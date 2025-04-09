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Liberaldad's avatar
Liberaldad
Apr 9, 2025

Will do! 😃

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Sherry Underwood's avatar
Sherry Underwood
Apr 9, 2025

It's not normal. It's heartbreaking and disgusting. I feel exactly like your dad. I am so angry that he has taken up so much of our thoughts for as long as he has with no end in sight. My dad will be 96 this year and is still of sound mind and body. As a black woman, it pains me to see this clown dismantling so much of what my dad's generation fought for as far as equal rights. He lived through segregated restrooms and water fountains. He lived through protesters being beaten, water hosed and bitten by dogs. And if this POS has his way, we will be right back there. And no one is stopping any of the irreparable harm that he is inflicting on this country. He is doing what he said he would do which was be a dictator and too many people didn't pay attention. So this is where we are. Every day a new low. How low are we going America? Who will stop this race to the bottom before it's too late?

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