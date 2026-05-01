Today is the May Day 2026 protest. It has been a scheduled event since Indivisible announced it the day after the No Kings Protest 3.0 on 3/28/26. So for the last month we have had plenty of time to get our affairs in order. If you are able, skip school, take off work, and REFUSE to spend money.

Do not spend ANY money unless it’s vital. Do not shop at Amazon, do not shop at Walmart, do not shop at Target, do not shop at your big chain grocery store, or any other billion-dollar corporation.

According to the folks at Indivisible, this is a strategic escalation from the No Kings protest. The match has been struck, and the time is now to start hitting this regime where it really hurts, the wallet.

We have seen millions and millions of people come out and sacrifice part of a day to protest. The people are pissed off; the message is loud and clear. The problem is that these politicians are able to turn off their televisions or just pay no attention to news that day. They wait for the big one-day protest to be over, and they move on. It doesn’t seem to bother them enough, so naturally we must escalate. This is not a one-and-done situation. It is going to take sustained action, and I believe the folks at Indivisible are on the right track.

The “punch to the wallet” will be felt when these corporate monsters see their profits begin to drop. If no one is driving or shopping or active in the economy, those profits will stall and be noticed.

The biggest thing that is driving these oligarchs is obviously their greed. If the money starts to dry up, those votes in Congress are going to change. And those lobbyists from these megacorporations may even start to change their tune.

There have been previous economic blackout attempts, but there seemed to be a lack of clarity on what the end goal was.

Indivisible made it very clear in their announcement what their demands are. Their demands are as follows:

Tax the rich so our families, not their fortunes, come first.

Simple and straight to the point. This first demand is simply the most important thing. The government must stop giving the rich all of these tax loopholes and advantages simply because they are rich. A teacher’s percentage of his/her salary that goes to taxes is multiple times higher than these CEO’s. Many of them don’t even pay a dime in taxes.

2. NO ICE. No war. No private army serving unchecked federal power.

Again, a simple demand. This is not rocket science. Stop terrorizing the people of this country! There is no good reason for it.

No war! Stop starting wars that are completely pointless. The wars have absolutely destroyed this country economically, diplomatically, and socially. Just STOP! Nobody voted for these attacks, and in no way are they improving this country. Stop lying to yourselves and do the right thing.

3. Expand democracy, not corporate power. Hands off our vote.

The last portion of demand number three is the most recent attack made on our constitution. Now that the Roberts court has all but destroyed the Voting Rights Act (Callais vs. Louisiana), we need to turn up the heat.

I believe this Mayday event is a warning shot. It is a start. We are not going to see results from this instantly, but we have to keep the pressure on. We cannot let them think that they can wait us out.

We need rolling economic blackouts. We need to keep these corporations guessing if they will be next. This has to be taken seriously by as many people as possible. If we don’t look at May 1st, 2026, as a mission, then the pigs (my apologies to pigs) won’t take us seriously.

So protest by punching them in the wallet. And also if you can, continue to get out there at your local protests. We should be doing both (if possible). The more we pressure, the quicker the dam will break. There are definitely fractures showing in the regime. Firings and more stupidity coming from the upper echelons seem to be accelerating. We must sustain pressure.

Remember, millions of small voices create a tremendous roar. Maybe your one voice will be the one that brings this whole thing down. Keep pushing my friends.

I love you all.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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