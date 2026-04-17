For the second time since DT was elected to office, we got to see the mysterious figure known as Russell Vought, aka the OMB director. He is the one person that will always see when any money is being spent by the government.

The meeting’s second speaker was Senator Merkley; immediately he launched into one of the most drastic, abhorrent things that Vought has authorized, which was the sudden shutdown of USAID. According to Senator Merkley, as of 4/15/26, 780,000 people have died as a result, which includes 500,000 children.

Vought opened by praising DT and how he has pulled back on discretionary spending and made historic cuts to programs that he claims are unnecessary. In this statement he chose to include the shutdown of USAID. He blames woke programming like PBS and NPR. The man essentially began from a baseline of eliminating spending that involved the care of people so he could further fund a completely unnecessary war in Iran.

He claims that it is historic and necessary to increase defense spending from last year’s record-breaking one trillion dollars and raise it to 1.5 trillion dollars for 2027.

How does this help our nation, Mr. Vought? People are already spending over four dollars a gallon on regular gas. Your viewpoint is strictly being seen through the lens of the billionaire class. The elimination of “unnecessary spending," which includes healthcare, social security, aid for children across the world, and allowing for the country to get news from more than one source. Not to mention the fact that all this money is coming from what was once called the middle class. I prefer to call the middle class the working poor. People are unable to miss a paycheck without going under, but please go on about how “woke” our spending is.

Vought claims there have been real savings, yet our deficit is now at a historic high of 39 trillion dollars. I am sorry, where are these savings? Just because something is eliminated on a budget sheet, even when crossed out by a Sharpie, doesn’t mean that the “savings” are a good result. Is he looking at the same budget sheets? This unmitigated disaster of a budget will do nothing but harm our people, not only in our nation but across the world.

He and Lindsey Graham had a little heart-to-heart during this meeting where the question was asked if our nation was under threat more today than in the past. (I am paraphrasing.) I will let you guys in on a little secret: the reason why we are experiencing an increased threat around the world is due to the current administration’s reckless behavior. When a government kidnaps the leader of another country or outright assassinates another, that will put our nation under threat!

This is self-inflicted, and it is being done on purpose. These jackwagons are pushing this nation into military conflict to set a precedent in order to justify more spending by our government to pay national defense contractors. Companies like Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Northrop Grumman are all making billions hand over fist.

Vought wants to up defense spending along with Graham to “keep up.” As of this year, below is a chart of defense spending by the top five nations.

According to the chart, our country spends more on defense than the top four nations combined. So please, Russell and Lindsey, please tell me why we need to increase our military spending by another 450 billion dollars.

“DHS is disintegrating before our eyes””

-Russell Vought

Well, I wonder why, Russell. I bet if you stopped playing dumb and making things up, you have probably observed why.

Some people in our government think that brutalizing the citizenry of the United States as well as those that have immigrated here should not be happening. There should be no spending whatsoever until there is some form of accountability by the people that are running ICE and other DHS functions. Stop trying to blame Democrats for the lack of funding. There are lots of easy functions that can be changed to allow spending again. For instance, observing due process, perhaps doing what the Constitution says, would be a start. Murdering innocent people in broad daylight because they are using their First Amendment right to protest is not allowed. Point-blank executions are not in the Bill of Rights.

“Don’t you think the poverty rate in this country should be around one percent?”

-Senator Kennedy to Russell Vought

To show the incompetence of this administration, Senator Kennedy asked the above question. He used census data showing earnings below $32,000 per year for a family of four puts you below the poverty line.

Kennedy seems to think that $32,000 per year is enough when applying all of the non-cash income that people receive from SNAP, WIC, and other government programs.

Mr. Kennedy, you are dumber than you look, sir. I run a household of five, and I barely make it on my salary, and I earn much more than $32,000 annually. I used to issue SNAP benefits in social services, and I know what the people below the poverty line are dealing with. It is not a reason to look at the poverty rate in this country as being too high. It is actually quite the opposite.

People are about to lose health coverage in November of this year in mass numbers due to DT’s racist agenda because Obama got the ACA passed. So that $32,000 figure is not nearly high enough. When people have to pay for a medical emergency and with gas over $4.00 per gallon and average rent over $1000 per month, it's difficult. Let’s not forget transportation to and from work and the cuts to the SNAP program, not to mention daycare and internet.

Even Vought seemed a bit perturbed; he said he will take it under advisement. This says to me that even evil incarnate Russell Vought knew that what you said was completely off base. “We are now all dumber for listening to what you said, and may God have mercy on your soul."

Seeing this repeat performance from a year ago tells me that Vought has not changed course. He continues with his attempt to dismantle our government from the Office of Management and Budget.

The problem for him now is that many of the Democrats and a couple Republicans are realizing that this guy is a scumbag. He has implemented Project 2025 since day one. Had people taken this monster seriously, we might not be in the situation we find ourselves in today.

But at this point we have millions that have realized that this is the biggest governmental crisis we have had in generations. We the people are showing the way to our representatives, and if they don’t get on board, then they will be left in the dust. We have the momentum, and I don’t see any sign of stopping. November seems like an eternity away, but we cannot stop fighting back until this government is purged of all the people that are attempting to ruin this nation.

Love you guys.

Erik



(Liberaldad)

Source: Chart found on globalfirepower.com

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