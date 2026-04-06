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Connie turpin's avatar
Connie turpin
9h

I am 70 and I just hope , I live long enough to see this regime GONE.

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9 replies by Liberaldad and others
Cupcake73's avatar
Cupcake73
9h

I’m your dad’s age and yes. This crap has taken a toll on me because I often worry. What global condition am I leaving to my kids? To my grands. Politically. Socially. Economically. Environmentally… I could go on. I feel guilty in that I won’t have to deal with this for decades. But my offspring will. Sorry kids!

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2 replies by Liberaldad and others
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