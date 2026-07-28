(Movie preview voice over guy)

In a world where it has come down to the question, are you a beta male or an alpha male? One man rises above them all. He is beyond alpha. He will save the world from those that dare to have a beard. He will be the one man who can save the earth. One hero that rises above the rest is none other than Low T. Pete.

He takes no prisoners. He double taps helpless fishermen because only he knows what is in those freezers in the lower decks of those boats. He had the foresight to head off those boats before they reached our shores even though the vessel didn't have the capability to reach us. Those boats mean war, and only he knows it!

Low T Pete, with his amazing tattoos and Christian nationalism, is showing no mercy to those schoolgirls in Iran. He knows they are all future terrorists. He knows they are all evil because they may practice a different religion.

Let’s not forget that those were women. Low T Pete's kryptonite is women, his biggest fear. He is terrified of their ability to think for themselves. And they have estrogen, which is his nemesis.

Not only does his warfighter persona match his abilities in combat but also in the bedroom. He is a sure thing; he runs out of ammunition before the war is done. He shoots off those missiles like he saw a naked for the first time.

He throws the Hail Mary pass every time when playing Madden football. You have to go for it all. No strategy, just keep throwing bombs until they surrender.

He goes about his “combat” missions like he’s trying to impress a woman. He can do one and a half pull-ups without even breaking a sweat. I am sure that just makes the girls swoon.

He is a one-of-a-kind superhero. He injects testosterone to take on the enemy. He now will create an army of high-testosterone alpha males. He will chemically create an invincible force and physically open the Strait of Hormuz with nothing but muscle and brawn. He runs the toughest military in the world, and his two years of previous military experience proves it.

Low T Pete will march right into Iran with a new tattoo of an American flag on his chest as he races into battle with the courage of 10000 Andrew Tates.

He will smash the resistance with a barrage of Patriot missiles… What’s that??? No patriot missiles? Oh. He will destroy them with some other weapons.

He will show the world that he is the alpha-est male on the planet. Step aside, Stallone; step aside, Schwarzenegger; step aside, Hemsworth. There is a new hero in DC; he is Low T Pete. He smashes through anyone or anything in his path.

Nevermind the sexual assaults that he was accused of, they just disappeared. He was completely innocent.

Don't worry about the way he insulted the entire command of the armed forces; they deserved it because they had beards.

He is Low T Pete, and he is here to make sure you are safe and make sure your testosterone never falls below that of an 18-year-old. You will dominate everything in your path.

You are now in the safe hands of our pentagon, no-nonsense leader. Fear not, you are now under the wing of the most unqualified, least strategic, wannabe Pentagon leader to lead our armed forces to ever wear a uniform.

Love you guys.

Erik

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