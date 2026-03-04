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Rocky Rachal's avatar
Rocky Rachal
Mar 4

I can relate to the pain and the trauma. If we were intended to "roller skate" we'd been equipped with wheels on our feet out of the womb.

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2 replies by Liberaldad and others
John's avatar
John
Mar 4

OMG, I started to cringe a few sentences in. Yikes!!! I think I speak for everyone when I say, the important thing is that you heal - Properly! It's understandable that you need time , so take as much as you need. We'll be here whenever you return!

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