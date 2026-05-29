When I think about the 4th of July, I get the obvious images of fireworks, family get-togethers, and little league baseball from my younger days, maybe a few beers as I got older.

The nostalgia comes through big time when I think about when I held my father’s hand as we made the trek to Lasalle Park amongst the crowd. Really, there were no bad seats, but we needed a little space to watch the “rocket’s red glare.” I remember squinting my eyes as the sun was starting to set as the crowd around me started filling in. I remember anticipating the booms of those flash bombs, where you would see a flash and a couple seconds later you would hear the BOOM! I remember the summer music was blasting from the PA speakers: bands like Tears for Fears, Motley Crue, and Queen.

The experience was so visceral; I remember the hot pavement as we walked through the parking lot. I remember seeing the mirage of heat in the distance as it rose from the asphalt.

The 4th of July struck me as the acknowledgment that summer vacation was finally here after a long school year. At that age I carried my baseball mitt everywhere I went. I played catch with my father almost daily during those years. His commitment to going out on the lawn day in and day out was a big teaching moment for me. It showed me that he cared, that he had a desire to help me to pursue my passions. It showed me that going out, per my request, day after day to do something so simple as playing catch was a significant example of a father’s responsibility to their children.

I remember the grit in my baseball glove still. We played on fields that didn’t really have much in the way of grass. Every time I scooped up a ground ball, it would come up with a cloud of the parched earth, which made it impossible to get out of my mitt. When catching the ball, it caused a puff of that same dust to burst from the other player’s mitt, and it made us feel like we were throwing the ball at breakneck speed.

Those summer days were times of ignorant bliss. I always felt safe and sheltered from the world; I had no idea. The hours and hours that I spent in my friend’s swimming pool seemed endless. Summer as a kid was such a time of bright skies and playing ball until dusk when the streetlights came on; it was such an amazing time.

I was so lucky as a kid. My parents cared for and protected me and my two siblings from the ugly that this world can bring. We all know there was ugliness throughout history, and as we know, it continues through the present.

For this nation, we always have had problems, significant problems. Cultural diversity and our failure to acknowledge that we are all entitled to basic human rights have continued to get worse, especially in the last decade.

I feel as though our democracy could fall, other days I feel like we will get there. As of today our economy is no longer sustainable. The wealth gap is so large that only a few thousand people control 99 percent of the wealth. The breakdown of our medical system is quickly heading towards a cliff all to give the wealthiest people more. And our climate has gone past what many environmental scientists have said is “past the point of no return.”

We now have a White House that has the frame of a UFC fighting ring in its front yard. I was mad when they paved over the Rose Garden. But the UFC ring makes sense—it’s the most off-putting thing you could do as a sign of disrespect to the once admired monument to this nation. It sounds exactly like what a white trash asshole with way too much money would do. We are forty trillion dollars in debt, so what’s another 100 million of our tax dollars, not to mention the almost two billion dollars being handed out to people who attacked that building just down the road?

People that go to Harvard, Yale, and the other top-tier schools are supposed to know better than this. How did the people with the worst of intentions manage to make their way into the most powerful offices in the country, if not the world?

I realize a lot of this can be explained by greed and narcissism and bigotry. But I am thinking about the absolute capitulation and bowing down to someone like the cosplay president. The cabinet meeting yesterday consisted of his top advisors showering praise on him about what a great job he’s doing. It is pathetic.

It makes me long for those days playing catch out on the front lawn with my father. There is this melancholic pull in the pit of my stomach that just makes me so sad. I wish for that safety for everyone. I miss those nights when the fireworks going off in the past actually meant something. When I would look up and feel a sense of pride for my country, as misguided as that might have been.

Mr. President, you are bulldozing this country, just as you have the East Wing of the White House. Congratulations, you have reshaped this country in your image. You hold more power than any one human on this planet, yet all you desire is more. At some point during your final days on this planet, I really hope that somehow a neuron or two by coincidence happens to spark and make you realize all of the harm you have done to so many since your childhood. If for that one moment you might actually experience what it is to feel empathy, that would be enough to realize how much of a terrible person you are.

The suffering that is happening is caused not only by you but also by the ones of your ilk. You know whom I speak of because you talk to them almost every day. The suffering will be felt for generations to come, and you will be long gone, but I want you to know you will be the face most synonymous with the following: tyranny, cruelty, hate, bigotry, racism, misogyny, deceit, fraud, rape, pedophilia, theft, sexism, and sedition.

I know that you didn’t do this all on your own because you aren’t smart enough to make all of these cruel calculations. But those of you that are still true believers, just remember, you fall into the same categories listed above. You have betrayed this nation to what might be its death. You chose to believe a rapist and a fraud that doesn’t give a crap about you or your children and never will.

My ask is this. Don’t come running to me when you have realized the monumental mistake that you have made. You had three chances to end this man’s reign, but instead you chose to let your hatred of people that don’t look or sound like you guide your decisions. Actions have consequences; I learned that from a good father. I wish you had learned the same lesson.

To those that have learned that lesson, thank you for being here. You are my fuel and my relief during this absolute disaster in our history. Please keep fighting.

Love you all.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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