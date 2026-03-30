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Marilyn's avatar
Marilyn
18hEdited

Every day cruelty in the USA. Original sin is born by men for their hatred and lack of empathy for women, with a few exceptions. Thanks for getting it.

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Tony Joyce's avatar
Tony Joyce
16h

These laws are written to kill. Women are not safe.

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