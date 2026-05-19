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Janet Sanderson's avatar
Janet Sanderson
8hEdited

It’s sad times when our federal government decides to give restitution to people who engaged in attacking our Capitol . They caused massive destruction, injuries and death to members of the Capitol police, and intent to do bodily harm and execute members of our Congress. They behaved like animals and deserve the punishment dealt them. And the President watched it in real time from the White House and did nothing to stop it. Maybe if he had, there would would have been fewer injuries, destruction, AND arrests. But when it comes to releasing stimulus to ease the pain of his tariff policies…..we get nothing! To help ease the pain of fuel prices, food, and EVERYTHING else, nothing. Who is going to help out the hard working American? Apparently not the Feds! He keeps asking for more money from the people, while taking away essential social programs. He takes away, but doesn’t give an iota. Not unless you say you’re his loyal servant. We need to rise up and make sure he knows we’re done with the bullshit! Somebody has got to save this country from the president MANY of us never voted for!

😠😡🤬 💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💙

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Joan March's avatar
Joan March
7h

Sad when a person has to buy supporters.

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