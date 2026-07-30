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Tom Thompson's avatar
Tom Thompson
11h

Thoughts And Rhymes On Modern Times

The National Steeple

Jul 22, 2026

America is a Christian nation.

For goodness sake, give me a break.

The poor, the hungry the weak and the least are now policed.

D.C. says we’re conned and fleeced.

Fake Christians say “shish.”

Find your own loaf find your own fish.

The fake Christians scream theft then they scream fraud.

Collection plates are clinking throughout the land.

Churches buying property with a biblical band.

They testify on Sunday and falsify on Monday.

Fraudulent prayers under the national steeple.

Real Christians way too sheeple.

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2 replies by Liberaldad and others
Janet Sanderson's avatar
Janet Sanderson
11h

Ty, Liberaldad! I have a confession to make. I so would love to attend church services. But to be perfectly honest with you and God, I am afraid to. The church doesn’t seem to be a safe haven anymore. There have been mass shootings and ICE goons targeting the houses of worship. Actually, its not just the Church I avoid, its wherever there are large groups of people. It shouldn’t be like this, never used to be like this. It just seems like everything is so RACIAL. One of my childhood Sunday school songs plays in my head..Red or yellow, black or white, they are precious to His sight, Jesus loves all the children of the world. Again ty for this piece, Liberaldad! 💙🙏🇺🇸💙🙏🇺🇸💙

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