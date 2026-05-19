So the president wants to create a slush fund to compensate the people that were “hurt” by the Biden administration after participating in the insurrection on January 6th, 2021. It is clearly an absurd notion. The people who were locked up for attempting to murder members of Congress and even DT's former vice president were not harmed. They were given due process, unlike our immigrant friends.

The insurrectionists who smeared feces on the walls of the once hallowed halls of the Capitol Building. The people who used a taser on Officer Fanone. The people that assaulted multiple police officers using whatever blunt objects they could get their hands on. They breached the halls of Congress with flagpoles, bear spray, riot shields; the list goes on.

Now the president wants to give them money? Approximately 1.7 billion dollars that he would be free to distribute without accountability as to what he uses it for. And the “victims” won't have to disclose their windfall unless they choose to.

It got me to thinking what these inbred, ignorant incels would spend their money on.

The concept immediately made me think of the Steve Martin film called “The Jerk.” If you haven’t seen it and you need a laugh, you may want to check it out.

For those that haven't seen it, the basic concept is that an idiot receives millions of dollars and spends it on the most ridiculous stuff, hence the idea for this article.

So what would these MAGA morons spend their hard-earned money on?

I have a few ideas.

BIGGER TRUCK: Nothing sells your political stance more than a diesel, raised, chromed-to-the-max truck. Add a skull and crossbones on the door along with a Confederate flag on the tailgate and maybe a few Bible verses on the back window. Nothing says “micropenis and MAGA” more than a giant truck blowing black smoke from their exhaust while playing shitty Jason Aldean music out the window. A replica of the DT statue that sits in Mar-a-Lago. Gold foil, standing on a pedestal, fist raised, an idol of bigotry, misogyny, racism, and fake Christianity. Think of that gaudy octogenarian standing outside the front of your double wide, waiting to say hi to you every morning and greeting you every night after coming home from your all-you-can-eat at Applebee’s. Guns. Now they can finally blow Bambi to smithereens. What’s better than an AR-15? Duh, twenty AR-15s with all the add-ons. Maybe a bazooka? Perhaps a tank? How about one or two of those drones? Might as well build up that arsenal because no one treads on MAGA. Beer. They could get a lifetime supply of crappy beer. I was going to bring up Bud Light, but that piss water is too woke. It was SO woke because a trans person was featured in one of their ads. It was so woke that Kid Rock took such offense to it that he took out his machine gun and unloaded a magazine on a six-pack because his tender little fee fees were hurt. He was very offended. New paint job on the double-wide. Take that AI picture of DT as Christ and blow it up as a mural on one side of the house along with the old stars and stripes all along the front and back. Because those colors don't run.

This is all done under the idea that these gullible MAGA morons think they will actually get the money. Let's see, where are those DOGE checks? How about those tariff refunds? I didn’t get mine, did you?

If they are dumb enough to invade the Capitol and buy NFTs and buy his hateful rhetoric. Why not leave these idiots holding the bag once again? The grift never ends.

He is going to pay himself with that “slush fund.” He has nothing but disdain for his followers and anyone who doesn’t have the bank account to back it up. He is more likely to complete a triathlon than give up 1.7 billion dollars to these “victims” of the Biden administration.

There is plenty more that these MAGA idiots would buy. Feel free to add to the list in the comments, and while you're at it, consider hitting the like button and restacking.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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