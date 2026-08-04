So today on his failing social media app, he says, “Oil companies must slash their prices.” What a concept. Granted, Exxon this quarter made $14.5 billion dollars this quarter, and Chevron made a cool $12 billion themselves.

Well, when you start a war with Iran and they cut off one of the most crucial waterways in the world for shipping oil, it’s going to cost more to get those fossil fuels ultimately to the pump.

I just find it such a lame attempt at gaining favor. He says oil prices need to come down. In fact he demanded it earlier in the day. The whole idea that Trump, of all people, is complaining about the prices being too high is just asinine. He is putting this country through an unwanted war in the area where the oil comes from. What the hell did he think would happen?

Any chance these oil companies get, they will use it to boost their profits because, as we all know, most of this country still fills their cars with gas. And it isn’t exactly like our current “Art of the Deal” commander in chief has been a proponent of moving away from fossil fuels. As I recall, he calls global warming a hoax and says that windmills give you cancer or something dumb like that.

I don’t know if this is some frantic attempt to gain favor before the midterms or if his delusions are just deciding for him what to say at the time he has been asked a question. Prices at the pump average $4.09 across the United States, nearly double since Biden left office.

It’s amazing, though, that somehow these politicians get up there day after day and blame everything on Biden any time a direct question is asked as to why our economy has gone down the toilet. Biden didn’t start a war. Biden didn’t place tariffs on every country across the globe, which, if you don’t know by now, cost the American taxpayer, not the country that the tariff gets placed on. Biden didn’t cut Medicaid in order to give billionaires tax breaks. Biden didn’t try to destroy the credibility of this nation and insult our allies across the world.

To me, it is once again part of his playbook. Step 1: Create a crisis. Step 2: Blame Biden. Step 3: Bring the crisis down, but not nearly as good as it was before the crisis was created. Step 4: Pat yourself on the back and show everyone how you saved the day. Step 5: While depending on the goldfish memories of the voters to forget that things are now worse than before the manufactured crisis happened, ask them for their vote. Step 6: Gaslight the public by continuing to blame the previous administration.

So when he demands that gas prices must come down, there is no one to blame but him. He caused these prices to go up; he made deals with oil companies prior to being elected. He asked them for a billion dollars to get on his good side so he would look the other way when these gas companies did illegal drilling or broke the rules in some way.

Once again, NEVER believe what he says. If he is breathing, he is lying.

In addition to the above article, I would like to ask a favor. In the last couple articles, I have mentioned the family that lost their husband, their father, and their main source of income. The reason is that ICE kidnapped him despite having a scheduled court date and the proper paperwork to stay here until he could have said hearing. Instead, they took him away to a detention center about an hour away from where they live.

They are running out of money and now they have lawyer fees that they couldn’t afford in the first place. Below I am going to link to their GoFundMe page. If you can’t afford to donate, you can share the link on your socials. I would greatly appreciate it.

Thank you all so much.

Here is the link to the GoFundMe.

Love you guys.

Erik

Source: https://ground.news/daily-briefing/trump-demands-oil-companies-cut-gas-prices-now_faef1f

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