly