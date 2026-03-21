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The Democratic Party Isn’t Broken. But It Needs To Level Set

After everything we’ve been seeing lately, since the 2024 election loss, not just in politics, but in the media too, I think there’s something bigger going on in how people are talking about the Democratic Party.

Because if you spend any time online, you’d think the party is completely broken. Like it’s collapsing, like there’s no path forward, like everything is just… over.

That kind of thinking might get attention. But it’s lazy. And more importantly, it’s wrong. Also, if the party is broken, it takes away OUR responsibility to fix the parts that are not perfect.

The Party Isn’t Broken

Let’s start here, because this part matters.

The Democratic Party is not broken. Far from it.

It still has a broad coalition. We have support from people of all ages, races, and religions, and the populations of young men, Latinos, and Asians are returning to the coalition. It still wins major elections. One election loss doesn’t kill a party, no matter how disastrous the winner may be. If Democrats were done for as the consultant class and social media users like to shout about, we wouldn’t be winning in large overperformances. It still delivers on policy more than people give it credit for. And it is still the only party right now that is even attempting to govern in a serious way.

Democrats are not the “lesser of two evils.” We are an amazing, flourishing party that is facing some real questions and seriously confronting them.

If the party were truly “broken,” none of that would be true.

What people are reacting to isn’t the collapse. It’s frustration.

And those are two very different things.

But It Is Stuck And Needs a Level Set

Being frustrated doesn’t mean something is beyond saving. It means something isn’t working the way it should.

And right now, the Democratic Party feels stuck.

Stuck in messaging that doesn’t land. This can be fixed.

Stuck overcomplicating things that should be simple. This can be fixed.

Stuck playing defense instead of defining the conversation. This can be fixed.

All three things can be fixed, and Democrats have made MAJOR inroads on all three.

Too often, Democrats sound like they’re talking to other Democrats, or to people deep in politics, instead of talking to regular people about their actual lives.

Because most people are not thinking in political language.

They’re thinking about their rent. Their paycheck. Their healthcare. Whether they feel like things are getting better or worse.

And if you’re not clearly connecting to that, you’re losing people you don’t need to lose.

That is why Democrats have smartly focused on affordability across the ideological spectrum.

The “Autopsy” Discourse Is Missing the Point

And this is where I think the conversation has really gone off track.

There’s been a lot of discourse about the DNC not releasing some kind of “autopsy”—like that’s the thing standing between where the party is now and where it needs to be.

But that whole conversation feels broken to me.

Because people are acting as if there were just one report, one document, one official explanation, everything would suddenly make sense. That autopsy deals with the intricate details of an election that already took place, and the circumstances no longer apply.

The reasons we lost in 2024:

A perception of a weak economy- While the numbers were good, the economy for the average American wasn’t feeling it. A leaky border- Biden didn’t do enough to secure the border. Biden dropped out too late, and we coronated someone people weren’t fond of, and skipped a primary. We skipped the Podcast culture We took young people’s and Latinos’ votes for granted

But three of those five reasons apply to only one election, and not even the downballot. Democrats didn’t do that badly in the Senate and House. We lost three Senate races that were expected to flip back to the GOP, and the House narrowly stayed with the GOP.

Since 2024, Democrats have been appearing on numerous podcasts and engaging with young voters and Latinos. Both communities have shifted to Democrats in large numbers again due to the assaults on our immigrant communities, the failing economy, the Iran war, and the Epstein Files.

We don’t need a post-mortem to tell us what people are already experiencing in real time.

We already know where the gaps are:

Messaging that doesn’t connect

A failure to meet people where they are

A tendency to over-explain instead of clearly communicating

An “autopsy” isn’t going to fix that. And acting as if it will is just another way of avoiding the harder conversation. An autopsy also suggests the party is dead, when the party only needs a defibrillator.

This isn’t a mystery. It’s a communication problem.

It’s Not the Values—It’s the Delivery

And that’s the part I think a lot of people get wrong.

