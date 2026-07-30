Photo by IZIUMLAB on Unsplash

Late last week I made mention of a man that had been sitting in front of me at church. He happened to be a man who, along with his wife and kids, had immigrated to the United States recently. That man that was sitting in front of me was taken by ICE the following Monday morning.

He had information on his phone that showed his court date and that he was here legally. Despite the confirmation of this court date, one of the ICE officers had said that they should take him anyway. Subsequently, the mother was also being threatened; however, they let her be as she begged because there would not be anyone available to take care of her kids.

It got me thinking about the fact that it states clearly in the Bible in Matthew 25:35-36. “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat; I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink; I was a stranger and you invited me in; I needed clothes and you clothed me; I was sick and you looked after me. I was in prison, and you came to visit me.”

Now, I am not a scholar of the Bible by any stretch, but when it refers to the stranger, I am pretty sure it means that it is someone that is quite possibly in need. It does not mention or discriminate by any race, culture, color, or otherwise. It, to me, is saying to have compassion for the people that are not quite as fortunate as you are.

Many of the people trying to live in the United States are not just coming here because they are bored or want to cause trouble. I know I have thought about going to another country because of the fear that this newsletter vehemently disagrees with pretty much everything the administration is doing. I am not thinking about leaving my country of origin because I want to; the reason falls under the fact that I am concerned about what may happen in the future. I love living here when things are not being run by fascists.

I think many of the people that are leaving their countries of origin are doing so because they are attempting to live a normal life where they don’t feel like they are under threat. It took me just a taste of what it feels like to have my freedom under threat just in the past eighteen months or so. It gave me a tiny bit of perspective of what these people must feel every day.

So the question I find myself asking is, why aren’t all the churches condemning this action by our government? With the big exception of the Catholic Church and several other smaller denominations, I have heard next to nothing from the pulpit.

This is not a political view; this is a human rights situation. This is something that is mentioned in the Bible multiple times. Welcome the alien and the refugee; it is mentioned all through the Bible. It is found in Genesis, Exodus, Deuteronomy, Leviticus, 1 Chronicles, Job, Psalms, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Zechariah, Matthew, Luke, Acts, Romans, Colossians, Hebrews, and 3 John.

I think that the Church’s cowardice is shameful. These types of actions by ICE are seen every day now. Church leaders have most certainly seen the terrible acts that have been committed. The people who preach need to step up and make known that this type of action by our government is against any kind of Christian belief system that our “leaders” so enjoy referring to.

People being dragged out of their cars and their houses and even from places of worship is not just an anti-Christian thing to do; it’s an anti-human thing to do. The churches that do not condemn this cannot be considered biblical. This is the case at the church I attend. It is all hush-hush, and don’t offend some of the people that might support what is being done. Oh no, they might lose an attendee or two.

These churches that say nothing could be referred to as lukewarm when they have the opportunity instead to stand up for what their bible says. They should put their foot down and let the government know that this is wrong. Detaining thousands and thousands while kids get separated from their mothers and fathers and the church stays mum? This, in my mind, is one of the most antichristian things that can be done.

This is part of the reason Church attendance is down. People who may be undocumented or from places like Haiti, Mexico, Ghana, and more do not want to run the risk of getting swooped up by these thugs. Of course they are staying home. It is ridiculous to think that they would be willing to risk deportation to go, especially when the Church takes no stance on the issue.

532,000 Haitians, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and Cubans ALL lost their Temporary Protected Status, and in August roughly another million more will also lose their TPS. This is so profoundly evil. When these politicians say they are only taking the bad ones and the criminals, it just drives me nuts. Last month 42,000 people were detained. Really? 42,000 people were all bad and need to be deported? Were all 42,000 of them rapists and murderers? Did they even have a parking ticket?

Sometimes it hits me: are we really doing this to our immigrant brothers and sisters? For what? To be cruel? To what end? What does all of this accomplish really except misery and pain?

It hurts our economy; it hurts our status in the world. It makes people upset and fearful and ultimately accomplishes nothing but hate, fear, and death. How this is all going to change—I have no easy answers or a crystal ball. But I think one could start by encouraging the people that say they are Christian to actually look in the Bible and realize how antithetical to their faith they are behaving.

There are many good people who are Christian, and maybe this could be a wake-up call to those that mean well when they practice their religion. This is a time to stand up for what is right. It is time for Christians to practice what they preach.

Love you guys.

Erik

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Sources:

https://sojo.net/22-bible-verses-welcoming-immigrants

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2026/06/09/southern-baptists-weigh-immigration-resolution/90483680007/

https://www.christianpost.com/news/baptist-leaders-urge-trump-to-show-compassion-for-immigrants.html

https://religionnews.com/2026/01/30/evangelicals-say-they-care-about-immigrants-they-also-distrust-them-immigration-table-erlc-sbc-cities-church/

https://worldrelief.org/pr-new-lifeway-research-study-finds-strong-evangelical-support/