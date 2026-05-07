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Just Another Jim's avatar
Just Another Jim
9h

As a member of a recovery-focused community I can tell you the prevalence of ‘opinion-based medicine’ is nothing new. Whenever I encounter this I am reminded of friends I’ve lost (2 to be exact) because someone told them repeatedly ‘well, you’re not REALLY clean and sober if you’re still doing /fill in the blank/. In its simplest and most lethal form this is practicing medicine without a license, something the current head of HHS does everyday. We’ve got to stop this somehow, these people are going to get some folks dead with their insanity.

I’m glad you are with us Erik, and I say this regarding the whole topic…I always seek a second opinion and I make sure neither one is mine!

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Tim's avatar
Tim
7h

Trump said he would drain the swamp but instead turned it into the Pacific Ocean!

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