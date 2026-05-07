Old baseball-mitt face is at it again. He seems to think that SSRIs are responsible for mass shooting events if children consume them.

This is coming from a man that has admitted to not only being addicted to heroin for fourteen years but also doing cocaine off of toilet seats. Not surprisingly, the man that knows a little bit about a lot of medical subjects seems to have a wildly inaccurate idea of what SSRIs do. If you don’t already know who I am talking about, it’s RFK Jr., aka the man with the golden voice that was then put through a cheese grater.

Now I feel personally insulted by this buffoon because I am one of the millions of people in this country who take an SSRI every day. Not that everyone feels the same when taking SSRIs, but you know, not once did I feel the need to commit mass murder.

Not only does his opinion on SSRIs really bug me, but he also seems to know very little about autism, but apparently my wife’s usage of Tylenol while pregnant was the reason for my daughter’s diagnosis.

His very twisted view of reality is only topped by his lack of knowledge about mental health. He believes there should be a concerted effort to deprescribe mental health meds. This was discussed in a recent press release on May 4th from our leather-faced head of Health and human services. Within this press release was a dear colleague letter that talks about incentivizing doctors to look for “alternative methods” of treating symptoms of depression and anxiety.

And one thing we certainly have learned is that money is a truly powerful motivator when attempting to change policy. Inserting incentives into a physician’s calculus when deciding to give medication or not. I know most doctors are always going to make the right decision and do the right thing. But we all know that there are those that will not.

When I think about these "incentives," especially when a doctor has mountains of student loan debt, I could imagine that money could be quite a motivator. Especially when being offered by the very deep pockets of the federal government.

What happens to that percentage that truly needs to be given medication, like my daughter and I? I am going to sound dramatic here, but it is the god’s honest truth. SSRIs saved my life. If I were not honest with myself and I didn’t admit that depression was ruining my life. If I didn’t stop trying to “tough it out.” If I didn’t get on them twenty years ago, I honestly may not be here.

No amount of psychotherapy, healthy eating, or exercise was going to improve my well-being nor would one of RFK Jr.’s proposed “wellness farms,” which sounds to me like another version of concentration camps. It sounds to me like since we no longer have people trying to cross the border to work on the farms nearby, maybe “wellness farms” could provide some much-needed labor. That should Make America Healthy Again.

This overt mission of trying to destroy this country from the inside out is probably the most evil, blatant attack on its people, who are quickly running out of patience. People are paying attention, and they are denouncing the actions of this regime with a louder and clearer siren than ever.

This type of behavior from our government will not last. We are in the thick of it, and I refuse to believe that these morons will be able to finish this absolute defilement of our country.

I love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

Sources:

https://share.google/PuqrssdoENLOm5VI9

https://share.google/7pzQR7IY78IBDYEKA

https://share.google/5b0Cvu2rRdpAufUdn

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