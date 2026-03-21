DT said we are ushering in a new golden age of commerce. It is unbelievable how much money we are making. I’ve never seen anything like it. Cash is flowing down the street like water rushing down a hill.

Gold bars are being given away with every Happy Meal. Change is jingling in everyone’s pockets. It’s like the roaring 1920s. Economic dominance across the world is now a way of life. We are the economic envy of the world.

Healthcare is now free. Nobody goes bankrupt due to medical debt. It’s all paid for: no out-of-pocket expenses for emergency room visits, ambulance rides, or copays. (Thank goodness after I had two ambulance rides and two ER visits after breaking my leg in three places two weeks ago.) See previous articles if you want to learn more.

All medical costs are now paid for by tariffs. Thank god we had DT to come up with a plan to tax the world. I don’t believe any other president would have ever thought of such an ingenious idea. China now pays 15 percent more in tariffs, and Canada pays 35 percent. Just like that, the problem was fixed. Absolutely brilliant.

I never would have thought all of the college graduates who were POTUS, like Clinton, JFK, John Adams, Theodore Roosevelt, or FDR, would have thought of such a simple approach. It almost seems illegal. But DT is POTUS, and he wouldn’t commit a crime, especially while in office, unless you listen to fake news.

My taxes are lower. I can take my family out to lunch AND dinner if I want to. I have so much money that I can put money away for retirement and still have some left over for fun. I feel like I am writing an article that is a satire or something.

Staying out of conflict has certainly kept costs down. Foreign policy and not sending our troops into harm’s way have been a great move. Repositioning our massive aircraft carriers and spending billions on fuel costs and firing our weapons for no particular reason would definitely be a waste. Good thing we aren’t doing that!

Things couldn’t be better. If Biden were still in office or, god forbid, Kamala Harris were, we would probably be at some ridiculous national debt, like, oh, I don’t know, 39 trillion dollars. We would probably be spending like four dollars a gallon for gas. They would probably increase grocery costs; like, ground beef would probably be getting close to ten dollars per pound. Things would be out of control.

Thanks to all the most competent people that DT hired to do the job, like Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, Scott Bessent, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino. They slid into their new jobs like they were putting on an old, worn-out pair of shoes. The transition was seamless. No questionable actions, no campaign funds stolen, no overly redacted files to hide illicit activity, or refusals to answer honestly while testifying in front of Congress. It's like they were born for these jobs.

And we have only one man to thank, and you know who it is. If you don’t, it rhymes with pedophile, rapist, thief, fraud, overweight, dementia-addled, greedy, unfaithful, conman, and liar. Take your time with it. I am sure you will get the answer. I used the initials D and T throughout the article to help you, in case you are stuck.

Thanks for reading my little satire. I am currently resting comfortably on my couch with very little pain after my leg injury a couple of weeks back. My doctor said she wants me to start PT as soon as I get my boot, which should be here by the time you read this. Of course, my insurance carrier only pays for half the cost of said boot, so that’s another unexpected cost.

Anyway, thanks for keeping me company while I sit here healing by commenting on my articles. I really appreciate it. Don’t forget NO KINGS on 3/28. Bring a friend, and have your friend invite a friend too. Assure those who are hesitant that we are doing this for our country. Sometimes we need to get a little uncomfortable when doing something brave. This upcoming protest may be the push needed to make our government start doing what is right for OUR country.

I love you all.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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