The issue is not what Democrats believe. Our platform remains largely unchanged from its FDR-era configuration, with the necessary adjustments made.

On most major issues, especially economic ones, the policies are actually popular when you strip away the labels.

The issue is how those ideas are communicated, and how clearly the party is willing to draw contrasts.

Too often, it feels cautious. Overly careful. Afraid to just say things plainly.

And in a moment like this, that doesn’t work.

Democrats often are afraid to promote the Democratic platform in full in fear they will be called socialists or communists. So instead, they just sound inauthentic. Democrats often make compromises on the campaign trail, so by the time the party needs to make compromises, they are already at a weaker spot.

What I Mean by Progressive Populism

When I say the party should move toward a more progressive, populist baseline, I don’t mean something abstract or overly ideological.

I mean being clear.

The terms Moderate and Progressive don’t mean anything, and are just meant to divide us further. The voters can be moderate on one policy and progressive on another. NO ONE is moderate on everything or Progressive on everything.

Clear about who you’re fighting for.

Clear about what you’re trying to do.

Clear about what’s actually at stake in people’s everyday lives.

Minimum Wage increases, Medicare For All/Universal Health Care, Labor Rights, Right to Repair Legislation, Cheaper Housing, Universal Pre-K, Paid Medical and Family Leave, Cheaper College, Free Community College, Investing in the trades, Taxing the rich, and much more.

Less jargon. Less overthinking. More direct connection. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says it best.

Jargon Converter

Food Insufficient- Hungry

Unhoused-Homeless

Substance Use Disorder- Addicted

and so on…

Because if people don’t understand what you’re saying, or don’t feel like it applies to them, they’re not going to stick around, even if they might agree with you.

I don’t want someone who talks colloquially, but I want someone who speaks in the same vein.

The Consultant Class

I have no issue with consultants in general. I would love to be one in the future. But the issue is not that they exist, but that politicians put too much stock in what they say. They should be one of many views, and be a wide array of diverse opinions and backgrounds.

But at the end of the day, we need politicians to know their districts and states, and listen more to their gut and their heart.

From a Rural Perspective

And I’m saying all of this as someone from rural America.

People outside of big cities are not unreachable. They’re not automatically against Democratic ideas. But they can tell when they’re not being spoken to.

They can tell when the message doesn’t feel grounded in their reality.

That doesn’t mean they’re gone forever. It means the approach isn’t working.

That’s a fixable problem. I wrote a piece about this last year.

This means understanding rural voters care less about the culture wars. They aren’t necessarily bigoted; it is just that they don’t care. They care more about the fact that their family’s multi-generation family farm is being bought out by Agribusiness for cents on the dollar.

Democrats need to understand the issue of guns, and farming is an issue of culture, not just the economy or guns simply. It is about family bonding, self-sufficiency, dignity in one’s work, and passing traditions and shared experiences from generation to generation.

Democrats approach rural living as something we need to save them from, instead of understanding they are proud of what they do, and they just want the barriers in the way to go away.

Criticism Isn’t Betrayal

I’m a Democrat. A Proud Democrat.

I’m not going to attack the party just to attack it. I’m not interested in performative outrage or pretending everything is falling apart just to get attention.

But I’m also not going to pretend everything is fine.

Because if you actually care about something, you want it to be better.

Criticism isn’t betrayal. It’s part of making something stronger. But it is also important to lay praise when they do good things, or make the changes we want.

Final Thought

The Democratic Party isn’t broken.

But it is stuck.

And if it doesn’t adapt, if it doesn’t get unstuck in how it communicates, how it connects, and how it defines itself, it’s going to keep leaving support on the table that it can’t afford to lose.

An “autopsy” isn’t going to solve that.

Being honest about where things are and what needs to change just might.

The good thing is that we have been making all these changes and have made major inroads in return. Let’s keep it up in 2026, 2028, and beyond.

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I hope you enjoyed this article. I certainly did. Thanks for tuning in, and as always.

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Erik

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