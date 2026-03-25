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Rosa Maria's avatar
Rosa Maria
6d

Rubio with Trump's underwear on ... That made my day! No matter how serious the theme! Thank you!

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Elizabeth Graham's avatar
Elizabeth Graham
6d

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

As tears swelled in my eyes, I attempted to read the NYT’s article published on Easter (4/20/2025) by Declan Walsh. The title of the article is “Aid Cuts Hit the Hungry in a City of Shellfire and Starvation. To quote the first paragraph, it says:

The children died one after the other. Twelve acutely malnourished infants living in one corner of Sudan’s war-ravaged capital, Khartoum. Abdo, an 18-month-old boy, had been rushed to the clinic by his mother as he was dying. His ribs protruded from his withered body. The next day, a doctor laid him out on a blanket with a teddy bear motif, his eyes closed. Like the other 11 children, Abdo starved to death in the weeks after President Trump (and Mr. Musk) froze all U.S. foreign assistance, said local aid workers and a doctor. American-funded soup kitchens in Sudan, including the one near Abdo’s house, had been the only lifelines for tens of thousands of people. . . . “It was catastrophic,” said Duaa Tariq, an aid worker. . . Last year, the United States gave $830 million in emergency aid, helping 4.4 million Sudanese. But after Mr. Trump halted that lifeline in January by dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development, the effect in Khartoum was devastating. Within days, over 300 soup kitchens . . . were forced to close.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Musk – due to their deliberate actions and vacuous decisions should be held responsible for this genocide. On March 15, 2025, the NYT’s printed an article that quoted Mr. Musk’s words “No one has died since aid was cut.” This statement is completely fallacious, treacherous, and proof of a lack of principles and honesty. You, Mr. Rubio, repeated this same statement to Congress on May 22, 2025. In fact you said, “No children are dying on my watch.” A completely false statement.

Numerous news sources such as The Washington Post, The New York Times, NPR and others have informed the American public that you reported to Congress that “no one has died due to U.S. aid cuts.” Not only are you a practicing Catholic – which I feel deeply ashamed about, but now the head manager of what was previously USAID.

First, I have worked as a consultant in Africa (Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzina) and have seen the constant devastation of HIV, Malaria, TB, and mother-childbirth deaths. My home office bookshelf is filled with annual reports from Kenya on AIDS. This was a few decades ago, but I had been told by Vice President Awori (2003 to 2008), affectionately known as Uncle Moody, that USAID and the PEPFAR program had eradicated/controlled many diseases, and helped feed thousands.

In the NYT’s today (June 1st) Nicholas Kristof writes about his recent trip to Africa to witness these American-caused deaths. To quote him, “An ‘impact counter’ developed by an economist estimates that about 300,000 people have died so far from the reductions in American assistance, two-thirds of them are children. The death rate is said to be rising at the rate of 103 per hour.” He goes on to say that “no one knows the exact number of deaths because no one is counting since the programs closed - the flat denial of any deaths at all is preposterous.”

I also spent twenty years living and working in the former Soviet Union, Russia, and Central Asia. I became bi-cultural – a Russian. I know well how the KGB/FSB works and understand that Mr. Trump has been compromised – both by women/sex, and by wealth. He sold his soul to the Russians. Even his elder sons have bragged about the funds received to the Trump Organization that are from Russian banks (www.vanityfair.com and www.businessinsider.com) – all managed and controlled by Putin and the FSB. You are ignoring facts.

Mr. Rubio you have also sold your soul. You can go to Congress and lie on behalf of Mr. Trump - not any ordinary small prevaricate or fib, but one of enormous implications - of life and death. Yes, children have died on your watch! You have commited crimes against humanity and stood before the American people and lied.

A group of Americans are writing to the International Criminal Court asking that Trump, Vance, Musk, and Noem be considered for arrest warrants for crimes against humanity. There is very strong evidence of discrimination against Blacks and Browns – resulting in deaths (of Blacks in Africa) and deportations (of Browns without due process to inhumane conditions) led by Mr. Trump and those who follow him. These actions resemble A. Hitler and his concentration camps and murder of Jews.

Mr. Rubio's name has been added to this list.

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