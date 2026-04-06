Photo by Warren on Unsplash

***Updated 4/6/26***

This is an article I did about a year ago and I believe it can serve as a useful reminder.

As we all know, the cliche that has been used a lot lately is that “we are in unprecedented times”. I think I have heard this phrase everyday since the monster in charge went down that ridiculous gold elevator back in 2015.

My father said recently that this man has invaded his thoughts for over ten years now. He is now in his seventies and shows no signs of slowing down but I feel like this last decade has taken a toll on his mental health.(mine too)

The last couple of months have felt like years, which is by design by the way. Not one day goes by that has not had some form of breaking news. Obviously the main stream media likes to call everything breaking news, but lately I have seen so many real and verifiably important things in the my travels that it has been very hard for my mind to handle. The best way I have been able to release some of this anxiety is by writing this newsletter.

Of course, even that comes with some apprehension because who knows how long we will have access to such platforms as this.

The freedom of speech is under attack in this country. We need to accept this fact. Yesterday a federal court ruled that the AP news was having its first amendment rights violated.

They were not allowed to attend White House briefings because they refused to call the The Gulf of Mexico (the actual name), The Gulf of America.

Just because a news source disagrees with your silly idea of what the true name of a body of water is called does not mean that you are allowed to dismiss a news source that has been a worldwide and trusted organization to deliver news since 1846.

Another example of the First Amendment attack is that people are being removed from society for having dissenting viewpoints.

Protesting against human rights violations is not a crime, in fact it is the opposite. The right to protest is a peaceful and legal right given to everyone in this country, even if you are holding a green card.

This is where we stand my friends. There are mountains of violations this regime has knowingly committed beyond just these couple of examples.

It is impossible to write about them all. It would take books worth of information to relay all the things that have happened in just the last few months.

So my ask is this. Can you accept the truth that things are not normal? Can you accept that what our government is doing is wrong? Because according to our current president we are radical, left, lunatics for exercising our basic human rights.

So are you willing to be a radical for choosing to follow what the Constitution allows us to do? I know I am, and I will continue to use my right to free speech as well as the other rights granted to me in this doctrine that was assembled almost 250 years ago.

For those of you who agree with these radical thoughts that I am having at 6 am this morning, I just want to say thank you! Your support means so much to me.

I love you all,

Erik

(Liberaldad)

PS. If there is anything I can do to earn a paid subscription from you, please feel free to let me know. My plans are only $5.00 per month, or $50.00 per year. I will never put up a paywall, but I put a lot of hours into this work. So only if you can afford to, would you please consider buying me a coffee (link below) or purchasing a paid subscription? Thank you all.

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