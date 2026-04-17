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Everybody's Mamá's avatar
Everybody's Mamá
3h

THE NOTHING BUT WATER MOVEMENT

The Union of American Consumers has one simple goal. NOTHING BUT WATER until we have Universal Healthcare for all Americans!

You, the American consumer, are the single most powerful person in this country. American consumers spent 19 trillion dollars of their hard earned money in 2023. And YOU, the consumer can use that spending power to send this message to those in power: you work for me--I do not work for you.

Learn more here: https://onemommy.substack.com/p/nothing-but-water?r=113nff&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

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Everybody's Mamá's avatar
Everybody's Mamá
3h

WE ARE AMERICA MARCH

15 DAYS | 160 MILES | April 11-25, 2026 |

Philadelphia’s Independence Hall to the steps of Congress in DC

More than a walk—a people's movement.

Join them, walk with them (anywhere along the route for as long as you can), meet up with them, at fun events, if they pass through your communities find the map, sign up and learn more here:

https://onemommy.substack.com/p/we-are-america-march?r=113nff&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

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