Oh, Little Marco, What Have You Become?
Part 6 of "The Stupids"
It’s fun to make jokes and point out all of the terrible things our supposed “representatives” have done. Most of the politicians I write about have always seemed to have a very outward-facing disdain for politics of the status quo; Noem, Hegseth, RFK Jr. etc.
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From that point they all just needed a little shove from the most amoral human being on the planet to make them commit to the most depraved actions I have ever seen.
Marco Rubio, when I first saw him in the primaries in 2016, seemed to show some character. Of course he is a republican so take it with a grain of salt. He even traded jabs with DT on stage, making comments about his “small hands.” He even said that DT was a conman and an embarrassment. How right you were, Little Guy.
He even showed some semblance of a conscience. Stating at one point that he was not “entirely proud” of the personal attacks that he made against DT.
“Donald Trump is wholly unprepared to be president of the United States."
-Marco Rubio 2016
But what made Rubio an even smaller man was his capitulation to DT when it mattered most. When the infamous Access Hollywood video hit the news, Little Marco wrote, “Donald's comments were vulgar, egregious & impossible to justify. No one should ever talk about any woman in those terms, even in private.”
That was his moment. That was like the flashing neon sign saying that if he really wanted to take a moral stand and gain respect from his party, that was it. He wrote that response and turned around and endorsed that monster. That absurd excuse of a human being who runs this regime. This absolutely earns Little Marco a place in “The Stupids.”
That, of course, is just the beginning; Little Marco has become the utility guy. Since DT took office for the second time, if DT needs someone to take out the garbage or clean his bathroom, Little Marco covers it until they find somebody else to take care of it. He has been secretary of state, national security advisor, administrator of USAID, and archivist of the United States. All of these are incredibly important positions. If we were sitting under a halfway normal administration, each position would be covered by someone that is an expert, or at least familiar with the work.
He is like the little brother who wants to hang out with the cool kids.
"Sure, big brother, I'll do your chores.”
“Sure, you can have my lunch money.”
“Sure you can borrow my car, and take my girlfriend out.”
I'm sure DT sits in cabinet meetings and says, “Just give it to Little Marco.”
Recently DT thought it would be a good idea for everyone in his little circle to wear the same shoes. I don't know if DT did it on purpose, though I highly doubt it, he's not that clever, but the shoes Little Marco got were like two sizes too large.
It just speaks to the clown that he has become. He went from a somewhat respected senator to an absolute joke.
Now he sits in his little office while he watches the place of his heritage go without any power due to the oil embargo that DT has placed on Cuba. He speaks like a tough guy but you can see behind those eyes that he has no actual convictions. He is just another weak, morally bankrupt politician who thinks that he’s important.
Since then he has been a man that has the look of someone that hates himself every day. He has the look of someone who has seen a ghost. He has the look of someone who can’t figure out a way to escape this nightmare.
His pride keeps him from quitting and following his possibly once-active moral compass. He knows that if he leaves, he will have hell to pay. His political career is over. Once DT is gone, he will have no support. Little Marco has been made a clown by DT and has made Little Marco another lapdog, forever worshipping his orange master.
He proved to everyone that his “Little Marco” nickname was quite accurate. He sold his soul and sealed his fate forever to be known by this moniker.
It really is a sad story. Of course he is an adult and can make his own decisions, but at what point does he look in the mirror and say, "What have I become?”
Love you guys.
Erik
Liberaldad
PS. See below for links to the rest of my nominations to “The Stupids.”
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Rubio with Trump's underwear on ... That made my day! No matter how serious the theme! Thank you!
Marco Rubio, Secretary of State
As tears swelled in my eyes, I attempted to read the NYT’s article published on Easter (4/20/2025) by Declan Walsh. The title of the article is “Aid Cuts Hit the Hungry in a City of Shellfire and Starvation. To quote the first paragraph, it says:
The children died one after the other. Twelve acutely malnourished infants living in one corner of Sudan’s war-ravaged capital, Khartoum. Abdo, an 18-month-old boy, had been rushed to the clinic by his mother as he was dying. His ribs protruded from his withered body. The next day, a doctor laid him out on a blanket with a teddy bear motif, his eyes closed. Like the other 11 children, Abdo starved to death in the weeks after President Trump (and Mr. Musk) froze all U.S. foreign assistance, said local aid workers and a doctor. American-funded soup kitchens in Sudan, including the one near Abdo’s house, had been the only lifelines for tens of thousands of people. . . . “It was catastrophic,” said Duaa Tariq, an aid worker. . . Last year, the United States gave $830 million in emergency aid, helping 4.4 million Sudanese. But after Mr. Trump halted that lifeline in January by dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development, the effect in Khartoum was devastating. Within days, over 300 soup kitchens . . . were forced to close.
Mr. Trump and Mr. Musk – due to their deliberate actions and vacuous decisions should be held responsible for this genocide. On March 15, 2025, the NYT’s printed an article that quoted Mr. Musk’s words “No one has died since aid was cut.” This statement is completely fallacious, treacherous, and proof of a lack of principles and honesty. You, Mr. Rubio, repeated this same statement to Congress on May 22, 2025. In fact you said, “No children are dying on my watch.” A completely false statement.
Numerous news sources such as The Washington Post, The New York Times, NPR and others have informed the American public that you reported to Congress that “no one has died due to U.S. aid cuts.” Not only are you a practicing Catholic – which I feel deeply ashamed about, but now the head manager of what was previously USAID.
First, I have worked as a consultant in Africa (Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzina) and have seen the constant devastation of HIV, Malaria, TB, and mother-childbirth deaths. My home office bookshelf is filled with annual reports from Kenya on AIDS. This was a few decades ago, but I had been told by Vice President Awori (2003 to 2008), affectionately known as Uncle Moody, that USAID and the PEPFAR program had eradicated/controlled many diseases, and helped feed thousands.
In the NYT’s today (June 1st) Nicholas Kristof writes about his recent trip to Africa to witness these American-caused deaths. To quote him, “An ‘impact counter’ developed by an economist estimates that about 300,000 people have died so far from the reductions in American assistance, two-thirds of them are children. The death rate is said to be rising at the rate of 103 per hour.” He goes on to say that “no one knows the exact number of deaths because no one is counting since the programs closed - the flat denial of any deaths at all is preposterous.”
I also spent twenty years living and working in the former Soviet Union, Russia, and Central Asia. I became bi-cultural – a Russian. I know well how the KGB/FSB works and understand that Mr. Trump has been compromised – both by women/sex, and by wealth. He sold his soul to the Russians. Even his elder sons have bragged about the funds received to the Trump Organization that are from Russian banks (www.vanityfair.com and www.businessinsider.com) – all managed and controlled by Putin and the FSB. You are ignoring facts.
Mr. Rubio you have also sold your soul. You can go to Congress and lie on behalf of Mr. Trump - not any ordinary small prevaricate or fib, but one of enormous implications - of life and death. Yes, children have died on your watch! You have commited crimes against humanity and stood before the American people and lied.
A group of Americans are writing to the International Criminal Court asking that Trump, Vance, Musk, and Noem be considered for arrest warrants for crimes against humanity. There is very strong evidence of discrimination against Blacks and Browns – resulting in deaths (of Blacks in Africa) and deportations (of Browns without due process to inhumane conditions) led by Mr. Trump and those who follow him. These actions resemble A. Hitler and his concentration camps and murder of Jews.
Mr. Rubio's name has been added to this list.