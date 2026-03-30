Hello everyone I just wanted to say a couple of words before you read this magnificent piece. Tom has put out some of the most profound writing I have ever had the pleasure to read on this platform. His thoughtful use of historic events and applying them to today makes for a very enjoyable read. Please be sure to subscribe to his newsletter here at Tom Joad. So without further ado, enjoy this piece that sits at a very powerful place for all of us.

The phone rings

Not just sound. Rupture.

A severing of quiet. An invasion.

He doesn’t answer right away.

Not because he doesn’t want to.

Not because he hesitates.

Just because, in the split second before reaching for the phone, something inside him already knows.

A father knows.

Not because of words. Not because of warnings.

Because some unseen fault line has already split beneath him, deep, tectonic, irreversible.

The fighter calls.

The quiet one. Not the soft-hearted one.

The fiercest of the five daughters.

The one who never backed down, never swallowed the words that should have been spoken.

The one whose voice was steel, whose shoulders squared when others shrank.

And yet today, even she must bend.

“Dad."

Flat. The absence of everything that should be there.

“They.” Silence.

“They won’t treat me."

Words, splintered.

Not real.

Not yet.

But soon.

Hospitals. Protocol. Policy. Fear.

Ectopic pregnancy. Fatal if untreated.

Doctors know this. Hospitals know this.

But the men who wrote these laws,they do not sit in living rooms like this.

They do not press their hands against the edge of a table, desperate for balance.

They do not wait for calls like this.

They sit in rooms where decisions feel theoretical, academic, sanitized.

They draft laws meant to “protect.”

They do not think about her.

They do not think about him.

They think about lawsuits.

About caution.

About avoidance.

Not malice. Just hesitation.

A hesitation that carves minutes out of her life.

A hesitation that means she waits.

Waits in sterile rooms where no one moves toward her.

Waits in the silence between policies and bodies.

Waits, while time accelerates toward something irreversible.

“Do you want me to go with you?"

The pause.

Not long enough to be hesitation. Not short enough to be easy.

“Mom is coming,"she says. “We’re leaving now."

And now, she is going.

Not to another wing of the hospital.

Not to a specialist.

Not to the care she should have had immediately.

She is driving across state lines like a fugitive, like the act of not dying requires secrecy and strategy.

The house expands.

Silence presses outward, filling the spaces she has left behind. The living room,once warm, is now barren, chairs too empty, air too still.

This room, meant for the ritual of comfort, has become a landscape of loss.

Regret arrives, not whole, but in fragments.

The missed cross-country meets.

The nights while he worked late, she waited,unseeing.

The fights where he picked her mother’s side.

The slow realization, hers, his, that he was never the one who would fight for her.

And now, when she needs someone to tear through this bureaucratic nightmare, when she needs someone to do more than wait, when she needs something more than silence he is just a man. Sitting in a chair.Holding a phone.

Learning, in real time, that he was never the man who could save her

The Road Ahead

Two and a half hours.

Two and a half hours where no doctor has moved toward her.

No hands have lifted a scalpel.

No medicine has flooded into her veins.

Two and a half hours of nothing except the road stretching ahead.

She grips the wheel.

Knuckles white.

Her breath catches sharp in her throat.

She doesn’t look at the dashboard clock. She won’t.

Not yet.

Maybe she counts mile markers, forcing herself not to think about what waits at the end.

Maybe she wonders if the men who wrote these laws have ever sat in living rooms like this.

Have ever stared at their own hands, unable to fix what should have never been broken.

Have ever waited. Have ever doubted. Have ever suffocated under the weight of helplessness.

Maybe she wonders if she could die.

Outside, a truck barrels past too fast, too close. Wind rocks the car. She clenches her jaw, steadies herself.

Inside, the silence.

Not the kind that soothes.

The kind that crushes.

The house expands, swallowing him.

He grips his phone.

Too tight.

The plastic edges press into his skin, unforgiving.

She grips the wheel.

Neither of them can change what has already begun.

The world moves forward.

And behind it all, beneath the waiting, beneath the helplessness, sits the law.

The Law of Hesitation

She does not lack treatment.

She lacks permission.

That is the difference.

The hospital has the equipment.

The doctors have the knowledge.

The nurses stand ready, hands steady, prepared for the procedure they have done a hundred times before.

But they do not move.

Because somewhere, in an air-conditioned office hundreds of miles away, someone has written a law.

A law that does not account for time.

A law that does not account for biology.

A law that does not account for her.

Instead, it accounts for liability. For lawsuits. For punishment.

It has turned survival into an obstacle course.

It has turned doctors into legal strategists.

It has turned hospital wings into waiting rooms for the dying.

Ectopic pregnancy is not ambiguous.

It is not something that resolves itself.

It is not something that can be “carried to term.”

It is not something that should require debate.

And yet, debate is exactly what kept her sitting there, in a hospital that should of been treating her, but won’t.

Not because they want her to die.

Not because they don’t know how to save her.

But because they do not know if they are legally allowed to try.

Because the law has not clarified.

Because the law has been written in vague sentences, padded with uncertainty, threaded with enough hesitation to turn a hospital room into a courtroom before anyone touches a scalpel.

This is the failure.

This is the future.

Not medicine. Not science.

Lawmakers who imagine medicine as theory instead of practice.

Men who picture pregnancy as diagrams, as abstractions, as something clean and controlled, rather than something that exists inside living, bleeding, hurting, waiting bodies.

The law was written for them.

Not for her.

Not for the doctors glancing at each other across the sterile room, waiting for an answer that doesn’t exist.

Not for the nurses with hands meant to heal, instead gripping the edges of the counters, doing nothing.

Not for the fathers gripping phones.

Not for the mothers gripping steering wheels, counting miles, calculating minutes.

Not for the women gripping their own bodies, pleading for help that sits just inches beyond their reach.

These laws do not protect.

They create hesitation.

They create fear.

They create time lost.

And time lost turns into lives lost.

She has always been a fighter.

But the law was never designed for fighters.

It was designed to make even them,especially themwait.

He wants them to see this.

The stillness. The rage. The silence thick as smoke, pressing against him in the spaces she has left behind.

Then the phone rings.

For one impossible second, he does not move.

Because he knows that whatever comes next, he will carry it for the rest of his life.

He takes the call.

The wind comes off the river and leaves a film of the Sugar Factory on the porch rail. I sit with a Padrón and watch the trucks on Avenue I. Men hauling freight for people who won’t think of them again. Substack works the same way. It isn’t the likes that keep a writer alive. It’s the paid subscriptions. That’s what moves a piece up the charts, what tells the system the work has weight. If it matters to you, that’s how you keep it standing.

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Thank you so much for reading!

Erik

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