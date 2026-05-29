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JoAnn Duffy's avatar
JoAnn Duffy
14h

If I had to pick a top destroyer of everything you loved about growing up here, it would be Murdoch.

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3 replies by Liberaldad and others
sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
14h

I agree, this country is almost unrecognizable

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