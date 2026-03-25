It’s fun to make jokes and point out all of the terrible things our supposed “representatives” have done. Most of the politicians I write about have always seemed to have a very outward-facing disdain for politics of the status quo; Noem, Hegseth, RFK Jr. etc.

From that point they all just needed a little shove from the most amoral human being on the planet to make them commit to the most depraved actions I have ever seen.

Marco Rubio, when I first saw him in the primaries in 2016, seemed to show some character. Of course he is a republican so take it with a grain of salt. He even traded jabs with DT on stage, making comments about his “small hands.” He even said that DT was a conman and an embarrassment. How right you were, Little Guy.

He even showed some semblance of a conscience. Stating at one point that he was not “entirely proud” of the personal attacks that he made against DT.

“Donald Trump is wholly unprepared to be president of the United States."

-Marco Rubio 2016

But what made Rubio an even smaller man was his capitulation to DT when it mattered most. When the infamous Access Hollywood video hit the news, Little Marco wrote, “Donald's comments were vulgar, egregious & impossible to justify. No one should ever talk about any woman in those terms, even in private.”

That was his moment. That was like the flashing neon sign saying that if he really wanted to take a moral stand and gain respect from his party, that was it. He wrote that response and turned around and endorsed that monster. That absurd excuse of a human being who runs this regime. This absolutely earns Little Marco a place in “The Stupids.”

That, of course, is just the beginning; Little Marco has become the utility guy. Since DT took office for the second time, if DT needs someone to take out the garbage or clean his bathroom, Little Marco covers it until they find somebody else to take care of it. He has been secretary of state, national security advisor, administrator of USAID, and archivist of the United States. All of these are incredibly important positions. If we were sitting under a halfway normal administration, each position would be covered by someone that is an expert, or at least familiar with the work.

He is like the little brother who wants to hang out with the cool kids.

"Sure, big brother, I'll do your chores.”

“Sure, you can have my lunch money.”

“Sure you can borrow my car, and take my girlfriend out.”

I'm sure DT sits in cabinet meetings and says, “Just give it to Little Marco.”

Recently DT thought it would be a good idea for everyone in his little circle to wear the same shoes. I don't know if DT did it on purpose, though I highly doubt it, he's not that clever, but the shoes Little Marco got were like two sizes too large.

It just speaks to the clown that he has become. He went from a somewhat respected senator to an absolute joke.

Now he sits in his little office while he watches the place of his heritage go without any power due to the oil embargo that DT has placed on Cuba. He speaks like a tough guy but you can see behind those eyes that he has no actual convictions. He is just another weak, morally bankrupt politician who thinks that he’s important.

Since then he has been a man that has the look of someone that hates himself every day. He has the look of someone who has seen a ghost. He has the look of someone who can’t figure out a way to escape this nightmare.

His pride keeps him from quitting and following his possibly once-active moral compass. He knows that if he leaves, he will have hell to pay. His political career is over. Once DT is gone, he will have no support. Little Marco has been made a clown by DT and has made Little Marco another lapdog, forever worshipping his orange master.

He proved to everyone that his “Little Marco” nickname was quite accurate. He sold his soul and sealed his fate forever to be known by this moniker.

It really is a sad story. Of course he is an adult and can make his own decisions, but at what point does he look in the mirror and say, "What have I become?”

Love you guys.

Erik

Liberaldad

PS. See below for links to the rest of my nominations to “The Stupids.”





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