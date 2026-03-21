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EBrian's avatar
EBrian
Mar 21

I absolutely understand everything you say, and can agree on a lot of it. But I do not understand how Harris’s message wasn’t clear and did not speak to average Americans. She did speak to the masses. Unfortunately I believe a pretty big section of our populace simply will not vote for a woman, let alone a black woman. I get it women and women of color are winning down ballot elections, but POTUS is different for some reason. Hillary was immensely qualified yet lost (I still believe in part because cheating on behalf of trump) and Harris was also extremely qualified yet lost. Biden, while qualified, was probably past his prime even in 2020, yet won. The country was doing well overall in 2024 yet for some reason I will never comprehend, more people chose the worst humanity has to offer. It’s due to more to just messaging.

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Rosa Maria's avatar
Rosa Maria
Mar 22

Well written and detailed. Thank you.

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