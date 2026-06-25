As a member of generation X and a man who grew up through the birth of the mass use of the internet, Nirvana’s unforgettable sound, the tragedy of 9/11, and the loss of my mother when I was 20 years old. I think I have it on good authority to say that I have been a witness to some pretty significant events. Definitely not all of them good, but not all of them bad either. Maybe one day I will even get to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl, but I don’t want to get too crazy.

Looking back on those times I find myself thinking about how these events have shaped me. How it shaped me as a man, as a husband, as a father, and as a friend. Through all the disappointments and the good times, it has given me memories that I will share with my children and my wife as we look back into the past.

I am obviously not as strong as I was. Definitely a lot more gray, and my eyes have certainly developed crow’s feet that look a little bit deeper every year.

These last 18 months, however, have aged me more than any other tragic or heartbreaking moments (with the exception of my mother) that I have experienced. The constant barrage of disgusting, deplorable, nasty things that have been happening is enough to take years off of anyone’s life.

We have been ignored, bloodied, battered, and forgotten by people who have nothing they care about except their greed. Day after day we watch a greedy old man hand out favors to other greedy men and women. We watch them ignore constitutional law without apology as if no justice will come their way. Well, the wheels of justice turn slowly, but they do not stop. Their day will come.

The reason that I know this is because you are here reading this article. You are here feeling just as outraged, day after day, as I am. Have we turned the corner? I don’t know yet.

What I do know is that our strength is growing. Just looking back a year, our resistance has grown multiple times over. We are rising to the top of the levees that have kept us silent for so long. The ICE detention center idea is crumbling as I write this. Alligator Alcatraz is currently being closed. The warehouses that were purchased as holding facilities are being unloaded by the administration. Judges have now ordered that ICE can no longer be deployed to courthouses.

The pressure continues to build as we continue to slog through the muck of this regime. The progress is slow, but we have not stopped. That is the key to this battle. We are fighting, not with weapons, but with our desire to make things right.

Disenfranchising voters continues to be a top priority for the regime because they know there is going to be very little support for anyone connected to Trump. Every time they attempt to restrain the voice of the people, there is always pushback. Marc Elias and his team have been absolutely instrumental and downright heroic in their ongoing pursuit of keeping elections free and fair.

Make no mistake, this is a battle. This has been a battle since that snake came down that damn golden escalator. Yes, there have been some key players like Marc Elias and some senators and congresspeople. But the real heroes in this battle are the people who get out there, the ones in the fray. The people that go out to the street corner and hold a protest sign. The people who write the postcards. The people who show up in the face of ICE agents and tell them where to stick it. The people that vote in all of the elections, not just the big ones.

There are so many that are not getting credit for the effort they have put forth. Every voice of dissent is vital. This essay is for you all; you all have a part to play in this existential struggle.

To all that continue to add their voice and donate their time and energy to this cause, I thank you. I am sure your crow’s feet have become a little bit deeper, just as mine have during this tumultuous time. I consider them a badge that says I know what is happening and I will not look away.

Will we see a return to normalcy any time soon? I do not know. But what I do know is that I will be able to say to myself that I stood for what was right and for what was just. People like Trump, Hegseth, Vought, Rubio, Vance, Noem, and many others will leave a legacy of shame and disrepute. People will grimace when they read those names in the history books.

There is an old adage that I learned from camping. The idea is that we should always leave our campsite in better shape than we found it. We don’t know what the next person will think, but we can at least be sure that it was in better shape than the way the previous visitors left it.

I think that this is how we should feel about our situation. We may not see the fruits of our labor, but we sure will know that we are doing our best to leave this world a better place than when we left it.

Thank you all so much for being clear-eyed and steady during this trying time. It will take all of us to get this nation back on track. Whether I see the results of our effort doesn’t make a huge difference to me. We are on this planet for a finite amount of time. We will know that the legacy that we leave is one of care, love, justice, and humility.

Love you guys.

Erik

Liberaldad

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