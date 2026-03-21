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Wendy C Johnson's avatar
Wendy C Johnson
Mar 21

That was fabulous ! Be careful or the trump regime will be using it for campaign ads! Glad to hear the ankle is doing well except for the pain in your wallet.

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Ms.JP
Mar 21

Not sure why it was so satisfying to read this, the classic tp picture really drew me in, but it was therapeutic. Thank you. I glad to hear of your recovery, thanks for updating us. Sorry for the expenses incurred by broken leg. That sucks.

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