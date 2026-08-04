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Rosa Maria's avatar
Rosa Maria
13h

Pooor baby Trumpie. Time to change his nappies and to put a big soother coated in glue in his big mouth.

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Joan March's avatar
Joan March
17hEdited

So much that Trump does reinforces the impression that he just isn’t very bright. He acts on impulses and the consequences don’t dawn on him.

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